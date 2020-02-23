2020 Horizon League Scoring Breakdown

HORIZON LEAGUE – MEN AND WOMEN

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

Oakland Aquatics Center, Rochester, MI (Eastern Time Zone)

Live results

Championship Central

Full Results (PDF)

First a few notes

The highest scoring class at the meet was the Oakland freshmen with 256 points. Worryingly for the rest of the conference the lowest scoring class at the meet of any of the top 4 teams was Oakland’s seniors who only managed 22 points. Correspondingly Oakland returns the most individual points with 642. More than double next best Cleaveland St. The race for 2nd looks wide open next year as Cleveland St return 269, Illinois Chicago return 247, and IUPUI return 245.5

The best class for the women was Oakland’s freshmen with 225 points. They return the most points with 547.5 returning individual points, nearly 200 more than next best Cleveland St’s 269.

The highest point total for any men’s team in an event was Oakland’s 67 in the 200 IM. Similarly the Oakland women had the top event of the meet with 99 points in the 200 IM

By Swimulator power points, the best swim of the men’s meet was Domini Poletta of Cleveland State’s 46.55 100 fly. The best swim of the women’s meet was Susan LaGrand of Oakland’s 1:58.22 200 IM.

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores Men

1. Oakland: 858

2. Cleveland St: 633

3. Illinois: 544

4. Iupui: 479.5

5. Green Bay: 408

6. Milwaukee: 351.5

7. Youngstown St: 97

Final Scores Women

1. Oakland: 927.5

2. Cleveland St: 594

3. Iupui: 531

4. Illinois: 388

5. Milwaukee: 336.5

6. Green Bay: 288

7. Youngstown St: 282

Individual Scores by Year Men

Oakland Cleveland St Illinois Iupui Green Bay Milwaukee Youngstown St FR 256 25 49 66 6 44 1 SO 137 61 69 71 89 20 0 JR 249 183 129 108.5 94 73 0 SR 22 188 159 78 65 76.5 0 Returning 642 269 247 245.5 195 137 1

Individual Scores by Year Women

Oakland Cleveland St Iupui Illinois Milwaukee Green Bay Youngstown St FR 225 95 82 183 119.5 49 0 SO 176.5 52 16 40 75 21 54 JR 146 202 183 37 2 79 64 SR 180 85 82 18 0 23 36 Returning 547.5 349 281 260 196.5 149 118

Score Progression Men

What the score was after each event

Oakland Cleveland St Illinois Iupui Green Bay Milwaukee Youngstown St 200 Medley Relay 40 34 30 32 28 26 24 800 Free Relay 80 68 56 64 58 54 48 500 Free 154 82 95 71 72 61 48 200 IM 221 110 120 89 81 69 48 50 Free 265 166 127 119 96 72 48 1 mtr Diving 276 201 171 140 124 88 48 200 Free Relay 310 241 197 172 154 116 72 100 Fly 343 295 212 184 171 140 72 400 IM 385 329 234 212 193 147 72 200 Free 443 349 263 233 193 174 72 100 Breast 492 378 276 250.5 224 188.5 73 100 Back 539 413 313 282.5 225 191.5 73 400 Medley Relay 579 447 343 310.5 257 217.5 73 1650 Free 617 452 382 321.5 292 244.5 73 200 Back 672 495 407 349.5 292 248.5 73 100 Free 722 524 420 376.5 309 267.5 73 200 Breast 768 553 434 396.5 343 279.5 73 200 Fly 799 577 472 421.5 360 299.5 73 3 mtr Diving 818 599 518 447.5 380 321.5 73 400 Free Relay 858 633 544 479.5 408 351.5 97

Score Progression Women

What the score was after each event

Oakland Cleveland St Iupui Illinois Milwaukee Green Bay Youngstown St 200 Medley Relay 40 30 34 24 28 32 26 3 mtr Diving 69.5 51 55 66 47.5 39 41 800 Free Relay 109.5 83 89 94 77.5 39 67 500 Free 165.5 114 108 129 77.5 42 78 200 IM 264.5 144 108 144 88.5 42 78 50 Free 303.5 172 141 164 89.5 65 89 200 Free Relay 343.5 204 175 194 115.5 93 113 100 Fly 391.5 218 200 213 140.5 108 122 400 IM 446.5 267 208 216 161.5 114 135 200 Free 504.5 303 254 223 166.5 114 138 100 Breast 540.5 344 268 235 168.5 153 149 100 Back 574.5 361 313 249 203.5 155 157 1 mtr Diving 602.5 382 340 279 228.5 165 171 400 Medley Relay 642.5 416 372 307 254.5 195 195 1650 Free 691.5 449 393 331 256.5 201 215 200 Back 748.5 490 420 331 279.5 203 220 100 Free 789.5 523 450 353 280.5 220 231 200 Breast 857.5 550 464 364 280.5 235 251 200 Fly 887.5 562 497 388 306.5 262 254 400 Free Relay 927.5 594 531 388 336.5 288 282

