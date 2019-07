Almost $6 Million Up for Grabs at 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships Sarah Sjostrom’s 3 gold, 1 silver medal performance at the 2017 World Championships earned her $75,000 in prize money individually.

2019 World Champs Preview: Tight Race for 50 Fly Silver Behind Sarah Sjostrom With Sarah Sjostrom the clear favorite to defend her 50 fly world title, it is anyone’s race to snag the silver behind the world record-holder.