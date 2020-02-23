2020 Horizon League Scoring Breakdown

HORIZON LEAGUE – MEN AND WOMEN
First a few notes
The highest scoring class at the meet was the Oakland freshmen with 256 points. Worryingly for the rest of the conference the lowest scoring class at the meet of any of the top 4 teams was Oakland’s seniors who only managed 22 points. Correspondingly Oakland returns the most individual points with 642. More than double next best Cleaveland St. The race for 2nd looks wide open next year as Cleveland St return 269, Illinois Chicago return 247, and IUPUI return 245.5
The best class for the women was Oakland’s freshmen with 225 points. They return the most points with 547.5 returning individual points, nearly 200 more than next best Cleveland St’s 269.
The highest point total for any men’s team in an event was Oakland’s 67 in the 200 IM. Similarly the Oakland women had the top event of the meet with 99 points in the 200 IM
By Swimulator power points, the best swim of the men’s meet was Domini Poletta of Cleveland State’s 46.55 100 fly. The best swim of the women’s meet was
Susan LaGrand of Oakland’s 1:58.22 200 IM.
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Final Scores Men
1. Oakland: 858
2. Cleveland St: 633
3. Illinois: 544
4. Iupui: 479.5
5. Green Bay: 408
6. Milwaukee: 351.5
7. Youngstown St: 97 Final Scores Women
1. Oakland: 927.5
2. Cleveland St: 594
3. Iupui: 531
4. Illinois: 388
5. Milwaukee: 336.5
6. Green Bay: 288
7. Youngstown St: 282 Individual Scores by Year Men
Oakland
Cleveland St
Illinois
Iupui
Green Bay
Milwaukee
Youngstown St
FR
256
25
49
66
6
44
1
SO
137
61
69
71
89
20
0
JR
249
183
129
108.5
94
73
0
SR
22
188
159
78
65
76.5
0
Returning
642
269
247
245.5
195
137
1
Individual Scores by Year Women
Oakland
Cleveland St
Iupui
Illinois
Milwaukee
Green Bay
Youngstown St
FR
225
95
82
183
119.5
49
0
SO
176.5
52
16
40
75
21
54
JR
146
202
183
37
2
79
64
SR
180
85
82
18
0
23
36
Returning
547.5
349
281
260
196.5
149
118
Score Progression Men
What the score was after each event
Oakland
Cleveland St
Illinois
Iupui
Green Bay
Milwaukee
Youngstown St
200 Medley Relay
40
34
30
32
28
26
24
800 Free Relay
80
68
56
64
58
54
48
500 Free
154
82
95
71
72
61
48
200 IM
221
110
120
89
81
69
48
50 Free
265
166
127
119
96
72
48
1 mtr Diving
276
201
171
140
124
88
48
200 Free Relay
310
241
197
172
154
116
72
100 Fly
343
295
212
184
171
140
72
400 IM
385
329
234
212
193
147
72
200 Free
443
349
263
233
193
174
72
100 Breast
492
378
276
250.5
224
188.5
73
100 Back
539
413
313
282.5
225
191.5
73
400 Medley Relay
579
447
343
310.5
257
217.5
73
1650 Free
617
452
382
321.5
292
244.5
73
200 Back
672
495
407
349.5
292
248.5
73
100 Free
722
524
420
376.5
309
267.5
73
200 Breast
768
553
434
396.5
343
279.5
73
200 Fly
799
577
472
421.5
360
299.5
73
3 mtr Diving
818
599
518
447.5
380
321.5
73
400 Free Relay
858
633
544
479.5
408
351.5
97
Score Progression Women
What the score was after each event
Oakland
Cleveland St
Iupui
Illinois
Milwaukee
Green Bay
Youngstown St
200 Medley Relay
40
30
34
24
28
32
26
3 mtr Diving
69.5
51
55
66
47.5
39
41
800 Free Relay
109.5
83
89
94
77.5
39
67
500 Free
165.5
114
108
129
77.5
42
78
200 IM
264.5
144
108
144
88.5
42
78
50 Free
303.5
172
141
164
89.5
65
89
200 Free Relay
343.5
204
175
194
115.5
93
113
100 Fly
391.5
218
200
213
140.5
108
122
400 IM
446.5
267
208
216
161.5
114
135
200 Free
504.5
303
254
223
166.5
114
138
100 Breast
540.5
344
268
235
168.5
153
149
100 Back
574.5
361
313
249
203.5
155
157
1 mtr Diving
602.5
382
340
279
228.5
165
171
400 Medley Relay
642.5
416
372
307
254.5
195
195
1650 Free
691.5
449
393
331
256.5
201
215
200 Back
748.5
490
420
331
279.5
203
220
100 Free
789.5
523
450
353
280.5
220
231
200 Breast
857.5
550
464
364
280.5
235
251
200 Fly
887.5
562
497
388
306.5
262
254
400 Free Relay
927.5
594
531
388
336.5
288
282
Points in Each Event Men
What each team scored in each event
Oakland
Cleveland St
Illinois
Iupui
Green Bay
Milwaukee
Youngstown St
200 Medley Relay
40
34
30
32
28
26
24
800 Free Relay
40
34
26
32
30
28
24
500 Free
74
14
39
7
14
7
0
200 IM
67
28
25
18
9
8
0
50 Free
44
56
7
30
15
3
0
1 mtr Diving
11
35
44
21
28
16
0
200 Free Relay
34
40
26
32
30
28
24
100 Fly
33
54
15
12
17
24
0
400 IM
42
34
22
28
22
7
0
200 Free
58
20
29
21
0
27
0