Points in Each Event Men

What each team scored in each event

Oakland Cleveland St Illinois Iupui Green Bay Milwaukee Youngstown St 200 Medley Relay 40 34 30 32 28 26 24 800 Free Relay 40 34 26 32 30 28 24 500 Free 74 14 39 7 14 7 0 200 IM 67 28 25 18 9 8 0 50 Free 44 56 7 30 15 3 0 1 mtr Diving 11 35 44 21 28 16 0 200 Free Relay 34 40 26 32 30 28 24 100 Fly 33 54 15 12 17 24 0 400 IM 42 34 22 28 22 7 0 200 Free 58 20 29 21 0 27 0 100 Breast 49 29 13 17.5 31 14.5 1 100 Back 47 35 37 32 1 3 0 400 Medley Relay 40 34 30 28 32 26 0 1650 Free 38 5 39 11 35 27 0 200 Back 55 43 25 28 0 4 0 100 Free 50 29 13 27 17 19 0 200 Breast 46 29 14 20 34 12 0 200 Fly 31 24 38 25 17 20 0 3 mtr Diving 19 22 46 26 20 22 0 400 Free Relay 40 34 26 32 28 30 24

Points in Each Event Women

What each team scored in each event

Oakland Cleveland St Iupui Illinois Milwaukee Green Bay Youngstown St 200 Medley Relay 40 30 34 24 28 32 26 3 mtr Diving 29.5 21 21 42 19.5 7 15 800 Free Relay 40 32 34 28 30 0 26 500 Free 56 31 19 35 0 3 11 200 IM 99 30 0 15 11 0 0 50 Free 39 28 33 20 1 23 11 200 Free Relay 40 32 34 30 26 28 24 100 Fly 48 14 25 19 25 15 9 400 IM 55 49 8 3 21 6 13 200 Free 58 36 46 7 5 0 3 100 Breast 36 41 14 12 2 39 11 100 Back 34 17 45 14 35 2 8 1 mtr Diving 28 21 27 30 25 10 14 400 Medley Relay 40 34 32 28 26 30 24 1650 Free 49 33 21 24 2 6 20 200 Back 57 41 27 0 23 2 5 100 Free 41 33 30 22 1 17 11 200 Breast 68 27 14 11 0 15 20 200 Fly 30 12 33 24 26 27 3 400 Free Relay 40 32 34 0 30 26 28

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Men

Iupui Oakland Cleveland St Youngstown St Green Bay Milwaukee Illinois 1 0 5 5 0 1 0 4 2 1 10 2 0 2 0 0 3 2 7 2 0 1 1 2 4 2 3 4 0 3 1 2 5 2 5 5 0 1 0 2 6 3 3 0 0 1 3 5 7 3 3 4 0 2 2 1 8 4 1 1 0 2 1 6 9 2 3 2 0 3 2 3 10 3 3 5 0 1 1 2 11 3 0 3 0 4 2 3 12 5 4 2 0 0 1 4 13 0 2 3 0 0 8 1 14 3 0 0 0 3 8 1 15 2 1 3 0 2 4 3 16 3 3 3 1 1 3 1

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Women

Green Bay Milwaukee Iupui Oakland Youngstown St Illinois Cleveland St 1 0 1 0 12 0 2 0 2 2 1 3 6 0 1 2 3 0 1 5 6 0 2 1 4 2 3 2 4 0 1 3 5 1 0 3 4 0 3 4 6 0 1 2 4 2 3 3 7 0 1 1 2 1 0 10 8 0 1 5 1 5 1 2 9 2 1 1 3 2 2 4 10 1 0 3 4 2 1 4 11 5 3 1 1 1 2 2 12 2 4 2 3 1 2 1 13 2 0 2 2 2 4 3 14 2 3 2 1 2 5 1 15 6 2 2 0 1 1 2 16 3 3 3 0 2 2 2

Individual Breakdown Men

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Oakland

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Khotynetskyi, M FR 57 500 Free 1 4:24.77 593 100 Back 2 47.48 615 200 Back 1 1:43.12 651 Bart, Christian FR 54 50 Free 2 19.91 643 100 Breast 2 53.29 673 100 Free 1 43.76 645 Geheb, Ryan J JR 53 200 IM 3 1:48.19 570 100 Breast 1 53.25 676 200 Breast 2 1:58.77 588 Aguilar-Fernand JR 50 500 Free 3 4:27.11 552 200 Free 1 1:36.79 615 100 Free 5 44.87 536 Davis, Ben A SO 50 500 Free 2 4:25.07 588 200 Free 3 1:37.73 571 1650 Free 2 15:27.19 497 Gayne, William JR 43 200 IM 6 1:49.34 526 100 Back 5 48.68 524 200 Back 3 1:44.74 598 Bernsdorf, Andr FR 43 200 IM 7 1:49.62 515 400 IM 2 3:52.82 541 1650 Free 5 15:51.55 353 Flowers, Mack M JR 41 50 Free 9 20.21 584 100 Fly 2 47.08 657 100 Free 4 44.41 583 Phelps, Colton SO 40 200 IM 2 1:47.11 609 100 Fly 3 47.25 643 200 Back 10 1:48.41 463 Hrebelnyi, Dany SO 40 500 Free 10 4:30.45 489 200 Free 2 1:37.44 585 200 Fly 3 1:48.12 525 Barton, Will H FR 37 500 Free 9 4:30.21 494 100 Back 3 48.19 563 200 Back 7 1:47.70 491 Allen, Ian C FR 33 200 IM 13 1:50.82 465 400 IM 5 3:56.18 472 200 Fly 4 1:48.18 523 VanCoppenolle, FR 31 200 IM 12 1:50.32 486 400 IM 8 4:03.82 302 200 Breast 4 2:00.87 520 Aboelenin, Tare JR 26 200 IM 20 1:54.78 296 100 Breast 7 55.95 472 200 Breast 5 2:01.51 498 Smith, Jordan H JR 22 1 mtr Diving 9 294.75 3 mtr Diving 6 298.35 DeJonge, Micah SR 16 500 Free 12 4:32.44 450 200 Free 13 1:41.35 379 1650 Free 10 16:07.47 264 Mangner, Joey M JR 14 50 Free 6 20.38 548 100 Fly 23 50.27 366 100 Free 16 46.57 343 Kolk, Campbell SO 7 1 mtr Diving 15 225.55 3 mtr Diving 12 264.4 Miceli, Zac V SR 6 50 Free 12 20.68 480 200 Free 16 1:42.02 343 100 Free 17 46.15 391 Lathrop, Luke D FR 1 1 mtr Diving 17 180.6 3 mtr Diving 16 201.65

