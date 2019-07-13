3-Time Olympian Hannah Miley Headed To U.S. Open Nationals

All eyes are on Gwangju, Korea, as the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships are now underway. But, another highly anticipated meet is on the horizon for later this month in the form of the U.S. Open Nationals.

Kicking off July 31st at Stanford’s Avery Aquatic Centre, the annual meet will not only see some of America’s best but a host of international swimmers as well. Among them will be a strong contingent from across the pond, with Scotland, England, Wales, and Ireland all sending squads.

Although the latter nations’ athletes have yet to be revealed, we know the composition of Scotland’s 9-strong contingency, which will be led by National Coach Alan Lynn and associate Ann Dickson.

Among those traveling to the United States is 3-time Olympian Hannah Miley of Aberdeen, the versatile 29-year-old veteran who continues to persevere since undergoing ankle surgery late last year.

Miley finished in a painstaking 4th place in the 400m IM in Rio, just .15 shy of Olympic bronze. She finished 8th in the event at the World Championships the following year but bounced back with a bronze in the event at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow and silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Scottish National Record holders Tain Bruce and Kathleen Dawson, who represent Edinburgh and Stirling, respectively, will be alongside Miley in California, as will up-and-comers Emily Large and Jacob Peters, both of whom competed at the 2018 European Championships.

Of the experience, Lynn says, “Those travelling will be an experienced group of athletes and our intention is to use the trip as a significant competitive challenge and constructive learning experience.

“We very much believe that everyone in the group has a chance of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic Team and feel that this opportunity will provide the right environment to test themselves against some of the best swimmers in the world.”