100 Breast
49
29
13
17.5
31
14.5
1
100 Back
47
35
37
32
1
3
0
400 Medley Relay
40
34
30
28
32
26
0
1650 Free
38
5
39
11
35
27
0
200 Back
55
43
25
28
0
4
0
100 Free
50
29
13
27
17
19
0
200 Breast
46
29
14
20
34
12
0
200 Fly
31
24
38
25
17
20
0
3 mtr Diving
19
22
46
26
20
22
0
400 Free Relay
40
34
26
32
28
30
24
Points in Each Event Women
What each team scored in each event
Oakland
Cleveland St
Iupui
Illinois
Milwaukee
Green Bay
Youngstown St
200 Medley Relay
40
30
34
24
28
32
26
3 mtr Diving
29.5
21
21
42
19.5
7
15
800 Free Relay
40
32
34
28
30
0
26
500 Free
56
31
19
35
0
3
11
200 IM
99
30
0
15
11
0
0
50 Free
39
28
33
20
1
23
11
200 Free Relay
40
32
34
30
26
28
24
100 Fly
48
14
25
19
25
15
9
400 IM
55
49
8
3
21
6
13
200 Free
58
36
46
7
5
0
3
100 Breast
36
41
14
12
2
39
11
100 Back
34
17
45
14
35
2
8
1 mtr Diving
28
21
27
30
25
10
14
400 Medley Relay
40
34
32
28
26
30
24
1650 Free
49
33
21
24
2
6
20
200 Back
57
41
27
0
23
2
5
100 Free
41
33
30
22
1
17
11
200 Breast
68
27
14
11
0
15
20
200 Fly
30
12
33
24
26
27
3
400 Free Relay
40
32
34
0
30
26
28
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Men
Iupui
Oakland
Cleveland St
Youngstown St
Green Bay
Milwaukee
Illinois
1
0
5
5
0
1
0
4
2
1
10
2
0
2
0
0
3
2
7
2
0
1
1
2
4
2
3
4
0
3
1
2
5
2
5
5
0
1
0
2
6
3
3
0
0
1
3
5
7
3
3
4
0
2
2
1
8
4
1
1
0
2
1
6
9
2
3
2
0
3
2
3
10
3
3
5
0
1
1
2
11
3
0
3
0
4
2
3
12
5
4
2
0
0
1
4
13
0
2
3
0
0
8
1
14
3
0
0
0
3
8
1
15
2
1
3
0
2
4
3
16
3
3
3
1
1
3
1
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Women
Green Bay
Milwaukee
Iupui
Oakland
Youngstown St
Illinois
Cleveland St
1
0
1
0
12
0
2
0
2
2
1
3
6
0
1
2
3
0
1
5
6
0
2
1
4
2
3
2
4
0
1
3
5
1
0
3
4
0
3
4
6
0
1
2
4
2
3
3
7
0
1
1
2
1
0
10
8
0
1
5
1
5
1
2
9
2
1
1
3
2
2
4
10
1
0
3
4
2
1
4
11
5
3
1
1
1
2
2
12
2
4
2
3
1
2
1
13
2
0
2
2
2
4
3
14
2
3
2
1
2
5
1
15
6
2
2
0
1
1
2
16
3
3
3
0
2
2
2
Individual Breakdown Men
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. Oakland
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Khotynetskyi, M
FR
57
500 Free
1
4:24.77
593
100 Back
2
47.48
615
200 Back
1
1:43.12
651
Bart, Christian
FR
54
50 Free
2
19.91
643
100 Breast
2
53.29
673
100 Free
1
43.76
645
Geheb, Ryan J
JR
53
200 IM
3
1:48.19
570
100 Breast
1
53.25
676
200 Breast
2
1:58.77
588
Aguilar-Fernand
JR
50
500 Free
3
4:27.11
552
200 Free
1
1:36.79
615
100 Free
5
44.87
536
Davis, Ben A
SO
50
500 Free
2
4:25.07
588
200 Free
3
1:37.73
571
1650 Free
2
15:27.19
497
Gayne, William
JR
43
200 IM
6
1:49.34
526
100 Back
5
48.68
524
200 Back
3
1:44.74
598
Bernsdorf, Andr
FR
43
200 IM
7
1:49.62
515
400 IM
2
3:52.82
541
1650 Free
5
15:51.55
353
Flowers, Mack M
JR
41
50 Free
9
20.21
584
100 Fly
2
47.08
657
100 Free
4
44.41
583
Phelps, Colton
SO
40
200 IM
2
1:47.11
609
100 Fly
3
47.25
643
200 Back
10
1:48.41
463
Hrebelnyi, Dany
SO
40
500 Free
10
4:30.45
489
200 Free
2
1:37.44
585
200 Fly
3
1:48.12
525
Barton, Will H
FR
37
500 Free
9
4:30.21
494
100 Back
3
48.19
563
200 Back
7
1:47.70
491
Allen, Ian C
FR
33
200 IM
13
1:50.82
465
400 IM
5
3:56.18
472
200 Fly
4
1:48.18
523
VanCoppenolle,
FR
31
200 IM
12
1:50.32
486
400 IM
8
4:03.82
302
200 Breast
4
2:00.87
520
Aboelenin, Tare
JR
26
200 IM
20
1:54.78
296
100 Breast
7
55.95
472
200 Breast
5
2:01.51
498
Smith, Jordan H
JR
22
1 mtr Diving
9
294.75
3 mtr Diving
6
298.35
DeJonge, Micah
SR
16
500 Free
12
4:32.44
450
200 Free
13
1:41.35
379
1650 Free
10
16:07.47
264
Mangner, Joey M
JR
14
50 Free
6
20.38
548
100 Fly
23
50.27
366
100 Free
16
46.57
343
Kolk, Campbell
SO
7
1 mtr Diving
15
225.55
3 mtr Diving
12
264.4
Miceli, Zac V
SR
6
50 Free
12
20.68
480
200 Free
16
1:42.02
343
100 Free
17
46.15
391
Lathrop, Luke D
FR
1
1 mtr Diving
17
180.6
3 mtr Diving
16
201.65
Cleveland St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Poletta, Domini
SR
56
50 Free
1
19.71
681
100 Fly
1
46.55
700
100 Free
3
44.4
584
Kubacki, Timmy
JR
55
200 IM
1
1:47.05
611
400 IM
1
3:50.53
585
200 Back
4
1:45.06
587
Niedzialek, Dom
JR
51
500 Free
5
4:29.14
514
100 Back
1
47.47
616
200 Back
2
1:43.19
649
Martin, Matthew
SR
40
100 Fly
4
47.96
584
100 Back
8
49.92
421
200 Fly
5
1:48.23
521
Krusinski, Jack
SO
38
200 IM
10
1:48.57
556
100 Breast
4
55.05
545
200 Breast
3
1:59.06
579
Akers, Matthew
JR
32
1 mtr Diving
2
327.0
3 mtr Diving
4
310.8
Stevenson, Tyle
SR
30
50 Free
13
20.73
468
100 Breast
5
55.13
539
200 Breast
7
2:03.76
419
Arslanian, D.J.