Cleveland St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Poletta, Domini SR 56 50 Free 1 19.71 681 100 Fly 1 46.55 700 100 Free 3 44.4 584 Kubacki, Timmy JR 55 200 IM 1 1:47.05 611 400 IM 1 3:50.53 585 200 Back 4 1:45.06 587 Niedzialek, Dom JR 51 500 Free 5 4:29.14 514 100 Back 1 47.47 616 200 Back 2 1:43.19 649 Martin, Matthew SR 40 100 Fly 4 47.96 584 100 Back 8 49.92 421 200 Fly 5 1:48.23 521 Krusinski, Jack SO 38 200 IM 10 1:48.57 556 100 Breast 4 55.05 545 200 Breast 3 1:59.06 579 Akers, Matthew JR 32 1 mtr Diving 2 327.0 3 mtr Diving 4 310.8 Stevenson, Tyle SR 30 50 Free 13 20.73 468 100 Breast 5 55.13 539 200 Breast 7 2:03.76 419 Arslanian, D.J. SR 25 50 Free 11 20.54 513 100 Fly 7 48.42 544 100 Free 10 45.33 486 Eberhardt, Nath FR 25 200 Free 7 1:39.95 457 100 Back 13 50.33 386 200 Back 9 1:46.89 522 Macdonald, Jack SR 20 50 Free 5 20.1 606 200 Free 11 1:40.61 421 Lenart, Bob A SO 18 100 Fly 10 49.17 474 200 Free 15 1:42.00 344 200 Fly 9 1:50.34 431 Sedlak, Ryan P JR 18 50 Free 7 20.42 539 100 Back 21 51.52 290 100 Free 11 45.5 467 Styrt, Antony SR 14 1 mtr Diving 5 283.05 Bowie, Alec R JR 12 500 Free 17 4:37.21 354 400 IM 10 4:03.93 300 1650 Free 12 16:08.51 259 Mahoney, Trevor JR 11 1 mtr Diving 13 243.6 3 mtr Diving 10 285.45 Harper, Austin SO 5 500 Free 27 4:42.26 259 400 IM 12 4:05.8 261 200 Fly 18 1:56.30 193 Hodges, Josh J JR 4 200 IM 16 1:55.29 276 400 IM 15 4:09.55 190 200 Breast 16 2:07.67 283 Spruill, Austin SR 2 100 Fly 27 51.05 293 100 Back 23 51.8 270 200 Back 15 1:52.88 284 Sawyer, Samuel SR 1 100 Fly 18 49.94 398 1650 Free 17 16:56.39 81 200 Fly 16 1:58.63 127 Johnston, Ryan SR 0 200 IM 23 1:55.89 253 100 Back 19 51.42 298 200 Back 18 1:52.00 318

Illinois

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hutchinson, Luk SR 49 500 Free 6 4:29.35 510 1650 Free 3 15:31.78 470 200 Fly 1 1:46.37 593 Sivak, Daniel SR 42 200 IM 5 1:48.94 541 100 Back 4 48.31 553 200 Back 6 1:46.12 550 Lafortune, Feli JR 40 1 mtr Diving 1 334.95 3 mtr Diving 1 358.1 Lewarchick, Kyl SO 38 200 IM 8 1:49.81 507 400 IM 3 3:54.56 506 200 Fly 8 1:50.18 438 Crook, Hunter P JR 35 500 Free 4 4:27.17 551 200 Free 21 1:43.80 251 1650 Free 1 15:26.95 498 Lewarchick, And SR 27 1 mtr Diving 6 277.95 3 mtr Diving 5 304.4 Dellorto, Josh SO 24 100 Fly 15 49.94 398 200 Free 8 1:40.91 404 100 Free 8 45.39 479 Cunningham, Jac JR 24 500 Free 8 4:31.42 470 200 Free 6 1:39.54 479 100 Free 21 46.21 384 Murphy, Ryan JR 23 1 mtr Diving 8 254.4 3 mtr Diving 7 293.8 Gabbey, Ben P FR 22 200 IM 18 1:54.48 308 100 Breast 6 55.53 507 200 Breast 9 2:03.09 443 Sasia, Gabriele SR 16 50 Free 31 21.61 259 100 Fly 9 49.03 487 200 Fly 10 1:50.52 423 Perez, Joseph A SR 14 400 IM 11 4:04.71 283 1650 Free 14 16:16.08 221 200 Breast 12 2:05.8 346 Tegeler, Michae SR 11 200 Free 18 1:42.64 309 100 Back 12 50.31 388 200 Back 11 1:49.30 427 Wiedoff, Jeff A FR 11 50 Free 10 20.49 524 100 Fly 13 49.74 418 100 Free 22 46.26 378 Wyma, Bryce P FR 9 50 Free 20 21.1 378 100 Back 9 50.04 411 100 Free 26 46.82 315 Andreev, Peter SO 7 50 Free 19 21.03 395 200 Free 12 1:41.18 389 100 Free 15 46.17 389 Zant, Owen C FR 7 50 Free 34 22.74 82 100 Back 15 51.91 262 200 Back 12 1:49.42 422 Mitsch, Connor JR 7 500 Free 29 4:46.28 194 100 Back 11 50.23 395 200 Back 16 1:53.63 257 Weng, Eric JR 0 50 Free 24 21.2 354 100 Fly 24 50.35 358 100 Free 25 46.77 320 Moran, Cameron JR 0 50 Free 32 21.78 224 100 Fly 28 51.32 269 200 Fly 19 1:56.76 178