SR
25
50 Free
11
20.54
513
100 Fly
7
48.42
544
100 Free
10
45.33
486
Eberhardt, Nath
FR
25
200 Free
7
1:39.95
457
100 Back
13
50.33
386
200 Back
9
1:46.89
522
Macdonald, Jack
SR
20
50 Free
5
20.1
606
200 Free
11
1:40.61
421
Lenart, Bob A
SO
18
100 Fly
10
49.17
474
200 Free
15
1:42.00
344
200 Fly
9
1:50.34
431
Sedlak, Ryan P
JR
18
50 Free
7
20.42
539
100 Back
21
51.52
290
100 Free
11
45.5
467
Styrt, Antony
SR
14
1 mtr Diving
5
283.05
Bowie, Alec R
JR
12
500 Free
17
4:37.21
354
400 IM
10
4:03.93
300
1650 Free
12
16:08.51
259
Mahoney, Trevor
JR
11
1 mtr Diving
13
243.6
3 mtr Diving
10
285.45
Harper, Austin
SO
5
500 Free
27
4:42.26
259
400 IM
12
4:05.8
261
200 Fly
18
1:56.30
193
Hodges, Josh J
JR
4
200 IM
16
1:55.29
276
400 IM
15
4:09.55
190
200 Breast
16
2:07.67
283
Spruill, Austin
SR
2
100 Fly
27
51.05
293
100 Back
23
51.8
270
200 Back
15
1:52.88
284
Sawyer, Samuel
SR
1
100 Fly
18
49.94
398
1650 Free
17
16:56.39
81
200 Fly
16
1:58.63
127
Johnston, Ryan
SR
0
200 IM
23
1:55.89
253
100 Back
19
51.42
298
200 Back
18
1:52.00
318
Illinois
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hutchinson, Luk
SR
49
500 Free
6
4:29.35
510
1650 Free
3
15:31.78
470
200 Fly
1
1:46.37
593
Sivak, Daniel
SR
42
200 IM
5
1:48.94
541
100 Back
4
48.31
553
200 Back
6
1:46.12
550
Lafortune, Feli
JR
40
1 mtr Diving
1
334.95
3 mtr Diving
1
358.1
Lewarchick, Kyl
SO
38
200 IM
8
1:49.81
507
400 IM
3
3:54.56
506
200 Fly
8
1:50.18
438
Crook, Hunter P
JR
35
500 Free
4
4:27.17
551
200 Free
21
1:43.80
251
1650 Free
1
15:26.95
498
Lewarchick, And
SR
27
1 mtr Diving
6
277.95
3 mtr Diving
5
304.4
Dellorto, Josh
SO
24
100 Fly
15
49.94
398
200 Free
8
1:40.91
404
100 Free
8
45.39
479
Cunningham, Jac
JR
24
500 Free
8
4:31.42
470
200 Free
6
1:39.54
479
100 Free
21
46.21
384
Murphy, Ryan
JR
23
1 mtr Diving
8
254.4
3 mtr Diving
7
293.8
Gabbey, Ben P
FR
22
200 IM
18
1:54.48
308
100 Breast
6
55.53
507
200 Breast
9
2:03.09
443
Sasia, Gabriele
SR
16
50 Free
31
21.61
259
100 Fly
9
49.03
487
200 Fly
10
1:50.52
423
Perez, Joseph A
SR
14
400 IM
11
4:04.71
283
1650 Free
14
16:16.08
221
200 Breast
12
2:05.8
346
Tegeler, Michae
SR
11
200 Free
18
1:42.64
309
100 Back
12
50.31
388
200 Back
11
1:49.30
427
Wiedoff, Jeff A
FR
11
50 Free
10
20.49
524
100 Fly
13
49.74
418
100 Free
22
46.26
378
Wyma, Bryce P
FR
9
50 Free
20
21.1
378
100 Back
9
50.04
411
100 Free
26
46.82
315
Andreev, Peter
SO
7
50 Free
19
21.03
395
200 Free
12
1:41.18
389
100 Free
15
46.17
389
Zant, Owen C
FR
7
50 Free
34
22.74
82
100 Back
15
51.91
262
200 Back
12
1:49.42
422
Mitsch, Connor
JR
7
500 Free
29
4:46.28
194
100 Back
11
50.23
395
200 Back
16
1:53.63
257
Weng, Eric
JR
0
50 Free
24
21.2
354
100 Fly
24
50.35
358
100 Free
25
46.77
320
Moran, Cameron
JR
0
50 Free
32
21.78
224
100 Fly
28
51.32
269
200 Fly
19
1:56.76
178
Iupui
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Harary, Jason A
JR
41
200 IM
4
1:48.47
559
400 IM
4
3:55.08
495
200 Back
8
1:49.95
400
Tener, Patrick
SR
33
1 mtr Diving
3
323.45
3 mtr Diving
2
354.1
Dibley, Nichola
FR
29
500 Free
11
4:31.31
472
400 IM
7
3:57.26
448
1650 Free
8
16:00.81
300
Sandala, Jackso
SR
27
50 Free
21
21.14
368
200 Free
5
1:38.88
514
100 Free
6
45.13
508
Jung, Mason A
JR
27
50 Free
3
19.95
635
100 Breast
15
58.03
301
100 Free
9
45.12
509
Hanas, Nick J
SO
26
500 Free
20
4:38.07
336
100 Back
7
49.71
439
200 Back
5
1:46.00
555
Hahs, Sam T
SO
24
200 IM
24
1:56.15
243
100 Breast
8
55.98
470
200 Breast
6
2:01.68
492
Burke, Kevin D
FR
23
50 Free
8
20.47
528