Iupui

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Harary, Jason A JR 41 200 IM 4 1:48.47 559 400 IM 4 3:55.08 495 200 Back 8 1:49.95 400 Tener, Patrick SR 33 1 mtr Diving 3 323.45 3 mtr Diving 2 354.1 Dibley, Nichola FR 29 500 Free 11 4:31.31 472 400 IM 7 3:57.26 448 1650 Free 8 16:00.81 300 Sandala, Jackso SR 27 50 Free 21 21.14 368 200 Free 5 1:38.88 514 100 Free 6 45.13 508 Jung, Mason A JR 27 50 Free 3 19.95 635 100 Breast 15 58.03 301 100 Free 9 45.12 509 Hanas, Nick J SO 26 500 Free 20 4:38.07 336 100 Back 7 49.71 439 200 Back 5 1:46.00 555 Hahs, Sam T SO 24 200 IM 24 1:56.15 243 100 Breast 8 55.98 470 200 Breast 6 2:01.68 492 Burke, Kevin D FR 23 50 Free 8 20.47 528 100 Fly 12 49.44 447 100 Back 10 50.18 399 Lingle, Kevin P JR 14.5 200 IM 14 1:53.58 346 100 Breast 12 57.14 372 200 Breast 10 2:04.64 387 Huehn, Kyle FR 14 1 mtr Diving 12 248.15 3 mtr Diving 9 292.4 Auger, Mark A JR 14 500 Free 16 4:37.47 348 100 Fly 16 50.1 382 200 Fly 7 1:48.6 506 Lohse, Riley J SO 13 100 Fly 22 50.26 367 100 Back 6 48.97 501 200 Back 20 1:55.98 181 Green, Cameron SR 11 50 Free 28 21.38 311 100 Fly 11 49.38 453 200 Fly 12 1:52.70 328 Ragsdell, John SR 7 200 IM 17 1:54.04 326 200 Free 10 1:40.03 453 100 Free 27 47.01 294 Stangeland, Dil JR 6 200 IM 26 1:56.48 231 100 Fly 26 50.81 314 200 Fly 11 1:50.61 419 Murphy, Austin SO 5 50 Free 22 21.16 363 200 Free 19 1:43.04 289 100 Free 12 45.75 438 Lombardo, Tommy JR 5 400 IM 17 4:08.59 207 200 Back 14 1:50.98 358 200 Fly 15 1:55.39 223 Anderson, Cade SO 3 50 Free 14 20.89 430 100 Back 17 50.94 336 100 Free 20 46.2 385 Hembree, Wes M JR 1 200 IM 27 1:57.18 207 400 IM 16 4:12.7 141 200 Breast 18 2:10.12 211

Green Bay

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Redman, Benjami JR 46 50 Free 4 20.03 620 100 Fly 5 48.22 562 100 Free 2 44.15 608 Boehnlein, Maxw JR 45 200 IM 9 1:48.46 560 100 Breast 3 54.06 619 200 Breast 1 1:58.01 611 Frederick, Dani SO 37 500 Free 7 4:30.09 496 400 IM 6 3:57.04 453 1650 Free 7 15:57.43 319 Carneiro Viquer SO 26 500 Free 15 4:36.96 359 400 IM 9 3:58.64 418 1650 Free 4 15:46.26 384 Rohrbaugh, Mile SO 26 1 mtr Diving 4 294.45 3 mtr Diving 8 278.6 Spencer, Garret SR 20 50 Free 22 21.16 363 100 Breast 9 55.81 484 200 Breast 8 2:06.1 336 Darling, Riley SR 20 500 Free 18 4:37.36 350 100 Fly 14 49.76 416 200 Fly 2 1:47.64 545 Yahr, Joshua T SR 13 1 mtr Diving 10 257.5 3 mtr Diving 11 284.5 Prenot, Derrick SR 9 1 mtr Diving 11 249.55 3 mtr Diving 14 237.1 Silva Alcoba, D 6 50 Free 29 21.39 308 100 Breast 11 57.1 376 200 Breast 17 2:09.1 239 Schindler, Karl FR 6 500 Free 25 4:40.14 297 1650 Free 11 16:08.37 260 200 Back 19 1:53.51 261 Ramminger, Ryan JR 3 200 IM 21 1:55.17 280 400 IM 18 4:11.29 162 200 Breast 14 2:07.06 303 VanZee, Jack D SR 2 500 Free 23 4:39.59 307 200 Free 20 1:43.44 269 1650 Free 15 16:20.50 201 Davis, Richard SR 1 100 Back 16 54.8 105 Wesolowski, Eri SO 0 50 Free 35 22.79 77 100 Fly 31 55.03 61 100 Free 32 49.65 87 Ragsdale, Reaga JR 0 50 Free 17 20.89 430 100 Fly 25 50.36 357 100 Free 29 47.32 261 Sopjes, Jordan FR 0 100 Fly 21 50.24 369 200 Fly 20 2:01.91 65 Mansavage, Jerr FR 0 50 Free 30 21.58 265 100 Back 18 51.11 322 100 Free 24 46.52 348

Milwaukee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Kelley, Patrick SR 32 200 IM 11 1:48.84 545 100 Fly 6 48.37 548 200 Fly 6 1:48.51 510 Larson, Danny W JR 31 500 Free 13 4:32.89 440 200 Free 4 1:37.96 560 100 Free 7 45.19 501 Kleczka, Jared FR 28 1 mtr Diving 7 276.25 3 mtr Diving 3 332.6 Appleton, Jaspe JR 17 50 Free 15 20.93 420 100 Fly 8 49.02 488 100 Free 13 45.91 419 Van Allen, Dane SR 15 500 Free 14 4:35.06 397 400 IM 14 4:08.34 211 1650 Free 9 16:04.84 278 Garcia, Jack R SO 13 500 Free 26 4:41.04 280 200 Free 17 1:42.47 318 1650 Free 6 15:56.28 326 Kollen, Jonatha FR 9 500 Free 22 4:39.39 311 200 Free 9 1:39.31 492 100 Free 19 46.17 389 Niemiec, Brando JR 9 200 IM 22 1:55.45 269 100 Breast 10 56.2 451 200 Breast 15 2:07.48 289 Fase, Jacob M SR 9 500 Free 28 4:44.32 224 100 Breast 14 57.65 331 200 Breast 11 2:04.69 385 Hammond, Zachar SR 8.5 200 IM 19 1:54.54 306 100 Breast 12 57.14 372 200 Breast 13 2:05.86 344 Peronto, Spence JR 7 1 mtr Diving 14 230.0 3 mtr Diving 13 261.45 Schoof, Mason L SO 7 500 Free 24 4:39.92 301 200 Free 14 1:41.76 357 200 Back 13 1:49.66 412 Bodart, Bailey SR 7 50 Free 16 20.98 408 100 Back 14 50.56 367 100 Free 14 46.06 402 Scripp, Ryan M SR 5 200 IM 15 1:53.75 339 100 Fly 19 50.06 386 200 Fly 14 1:53.18 308 Grever, Andrew JR 5 500 Free 21 4:38.62 326 400 IM 13 4:06.64 244 1650 Free 16 16:39.71 127 Weber, Jacob R FR 4 100 Fly 17 49.83 409 100 Back 22 51.78 271 200 Fly 13 1:52.99 316 Duffy, Colin M JR 4 500 Free 19 4:37.79 342 1650 Free 13 16:14.27 230 200 Fly 17 1:55.48 220 Gonwa, Garrett FR 3 1 mtr Diving 16 194.75 3 mtr Diving 15 217.65 Farrell, Conrad SO 0 50 Free 27 21.36 315 100 Back 20 51.43 297 200 Back 17 1:51.45 339 Hakes, Ryan D JR 0 50 Free 18 21.02 398 100 Fly 29 51.85 226 100 Free 23 46.42 360

Youngstown St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Cheong, Brandon FR 1 200 IM 28 2:01.9 86 100 Breast 16 58.75 249 200 Breast 19 2:11.83 168 Rassega, Mason FR 0 50 Free 33 22.11 164 100 Fly 30 54.05 96 100 Free 31 48.89 130 Shellogg, Jacks FR 0 500 Free 30 4:54.95 93 200 Free 23 1:48.61 84 1650 Free 18 17:11.32 52 Quinn, Charlie FR 0 500 Free 31 5:01.13 50 200 Free 24 1:50.85 44 1650 Free 19 17:51.05 12 Cannon, Wilson FR 0 50 Free 25 21.22 349 100 Fly 20 50.08 384 100 Free 18 46.15 391 Moss, Duncan T FR 0 50 Free 26 21.32 325 100 Breast 18 1:00.56 144 100 Free 28 47.08 286 Dennes, Nolan R FR 0 50 Free 36 22.91 66 100 Back 24 57.79 30 200 Back 21 2:10.2 7 Matthews, Chris SR 0 1 mtr Diving 18 166.35 Scherer, Ryan M FR 0 200 IM 25 1:56.27 239 200 Free 22 1:45.94 161 100 Free 30 47.89 207 Tomasic, Zach N FR 0 200 IM 29 2:03.43 62 100 Breast 17 1:00.01 172 200 Breast 20 2:12.3 157 Lawrence, Chris SO 0 50 Free 37 24.49 5 200 Free 25 1:56.48 6 100 Free 33 52.66 12