100 Fly
12
49.44
447
100 Back
10
50.18
399
Lingle, Kevin P
JR
14.5
200 IM
14
1:53.58
346
100 Breast
12
57.14
372
200 Breast
10
2:04.64
387
Huehn, Kyle
FR
14
1 mtr Diving
12
248.15
3 mtr Diving
9
292.4
Auger, Mark A
JR
14
500 Free
16
4:37.47
348
100 Fly
16
50.1
382
200 Fly
7
1:48.6
506
Lohse, Riley J
SO
13
100 Fly
22
50.26
367
100 Back
6
48.97
501
200 Back
20
1:55.98
181
Green, Cameron
SR
11
50 Free
28
21.38
311
100 Fly
11
49.38
453
200 Fly
12
1:52.70
328
Ragsdell, John
SR
7
200 IM
17
1:54.04
326
200 Free
10
1:40.03
453
100 Free
27
47.01
294
Stangeland, Dil
JR
6
200 IM
26
1:56.48
231
100 Fly
26
50.81
314
200 Fly
11
1:50.61
419
Murphy, Austin
SO
5
50 Free
22
21.16
363
200 Free
19
1:43.04
289
100 Free
12
45.75
438
Lombardo, Tommy
JR
5
400 IM
17
4:08.59
207
200 Back
14
1:50.98
358
200 Fly
15
1:55.39
223
Anderson, Cade
SO
3
50 Free
14
20.89
430
100 Back
17
50.94
336
100 Free
20
46.2
385
Hembree, Wes M
JR
1
200 IM
27
1:57.18
207
400 IM
16
4:12.7
141
200 Breast
18
2:10.12
211
Green Bay
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Redman, Benjami
JR
46
50 Free
4
20.03
620
100 Fly
5
48.22
562
100 Free
2
44.15
608
Boehnlein, Maxw
JR
45
200 IM
9
1:48.46
560
100 Breast
3
54.06
619
200 Breast
1
1:58.01
611
Frederick, Dani
SO
37
500 Free
7
4:30.09
496
400 IM
6
3:57.04
453
1650 Free
7
15:57.43
319
Carneiro Viquer
SO
26
500 Free
15
4:36.96
359
400 IM
9
3:58.64
418
1650 Free
4
15:46.26
384
Rohrbaugh, Mile
SO
26
1 mtr Diving
4
294.45
3 mtr Diving
8
278.6
Spencer, Garret
SR
20
50 Free
22
21.16
363
100 Breast
9
55.81
484
200 Breast
8
2:06.1
336
Darling, Riley
SR
20
500 Free
18
4:37.36
350
100 Fly
14
49.76
416
200 Fly
2
1:47.64
545
Yahr, Joshua T
SR
13
1 mtr Diving
10
257.5
3 mtr Diving
11
284.5
Prenot, Derrick
SR
9
1 mtr Diving
11
249.55
3 mtr Diving
14
237.1
Silva Alcoba, D
6
50 Free
29
21.39
308
100 Breast
11
57.1
376
200 Breast
17
2:09.1
239
Schindler, Karl
FR
6
500 Free
25
4:40.14
297
1650 Free
11
16:08.37
260
200 Back
19
1:53.51
261
Ramminger, Ryan
JR
3
200 IM
21
1:55.17
280
400 IM
18
4:11.29
162
200 Breast
14
2:07.06
303
VanZee, Jack D
SR
2
500 Free
23
4:39.59
307
200 Free
20
1:43.44
269
1650 Free
15
16:20.50
201
Davis, Richard
SR
1
100 Back
16
54.8
105
Wesolowski, Eri
SO
0
50 Free
35
22.79
77
100 Fly
31
55.03
61
100 Free
32
49.65
87
Ragsdale, Reaga
JR
0
50 Free
17
20.89
430
100 Fly
25
50.36
357
100 Free
29
47.32
261
Sopjes, Jordan
FR
0
100 Fly
21
50.24
369
200 Fly
20
2:01.91
65
Mansavage, Jerr
FR
0
50 Free
30
21.58
265
100 Back
18
51.11
322
100 Free
24
46.52
348
Milwaukee
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Kelley, Patrick
SR
32
200 IM
11
1:48.84
545
100 Fly
6
48.37
548
200 Fly
6
1:48.51
510
Larson, Danny W
JR
31
500 Free
13
4:32.89
440
200 Free
4
1:37.96
560
100 Free
7
45.19
501
Kleczka, Jared
FR
28
1 mtr Diving
7
276.25
3 mtr Diving
3
332.6
Appleton, Jaspe
JR
17
50 Free
15
20.93
420
100 Fly
8
49.02
488
100 Free
13
45.91
419
Van Allen, Dane
SR
15
500 Free
14
4:35.06
397
400 IM
14
4:08.34
211
1650 Free
9
16:04.84
278
Garcia, Jack R
SO
13
500 Free
26
4:41.04
280
200 Free
17
1:42.47
318
1650 Free
6
15:56.28
326
Kollen, Jonatha
FR
9
500 Free
22
4:39.39
311
200 Free
9
1:39.31
492
100 Free
19
46.17
389
Niemiec, Brando
JR
9
200 IM
22
1:55.45
269
100 Breast
10
56.2
451
200 Breast
15
2:07.48
289
Fase, Jacob M
SR
9
500 Free
28
4:44.32
224
100 Breast
14
57.65
331
200 Breast
11
2:04.69
385
Hammond, Zachar
SR
8.5
200 IM
19
1:54.54
306
100 Breast
12
57.14
372
200 Breast
13
2:05.86
344
Peronto, Spence
JR
7
1 mtr Diving