Individual Breakdown Women

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Oakland

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Shinske, Grace SR 57 100 Fly 1 53.45 657 100 Back 1 53.66 644 200 Back 2 1:57.17 621 LaGrand, Susan SO 57 200 IM 1 1:58.22 692 100 Fly 2 53.58 648 200 Back 1 1:56.58 637 Aycock, Emily L FR 57 500 Free 2 4:54.2 536 200 Free 1 1:49.63 550 1650 Free 1 16:53.37 468 McDowell, Sydne JR 56 200 IM 3 2:01.11 605 100 Breast 1 1:00.81 680 200 Breast 1 2:12.77 645 Nenonen, Sohvi FR 53 500 Free 1 4:52.39 564 200 Free 3 1:50.95 490 200 Fly 2 2:02.37 506 Brough, Kiera D FR 53 200 IM 2 2:00.85 613 400 IM 1 4:21.73 506 200 Breast 3 2:16.12 558 Colwell, Katie SR 53 50 Free 1 22.76 651 200 Free 6 1:52.14 432 100 Free 1 49.99 618 Bailey, Taylor SO 46 200 IM 6 2:05.29 459 100 Breast 3 1:02.45 585 200 Breast 2 2:13.59 625 Zubenko, Sonya FR 42 500 Free 7 5:02.06 400 400 IM 5 4:28.97 361 1650 Free 3 17:04.27 410 Donagan, Erin D SO 39 200 IM 4 2:02.57 557 200 Free 9 1:52.23 428 200 Breast 4 2:17.88 506 Boodt, Rachel E SR 37 200 IM 10 2:04.69 482 400 IM 3 4:26.59 410 200 Back 5 2:02.23 459 Marsh, Karlee N JR 35 50 Free 5 23.66 482 100 Fly 10 56.61 421 100 Free 5 51.23 508 Turchi, Bernie JR 30 3 mtr Diving 4 272.05 1 mtr Diving 4 247.55 Held, Maggie M JR 25 500 Free 10 5:02.01 401 400 IM 12 4:33.18 277 1650 Free 6 17:18.04 336 Wise, Angelique SR 21 3 mtr Diving 7 238.05 1 mtr Diving 9 228.75 Cook, Julia C FR 20 200 IM 8 2:05.86 437 100 Fly 13 57.25 368 100 Back 12 57.6 376 Huang, Jewel * SO 15 50 Free 20 24.18 373 100 Back 9 55.59 523 200 Back 11 2:04.42 378 Cislo, Mady D SO 13 200 Fly 6 2:05.22 392 Abbasse, Kirsty SR 12 50 Free 12 23.9 432 200 Free 22 1:55.03 293 100 Free 10 52.05 427 Cummins, Kately SO 6.5 3 mtr Diving 14 216.45 1 mtr Diving 13 200.15

Cleveland St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Bahr, Agnes R SO 39 200 IM 9 2:04.24 499 400 IM 2 4:25.47 433 200 Back 6 2:02.89 435 Cartwright, Ala JR 39 200 IM 7 2:05.41 455 100 Breast 4 1:03.31 531 200 Breast 7 2:21.19 400 Kostelnik, Lexi JR 38 500 Free 5 4:56.57 497 400 IM 9 4:30.53 329 1650 Free 4 17:06.11 400 Contich, Rachel FR 37 500 Free 6 4:56.58 496 200 Free 7 1:52.52 414 1650 Free 7 17:20.53 323 Marinelli, Gabr SR 32 50 Free 30 24.47 313 200 Free 2 1:50.30 520 100 Free 4 51.13 517 Kerro, Emma R FR 30 3 mtr Diving 3 273.8 1 mtr Diving 5 244.55 Smith, Libby G JR 30 200 IM 15 2:07.26 383 100 Breast 5 1:03.63 511 200 Breast 5 2:19.9 442 Van Der Merwe, JR 28 500 Free 13 5:03.96 366 400 IM 7 4:31.59 308 200 Back 7 2:04.17 388 Weclawiak, Iren JR 28 50 Free 9 23.77 459 200 Free 10 1:53.07 387 100 Free 7 51.79 453 Yang, Chuchu SR 22 50 Free 35 24.86 241 100 Back 6 56.94 426 200 Back 9 2:03.67 406 Jaszcz, Madi P SR 18 50 Free 7 23.71 472 100 Fly 15 57.5 347 100 Back 13 57.88 355 Cooper, Hannah FR 17 500 Free 19 5:07.53 303 400 IM 8 4:32.25 295 1650 Free 11 17:36.85 240 Barney, Shaw M JR 14 200 IM 14 2:07.00 393 100 Fly 8 56.83 403 100 Free 24 53.19 314 Sipple, Stephan SO 13 500 Free 25 5:10.24 258 100 Fly 16 57.69 332 200 Fly 7 2:05.8 369 McQueary, Gracy JR 13 50 Free 32 24.63 282 100 Breast 7 1:04.94 420 200 Breast 16 2:28.18 185 Frank, Lauren E SR 13 50 Free 10 23.81 451 100 Fly 22 58.79 247 100 Free 11 52.11 421 Henrichsen, Eri JR 12 3 mtr Diving 12 219.55 1 mtr Diving 10 213.15 Hughes, Carolin FR 11 200 IM 13 2:06.62 408 400 IM 18 4:39.29 171 200 Back 10 2:03.82 401 Allison, Abby N FR 0 50 Free 26 24.23 362 100 Back 22 59.53 239 100 Free 33 54.31 217

Iupui

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ronci, Meagan R JR 48 500 Free 3 4:54.28 535 200 Free 4 1:51.05 485 1650 Free 2 17:01.41 426 Thompson, Laure FR 47 100 Fly 5 55.91 479 100 Back 2 55.28 544 200 Back 3 1:58.87 571 Hatfield, Maggi JR 47 50 Free 2 23.46 523 200 Free 5 1:51.13 481 100 Free 3 51.06 524 Dahlman, Rylee JR 30 3 mtr Diving 5 256.85 1 mtr Diving 3 248.3 Snyder, Cassia FR 27 50 Free 6 23.68 478 100 Fly 12 57.22 370 100 Free 9 51.34 497 Van den Bossche SR 27 200 IM 20 2:09.31 304 100 Back 3 55.7 516 200 Back 8 2:04.64 370 Wing, Aubrey L JR 24 200 IM 18 2:09.13 310 100 Breast 6 1:03.91 492 200 Breast 8 2:21.46 391 Walker, Allison JR 18 500 Free 16 5:09.6 268 100 Fly 11 57.01 388 200 Fly 8 2:06.09 357 Dietz, Carolyn SR 18 3 mtr Diving 10 233.25 1 mtr Diving 8 215.6 Lingle, Maureen SO 16 500 Free 23 5:08.15 292 400 IM 16 4:37.44 200 200 Fly 4 2:04.77 411 Hanas, Andrea R JR 16 50 Free 24 24.22 364 200 Free 8 1:53.29 376 100 Free 12 52.39 392 Metzger, Rachel SR 14 200 IM 21 2:09.77 287 400 IM 10 4:30.54 329 200 Fly 10 2:06.23 352 Bruce, Catrionn SR 12 100 Fly 17 57.42 354 100 Back 7 57.09 414 200 Back 22 2:10.74 164 Roll, Samantha SR 7 50 Free 14 24.01 408 200 Free 13 1:54.14 335 100 Free 18 52.61 370 Jones, Morgan E FR 6 500 Free 15 5:06.53 320 200 Free 25 1:55.63 267 1650 Free 13 17:40.25 225 Crawford, Claud SR 4 200 IM 22 2:10.44 262 100 Breast 16 1:06.94 285 200 Breast 14 2:23.98 308 Bontrager, Jack FR 2 500 Free 21 5:07.76 299 200 Free 15 1:56.07 248 1650 Free 17 17:56.27 158 Deangelis, Alex JR 0 200 IM 31 2:18.38 68 100 Breast 18 1:07.23 267 200 Breast 19 2:31.81 108 Arn, Macy E FR 0 50 Free 31 24.48 311 100 Fly 23 59.72 186 100 Free 31 53.98 243

Illinois

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Culp, Lilly M FR 50 200 IM 5 2:04.27 498 100 Fly 3 54.97 552 200 Fly 1 2:00.58 571 Liebenberg, Cyn JR 37 3 mtr Diving 1 322.6 1 mtr Diving 2 266.9 Kovalaske, Pole FR 34 50 Free 3 23.6 494 100 Breast 12 1:05.11 409 100 Free 6 51.57 475 Amerman, Ashton FR 32 500 Free 4 4:55.72 511 400 IM 14 4:34.53 251 1650 Free 5 17:12.39 366 Hellinga, Abiga FR 26 3 mtr Diving 6 238.1 1 mtr Diving 6 231.8 Thor, Victoria FR 18 500 Free 9 5:00.76 423 200 Free 11 1:54.06 339 1650 Free 14 17:42.00 217 Scovill, Anna D SO 14 100 Back 5 56.8 436 200 Back 17 2:06.51 300 100 Free 23 53.18 315 Neri, Christina SO 11 500 Free 8 5:02.9 385 200 Free 26 1:55.89 256 Amyette, Jessic SR 10 200 IM 16 2:08.89 320 100 Breast 14 1:06.04 344 200 Breast 11 2:22.79 346 Molldrem, Maya FR 9 3 mtr Diving 9 256.5 1 mtr Diving 18 152.05 Ballo, Becca D SO 9 50 Free 42 25.86 106 100 Breast 13 1:05.92 352 200 Breast 12 2:22.93 342 Neal, Misha SR 8 50 Free 13 23.98 415 200 Free 16 1:56.85 217 100 Free 14 52.59 372 Sullivan, Emily FR 7 50 Free 28 24.32 344 100 Fly 14 57.42 354 200 Fly 13 2:09.00 248 Hawker, Madelyn FR 7 500 Free 26 5:10.49 254 200 Free 28 1:58.02 174 1650 Free 10 17:34.05 254 Kelzer, Beth M SO 4 50 Free 20 24.18 373 200 Free 20 1:54.97 296 100 Free 13 52.4 391 Johnson, Lauren SO 2 50 Free 24 24.22 364 200 Free 19 1:54.9 299 100 Free 15 52.69 362 Clemons, Mariah SO 0 50 Free 19 24.14 381 100 Fly 18 57.61 338 100 Free 28 53.64 272 Bosse, Morgan N JR 0 50 Free 37 25.2 187 100 Fly 25 59.89 176 200 Free 27 1:57.83 181 Kunze, Abby K SR 0 500 Free 27 5:11.39 240 100 Back 18 58.92 280 200 Back 20 2:08.17 243 Werner, Gabbie FR 0 100 Fly 26 1:00.1 164 100 Back 23 1:00.68 172 100 Free 25 53.29 304