14
230.0
3 mtr Diving
13
261.45
Schoof, Mason L
SO
7
500 Free
24
4:39.92
301
200 Free
14
1:41.76
357
200 Back
13
1:49.66
412
Bodart, Bailey
SR
7
50 Free
16
20.98
408
100 Back
14
50.56
367
100 Free
14
46.06
402
Scripp, Ryan M
SR
5
200 IM
15
1:53.75
339
100 Fly
19
50.06
386
200 Fly
14
1:53.18
308
Grever, Andrew
JR
5
500 Free
21
4:38.62
326
400 IM
13
4:06.64
244
1650 Free
16
16:39.71
127
Weber, Jacob R
FR
4
100 Fly
17
49.83
409
100 Back
22
51.78
271
200 Fly
13
1:52.99
316
Duffy, Colin M
JR
4
500 Free
19
4:37.79
342
1650 Free
13
16:14.27
230
200 Fly
17
1:55.48
220
Gonwa, Garrett
FR
3
1 mtr Diving
16
194.75
3 mtr Diving
15
217.65
Farrell, Conrad
SO
0
50 Free
27
21.36
315
100 Back
20
51.43
297
200 Back
17
1:51.45
339
Hakes, Ryan D
JR
0
50 Free
18
21.02
398
100 Fly
29
51.85
226
100 Free
23
46.42
360
Youngstown St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Cheong, Brandon
FR
1
200 IM
28
2:01.9
86
100 Breast
16
58.75
249
200 Breast
19
2:11.83
168
Rassega, Mason
FR
0
50 Free
33
22.11
164
100 Fly
30
54.05
96
100 Free
31
48.89
130
Shellogg, Jacks
FR
0
500 Free
30
4:54.95
93
200 Free
23
1:48.61
84
1650 Free
18
17:11.32
52
Quinn, Charlie
FR
0
500 Free
31
5:01.13
50
200 Free
24
1:50.85
44
1650 Free
19
17:51.05
12
Cannon, Wilson
FR
0
50 Free
25
21.22
349
100 Fly
20
50.08
384
100 Free
18
46.15
391
Moss, Duncan T
FR
0
50 Free
26
21.32
325
100 Breast
18
1:00.56
144
100 Free
28
47.08
286
Dennes, Nolan R
FR
0
50 Free
36
22.91
66
100 Back
24
57.79
30
200 Back
21
2:10.2
7
Matthews, Chris
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
18
166.35
Scherer, Ryan M
FR
0
200 IM
25
1:56.27
239
200 Free
22
1:45.94
161
100 Free
30
47.89
207
Tomasic, Zach N
FR
0
200 IM
29
2:03.43
62
100 Breast
17
1:00.01
172
200 Breast
20
2:12.3
157
Lawrence, Chris
SO
0
50 Free
37
24.49
5
200 Free
25
1:56.48
6
100 Free
33
52.66
12
Individual Breakdown Women
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. Oakland
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Shinske, Grace
SR
57
100 Fly
1
53.45
657
100 Back
1
53.66
644
200 Back
2
1:57.17
621
LaGrand, Susan
SO
57
200 IM
1
1:58.22
692
100 Fly
2
53.58
648
200 Back
1
1:56.58
637
Aycock, Emily L
FR
57
500 Free
2
4:54.2
536
200 Free
1
1:49.63
550
1650 Free
1
16:53.37
468
McDowell, Sydne
JR
56
200 IM
3
2:01.11
605
100 Breast
1
1:00.81
680
200 Breast
1
2:12.77
645
Nenonen, Sohvi
FR
53
500 Free
1
4:52.39
564
200 Free
3
1:50.95
490
200 Fly
2
2:02.37
506
Brough, Kiera D
FR
53
200 IM
2
2:00.85
613
400 IM
1
4:21.73
506
200 Breast
3
2:16.12
558
Colwell, Katie
SR
53
50 Free
1
22.76
651
200 Free
6
1:52.14
432
100 Free
1
49.99
618
Bailey, Taylor
SO
46
200 IM
6
2:05.29
459
100 Breast
3
1:02.45
585
200 Breast
2
2:13.59
625
Zubenko, Sonya
FR
42
500 Free
7
5:02.06
400
400 IM
5
4:28.97
361
1650 Free
3
17:04.27
410
Donagan, Erin D
SO
39
200 IM
4
2:02.57
557
200 Free
9
1:52.23
428
200 Breast
4
2:17.88
506
Boodt, Rachel E
SR
37
200 IM
10
2:04.69
482
400 IM
3
4:26.59
410
200 Back
5
2:02.23
459
Marsh, Karlee N
JR
35
50 Free
5
23.66
482
100 Fly
10
56.61
421
100 Free
5
51.23
508
Turchi, Bernie
JR
30
3 mtr Diving
4
272.05
1 mtr Diving
4
247.55
Held, Maggie M
JR
25
500 Free
10
5:02.01
401
400 IM
12
4:33.18
277
1650 Free
6
17:18.04
336
Wise, Angelique
SR
21
3 mtr Diving
7
238.05
1 mtr Diving
9
228.75
Cook, Julia C
FR
20
200 IM
8
2:05.86
437
100 Fly
13
57.25
368
100 Back
12
57.6
376
Huang, Jewel *
SO
15
50 Free
20
24.18
373
100 Back
9
55.59
523
200 Back
11
2:04.42
378
Cislo, Mady D
SO
13
200 Fly
6
2:05.22
392
Abbasse, Kirsty
SR
12
50 Free
12
23.9
432
200 Free
22
1:55.03
293
100 Free
10
52.05
427
Cummins, Kately
SO
6.5
3 mtr Diving
14
216.45
1 mtr Diving
13
200.15
Cleveland St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Bahr, Agnes R
SO
39
200 IM
9
2:04.24
499
400 IM
2
4:25.47
433
200 Back
6
2:02.89
435
Cartwright, Ala
JR
39
200 IM
7
2:05.41
455
100 Breast
4
1:03.31
531
200 Breast
7
2:21.19
400
Kostelnik, Lexi
JR
38
500 Free
5
4:56.57
497
400 IM
9
4:30.53
329
1650 Free
4
17:06.11
400
Contich, Rachel
FR
37
500 Free
6
4:56.58
496
200 Free
7
1:52.52
414
1650 Free
7
17:20.53
323
Marinelli, Gabr
SR
32
50 Free
30
24.47
313
200 Free
2
1:50.30
520
100 Free
4
51.13
517
Kerro, Emma R
FR
30
3 mtr Diving
3
273.8
1 mtr Diving
5
244.55
Smith, Libby G
JR
30
200 IM
15
2:07.26
383
100 Breast
5
1:03.63
511
200 Breast
5
2:19.9
442
Van Der Merwe,
JR
28
500 Free
13
5:03.96
366
400 IM
7
4:31.59
308
200 Back
7
2:04.17
388
Weclawiak, Iren
JR
28
50 Free
9
23.77
459
200 Free
10
1:53.07
387
100 Free
7
51.79
453
Yang, Chuchu
SR
22
50 Free
35
24.86
241
100 Back
6
56.94
426
200 Back
9
2:03.67
406
Jaszcz, Madi P
SR
18
50 Free
7
23.71
472
100 Fly
15
57.5
347
100 Back
13
57.88
355
Cooper, Hannah
FR
17
500 Free
19
5:07.53
303
400 IM
8
4:32.25
295
1650 Free
11
17:36.85
240
Barney, Shaw M
JR
14
200 IM
14
2:07.00
393
100 Fly
8
56.83
403
100 Free
24
53.19
314
Sipple, Stephan
SO
13
500 Free
25
5:10.24
258
100 Fly
16
57.69
332
200 Fly
7
2:05.8
369
McQueary, Gracy
JR
13
50 Free
32
24.63
282
100 Breast
7
1:04.94
420
200 Breast
16
2:28.18
185
Frank, Lauren E
SR
13
50 Free
10
23.81
451
100 Fly
22
58.79
247
100 Free
11
52.11
421
Henrichsen, Eri
JR
12
3 mtr Diving
12
219.55
1 mtr Diving
10
213.15
Hughes, Carolin
FR
11
200 IM
13
2:06.62
408
400 IM
18
4:39.29
171
200 Back
10
2:03.82
401
Allison, Abby N
FR
0
50 Free
26
24.23
362
100 Back
22
59.53
239
100 Free
33
54.31
217
Iupui
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Ronci, Meagan R
JR
48
500 Free
3
4:54.28
535
200 Free
4
1:51.05
485
1650 Free
2
17:01.41
426
Thompson, Laure
FR
47
100 Fly
5
55.91
479
100 Back
2
55.28
544
200 Back
3
1:58.87
571
Hatfield, Maggi
JR
47
50 Free
2
23.46
523
200 Free
5
1:51.13
481
100 Free
3
51.06
524
Dahlman, Rylee
JR
30
3 mtr Diving
5
256.85
1 mtr Diving
3
248.3
Snyder, Cassia
FR
27
50 Free
6
23.68
478
100 Fly
12
57.22
370
100 Free
9
51.34
497
Van den Bossche
SR
27
200 IM
20
2:09.31
304
100 Back
3
55.7
516
200 Back
8
2:04.64
370
Wing, Aubrey L
JR
24
200 IM
18
2:09.13
310
100 Breast
6
1:03.91
492
200 Breast
8
2:21.46
391
Walker, Allison
JR
18
500 Free
16
5:09.6
268
100 Fly
11
57.01
388
200 Fly
8
2:06.09
357
Dietz, Carolyn
SR
18
3 mtr Diving
10
233.25
1 mtr Diving
8
215.6
Lingle, Maureen
SO
16
500 Free
23
5:08.15
292
400 IM
16
4:37.44
200
200 Fly
4
2:04.77
411
Hanas, Andrea R
JR
16
50 Free
24
24.22
364
200 Free
8
1:53.29
376
100 Free
12
52.39
392
Metzger, Rachel
SR
14
200 IM
21
2:09.77
287
400 IM
10
4:30.54
329
200 Fly
10
2:06.23
352
Bruce, Catrionn
SR
12
100 Fly
17
57.42
354
100 Back
7
57.09
414
200 Back
22
2:10.74
164
Roll, Samantha
SR
7
50 Free
14
24.01
408
200 Free
13
1:54.14
335
100 Free
18
52.61
370
Jones, Morgan E
FR
6
500 Free
15
5:06.53
320
200 Free
25
1:55.63
267
1650 Free
13
17:40.25
225
Crawford, Claud
SR
4
200 IM
22
2:10.44
262
100 Breast
16
1:06.94
285
200 Breast
14
2:23.98
308
Bontrager, Jack
FR
2
500 Free
21
5:07.76
299
200 Free
15
1:56.07
248
1650 Free
17
17:56.27
158
Deangelis, Alex
JR
0
200 IM
31
2:18.38
68
100 Breast
18
1:07.23
267
200 Breast
19