Milwaukee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Sanchez, Mckenz FR 37 3 mtr Diving 2 289.05 1 mtr Diving 1 268.65 Guerra Montes, SO 35 200 IM 12 2:06.43 415 400 IM 4 4:27.33 395 200 Back 4 2:02.03 466 Passamani, Bell SO 29 500 Free 20 5:07.66 300 100 Fly 6 56.03 469 200 Fly 3 2:04.65 416 Meland, Molly M FR 23 50 Free 18 24.14 381 100 Fly 7 56.74 411 100 Back 8 58.2 331 Zablocki, Bri J FR 21 200 IM 11 2:06.06 430 400 IM 11 4:31.88 302 200 Fly 9 2:05.02 401 Melendy, Riley FR 20 200 IM 19 2:09.3 304 100 Back 4 56.39 466 200 Back 12 2:05.14 351 Secrist, Amber FR 9 200 IM 27 2:14.94 131 100 Back 11 57.41 390 200 Back 14 2:05.7 330 Anderson, Holli FR 7.5 3 mtr Diving 14 216.45 1 mtr Diving 12 203.3 Dahl, Sydney M SO 5 500 Free 22 5:07.93 296 200 Free 12 1:54.12 336 100 Free 20 52.92 340 Worgull, Madeli SO 3 500 Free 28 5:12.81 218 1650 Free 15 17:46.46 197 200 Fly 16 2:13.09 131 Piljevic, Mia SO 3 100 Fly 27 1:00.14 162 100 Back 14 58.27 326 200 Back 18 2:07.63 261 McDaniels, Kele FR 2 50 Free 16 24.09 391 100 Fly 24 59.73 185 100 Free 16 52.91 341 Larsen, Kristi JR 2 50 Free 23 24.19 370 100 Breast 15 1:06.71 300 100 Free 27 53.6 276 Hutchins, Cassa SO 0 50 Free 20 24.18 373 200 Free 21 1:55.01 294 100 Free 19 52.84 348 Beam, Alicia K SR 0 50 Free 39 25.23 182 100 Back 19 59.36 250 200 Back 21 2:09.93 187 Pozezinski, Han FR 0 100 Fly 21 58.22 290 100 Back 21 59.52 240 200 Fly 17 2:12.83 137 Jagdfeld, Megha FR 0 200 IM 17 2:08.79 323 200 Free 17 1:54.18 333 100 Free 21 53.08 324 Hey, Natalie M 0 50 Free 17 24.13 383 200 Free 31 1:59.71 124 100 Free 17 52.46 385 Bellart, Andrea SO 0 200 IM 30 2:17.37 84 100 Breast 19 1:08.66 188 200 Breast 18 2:28.38 180

Green Bay

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Liu, Anna D JR 47 50 Free 4 23.61 492 100 Fly 4 55.45 516 100 Free 2 50.77 550 Boll, Emilie FR 28 50 Free 15 24.08 394 100 Breast 2 1:00.97 671 200 Breast 9 2:20.63 418 Vanderhoef, Kat JR 15 500 Free 17 5:07.2 308 1650 Free 16 17:50.02 182 200 Fly 5 2:04.85 407 Martell, Clare SR 11 50 Free 43 29.71 0 100 Breast 9 1:04.43 456 200 Breast 15 2:24.44 293 Ragonneau, Axel FR 10 500 Free 18 5:07.32 306 400 IM 13 4:33.57 269 200 Fly 11 2:06.97 323 Tarczewski, Mal JR 10 200 IM 25 2:10.74 252 100 Breast 11 1:05.02 415 200 Breast 13 2:22.95 341 Fragnito, Ciana SO 10 500 Free 14 5:05.50 338 400 IM 15 4:36.79 211 200 Fly 12 2:07.55 301 Pasch, Olivia E SO 7 3 mtr Diving 11 230.3 1 mtr Diving 16 190.3 Schulte, Paula FR 7 200 IM 26 2:11.61 223 100 Breast 10 1:04.87 425 200 Breast 17 2:26.94 218 Stuart, Claire SR 6 50 Free 11 23.82 449 100 Fly 20 57.87 317 100 Free 30 53.93 247 Corbin, Patrici SR 6 3 mtr Diving 17 166.4 1 mtr Diving 11 208.7 Johnsen, Logan JR 5 500 Free 29 5:13.24 212 400 IM 19 4:44.43 105 1650 Free 12 17:39.89 226 Bunchek, Izzy C SO 4 3 mtr Diving 16 187.45 1 mtr Diving 14 196.9 Rodriguez Rubio FR 4 100 Fly 19 57.8 323 100 Back 15 58.42 315 200 Fly 15 2:11.99 158 Vaaler, Jenna R JR 2 500 Free 31 5:19.31 135 100 Back 20 59.41 247 200 Back 15 2:07.22 275 Momats, Clara FR 0 50 Free 36 24.99 219 100 Back 17 58.9 281 200 Back 23 2:11.44 146 Stephenson, Kat JR 0 50 Free 29 24.33 342 200 Free 29 1:58.29 166 100 Free 29 53.72 265 Hyland, Alyssa SR 0 500 Free 33 5:24.54 87 400 IM 21 4:53.53 37 1650 Free 22 18:51.01 33

Youngstown St