2:31.81
108
Arn, Macy E
FR
0
50 Free
31
24.48
311
100 Fly
23
59.72
186
100 Free
31
53.98
243
Illinois
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Culp, Lilly M
FR
50
200 IM
5
2:04.27
498
100 Fly
3
54.97
552
200 Fly
1
2:00.58
571
Liebenberg, Cyn
JR
37
3 mtr Diving
1
322.6
1 mtr Diving
2
266.9
Kovalaske, Pole
FR
34
50 Free
3
23.6
494
100 Breast
12
1:05.11
409
100 Free
6
51.57
475
Amerman, Ashton
FR
32
500 Free
4
4:55.72
511
400 IM
14
4:34.53
251
1650 Free
5
17:12.39
366
Hellinga, Abiga
FR
26
3 mtr Diving
6
238.1
1 mtr Diving
6
231.8
Thor, Victoria
FR
18
500 Free
9
5:00.76
423
200 Free
11
1:54.06
339
1650 Free
14
17:42.00
217
Scovill, Anna D
SO
14
100 Back
5
56.8
436
200 Back
17
2:06.51
300
100 Free
23
53.18
315
Neri, Christina
SO
11
500 Free
8
5:02.9
385
200 Free
26
1:55.89
256
Amyette, Jessic
SR
10
200 IM
16
2:08.89
320
100 Breast
14
1:06.04
344
200 Breast
11
2:22.79
346
Molldrem, Maya
FR
9
3 mtr Diving
9
256.5
1 mtr Diving
18
152.05
Ballo, Becca D
SO
9
50 Free
42
25.86
106
100 Breast
13
1:05.92
352
200 Breast
12
2:22.93
342
Neal, Misha
SR
8
50 Free
13
23.98
415
200 Free
16
1:56.85
217
100 Free
14
52.59
372
Sullivan, Emily
FR
7
50 Free
28
24.32
344
100 Fly
14
57.42
354
200 Fly
13
2:09.00
248
Hawker, Madelyn
FR
7
500 Free
26
5:10.49
254
200 Free
28
1:58.02
174
1650 Free
10
17:34.05
254
Kelzer, Beth M
SO
4
50 Free
20
24.18
373
200 Free
20
1:54.97
296
100 Free
13
52.4
391
Johnson, Lauren
SO
2
50 Free
24
24.22
364
200 Free
19
1:54.9
299
100 Free
15
52.69
362
Clemons, Mariah
SO
0
50 Free
19
24.14
381
100 Fly
18
57.61
338
100 Free
28
53.64
272
Bosse, Morgan N
JR
0
50 Free
37
25.2
187
100 Fly
25
59.89
176
200 Free
27
1:57.83
181
Kunze, Abby K
SR
0
500 Free
27
5:11.39
240
100 Back
18
58.92
280
200 Back
20
2:08.17
243
Werner, Gabbie
FR
0
100 Fly
26
1:00.1
164
100 Back
23
1:00.68
172
100 Free
25
53.29
304
Milwaukee
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Sanchez, Mckenz
FR
37
3 mtr Diving
2
289.05
1 mtr Diving
1
268.65
Guerra Montes,
SO
35
200 IM
12
2:06.43
415
400 IM
4
4:27.33
395
200 Back
4
2:02.03
466
Passamani, Bell
SO
29
500 Free
20
5:07.66
300
100 Fly
6
56.03
469
200 Fly
3
2:04.65
416
Meland, Molly M
FR
23
50 Free
18
24.14
381
100 Fly
7
56.74
411
100 Back
8
58.2
331
Zablocki, Bri J
FR
21
200 IM
11
2:06.06
430
400 IM
11
4:31.88
302
200 Fly
9
2:05.02
401
Melendy, Riley
FR
20
200 IM
19
2:09.3
304
100 Back
4
56.39
466
200 Back
12
2:05.14
351
Secrist, Amber
FR
9
200 IM
27
2:14.94
131
100 Back
11
57.41
390
200 Back
14
2:05.7
330
Anderson, Holli
FR
7.5
3 mtr Diving
14
216.45
1 mtr Diving
12
203.3
Dahl, Sydney M
SO
5
500 Free
22
5:07.93
296
200 Free
12
1:54.12
336
100 Free
20
52.92
340
Worgull, Madeli
SO
3
500 Free
28
5:12.81
218
1650 Free
15
17:46.46
197
200 Fly
16
2:13.09
131
Piljevic, Mia
SO
3
100 Fly
27
1:00.14
162
100 Back
14
58.27
326
200 Back
18
2:07.63
261
McDaniels, Kele
FR
2
50 Free
16
24.09
391
100 Fly
24
59.73
185
100 Free
16
52.91
341
Larsen, Kristi
JR
2
50 Free
23
24.19
370
100 Breast
15
1:06.71
300
100 Free
27
53.6
276
Hutchins, Cassa
SO
0
50 Free
20
24.18
373
200 Free
21
1:55.01
294
100 Free
19
52.84
348
Beam, Alicia K
SR
0
50 Free
39
25.23
182
100 Back
19
59.36
250
200 Back
21
2:09.93
187
Pozezinski, Han
FR
0
100 Fly
21
58.22
290
100 Back
21
59.52
240
200 Fly
17
2:12.83
137
Jagdfeld, Megha
FR
0
200 IM
17
2:08.79
323
200 Free
17
1:54.18
333
100 Free
21
53.08
324
Hey, Natalie M
0
50 Free
17
24.13
383
200 Free
31
1:59.71
124
100 Free
17
52.46
385
Bellart, Andrea
SO
0
200 IM
30
2:17.37
84
100 Breast
19
1:08.66
188
200 Breast
18
2:28.38
180
Green Bay
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Liu, Anna D
JR
47
50 Free
4
23.61
492
100 Fly
4
55.45
516
100 Free
2
50.77
550
Boll, Emilie
FR
28
50 Free
15
24.08
394
100 Breast
2
1:00.97
671
200 Breast
9
2:20.63
418
Vanderhoef, Kat
JR
15
500 Free
17
5:07.2
308
1650 Free
16
17:50.02
182
200 Fly
5
2:04.85
407
Martell, Clare
SR
11
50 Free
43
29.71
0
100 Breast
9
1:04.43
456
200 Breast
15
2:24.44
293
Ragonneau, Axel
FR
10
500 Free
18
5:07.32
306
400 IM
13
4:33.57
269
200 Fly
11
2:06.97
323
Tarczewski, Mal
JR
10
200 IM
25
2:10.74
252
100 Breast
11
1:05.02
415
200 Breast
13
2:22.95
341
Fragnito, Ciana
SO
10
500 Free
14
5:05.50
338
400 IM
15
4:36.79
211
200 Fly
12
2:07.55
301
Pasch, Olivia E
SO
7
3 mtr Diving
11
230.3
1 mtr Diving
16
190.3
Schulte, Paula
FR
7
200 IM
26
2:11.61
223
100 Breast
10
1:04.87
425
200 Breast
17
2:26.94
218
Stuart, Claire
SR
6
50 Free
11
23.82
449
100 Fly
20
57.87
317
100 Free
30
53.93
247
Corbin, Patrici
SR
6
3 mtr Diving
17
166.4
1 mtr Diving
11
208.7
Johnsen, Logan
JR
5
500 Free
29
5:13.24
212
400 IM
19
4:44.43
105
1650 Free
12
17:39.89
226
Bunchek, Izzy C
SO
4
3 mtr Diving
16
187.45
1 mtr Diving
14
196.9
Rodriguez Rubio
FR
4
100 Fly
19
57.8
323
100 Back
15
58.42
315
200 Fly
15
2:11.99
158
Vaaler, Jenna R
JR
2
500 Free
31
5:19.31
135
100 Back
20
59.41
247
200 Back
15
2:07.22
275
Momats, Clara
FR
0
50 Free
36
24.99
219
100 Back
17
58.9
281
200 Back
23
2:11.44
146
Stephenson, Kat
JR
0
50 Free
29
24.33
342
200 Free
29
1:58.29
166
100 Free
29
53.72
265
Hyland, Alyssa
SR
0
500 Free
33
5:24.54
87
400 IM
21
4:53.53
37
1650 Free
22
18:51.01
33
Youngstown St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Prentice, Casey
JR
31
50 Free
8
23.87
438
100 Fly
9
56.06
467
100 Free
8
52.34
397
Jurinovics, Aid
JR
25
400 IM
6
4:30.56
329
1650 Free
9
17:32.53
261
200 Fly
14
2:09.22
241
Saint Gilles, T
SR
24
50 Free
38
25.22
184
100 Breast
8
1:05.1
410
200 Breast
6
2:21.11
402
Weiskopf, Tess
SO
23
3 mtr Diving
8
235.5
1 mtr Diving
7
231.5
Preski, Josie L
SO
17
500 Free
11
5:02.54
391
400 IM
17
4:39.05
174
1650 Free
8
17:28.64
281
Leming, Jamie M
JR
8
50 Free
40
25.41
158
100 Back
10
57.32
397
200 Back
16
2:08.07
246
Bishop, Taylor
SR
8
500 Free
12
5:03.16
380
200 Free
14
1:54.9
299
1650 Free
18
17:59.82
145
Pitstick, Mallo
SO
7
200 IM
22
2:10.44
262
100 Breast
17
1:06.73
298
200 Breast
10
2:22.4
359
Wrasman, Kayla
SO
6
3 mtr Diving
13
217.05
1 mtr Diving
15
196.75
Krug, Paris M
SR
4
200 IM
24
2:10.62
256
200 Free
24
1:55.61
268
200 Back
13
2:05.57
335
Olger, Hannah N
SO
1
50 Free
33
24.73
264
100 Back
16
59.52
240
100 Free
26
53.46
289
McCarthy, Averi
SO
0
200 IM
28
2:15.29
123
400 IM
20
4:49.37
61
200 Back
19
2:07.79
255
Miller, Taci E
SO
0
500 Free
24
5:10.11
260
200 Free
23
1:55.45
275
1650 Free
20
18:09.79
113
Kammerdiener, B
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
18
151.35
1 mtr Diving
17
166.2
Keller, Kat E
JR
0
50 Free
41
25.61
133
100 Back
24
1:01.26
143
200 Back
24
2:11.52
144
Siefert, Carsyn
FR
0
500 Free
30
5:14.6
193
200 Free
30
1:59.4
132
1650 Free
19
18:09.68
113
Acosta, Rhianna
SR
0
200 IM
29
2:16.04
108
400 IM
22
4:57.04
23
200 Fly
18
2:17.92
51
Hollow, Shay D
JR
0
50 Free
34
24.74
262
200 Free
32
1:59.88
119
100 Free
32
54.11
233
Whitaker, Aubre
FR
0
50 Free
27
24.29
350
200 Free
18
1:54.52
317
100 Free
22
53.11
321
Bringe, Janessa
FR
0
500 Free
32
5:24.24
89
100 Fly
28
1:02.31
71
1650 Free
21
18:21.39
83
