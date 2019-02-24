2019 Patriot League Championship Scoring Summary

2019 PATRIOT LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23

Bucknell University (Eastern Time Zone)

Champion: Navy men (16x) & Navy women (8x)

The Navy men were carried to the title by their dominant sophomore class. They scored 458.5 individual points more than 3rd place Bucknell. They also give Navy the most returning points (636.5) more than Army’s 515.

The Navy women scored nearly 100 points fewer than the men, but their margin of victory was much wider, nearly 500 points ahead of second place Army. The Navy women return 646 individual points, more than double next best Army’s 255.

The Navy men had the highest single event score with 83 points in the 200 IM. The highest women’s single event score was Navy’s 69 in the 200 free.

Ryan Waters of Navy led men’s scorers with 57 points. His teammate Caleb Mauldin was next with 56.

Women’s scorer were led by Navy triple event winners Lauren Barber and Matina Thomas (60 pts). Ann Foley of Lehigh was next best with 54.

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores Men

1. U.S. Navy: 1037.5

2. Army West Point: 781.5

3. Bucknell: 397

4. BU Swimming: 376

5. Lehigh: 330

6. Loyola (Md): 277

7. American: 154

8. LAFA: 126

9. Holy Cross: 97

10. Colgate: 78

Final Scores Women

1. U.S. Navy: 941

2. Army West Point: 496

3. Bucknell: 482

4. Lehigh: 447

5. BU Swimming: 405

6. Loyola (Md): 285

7. Colgate: 175

8. Holy Cross: 153

9. American: 142

10. LAFA: 68

Individual Scores by Year Men

U.S. Navy Army West Point Bucknell BU Swimming Lehigh Loyola (Md) American LAFA Holy Cross Colgate FR 99 120 65 38 36 76 5 9 0 0 SO 458.5 204.5 73 45 87 23 9 5 5 0 JR 79 190.5 37 33 58 7 5 0 0 0 SR 219 78.5 68 116 11 20 17 0 10 0 Returning 636.5 515 175 116 181 113 19 14 5 0

Individual Scores by Year Women

U.S. Navy Army West Point Bucknell Lehigh BU Swimming Loyola (Md) Colgate Holy Cross American LAFA FR 324 89 89 51 50 22 14 0 0 0 SO 106 107 61 121 42 72 11 22 26 0 JR 216 59 56 54 62 69 13 14 0 0 SR 101 141 124 59 103 12 15 9 0 0 Returning 646 255 206 226 154 163 38 36 26 0

Score Progression Men

What the score was after each event

U.S. Navy Army West Point Bucknell BU Swimming Lehigh Loyola (Md) American LAFA Holy Cross Colgate 200 Medley Relay 40 34 32 26 30 28 24 22 14 18 3 mtr Diving 93 70 52 38 55 31 30 22 14 18 800 Free Relay 133 104 80 70 85 57 54 44 28 36 500 Free 196 137 90 98 106 57 54 44 28 36 200 IM 279 177 108 99 109 63 54 44 32 36 50 Free 331 232 127 109 112 79 54 44 32 36 400 Medley Relay 365 272 159 137 138 109 78 66 50 50 100 Fly 439 305 166 144 144 120 91 66 54 50 400 IM 519 341 185 151 147 129 91 66 55 50 200 Free 581 377 191 178 159 131 91 70 61 50 100 Breast 620 440 215 183 160 152 91 72 61 50 100 Back 671 466 242 193 191 162 91 72 61 50 1 mtr Diving 722 498 260 210 220 166 95 72 61 50 200 Free Relay 756 538 290 238 246 198 117 96 79 64 1650 Free 793 568 311 265 279 205 117 96 79 64 200 Back 846 609 333 281 291 216 117 96 79 64 100 Free 890.5 685.5 341 304 291 219 117 96 79 64 200 Breast 952.5 727.5 357 317 293 225 117 99 79 64 200 Fly 1003.5 741.5 365 346 304 249 130 104 79 64 400 Free Relay 1037.5 781.5 397 376 330 277 154 126 97 78

Score Progression Women

What the score was after each event

U.S. Navy Army West Point Bucknell Lehigh BU Swimming Loyola (Md) Colgate Holy Cross American LAFA 200 Medley Relay 40 34 32 26 30 0 28 24 22 18 800 Free Relay 80 34 64 60 60 28 50 50 46 36 500 Free 131 51 88 70 102 37 52 50 46 36 200 IM 198 58 122 82 119 44 52 50 46 36 50 Free 243 93 127 109 133 61 52 62 46 36 1 mtr Diving 294 124 142 136 155 61 53 64 52 36 400 Medley Relay 334 158 174 164 181 91 77 86 70 50 100 Fly 382 182 191 169 203 113 89 91 70 50 400 IM 413 200 230 190 228 127 89 98 70 50 200 Free 482 205 256 225 246 127 89 100 70 50 100 Breast 522 248 260 235 272 152 94 102 70 50 100 Back 572 301 290 244 272 156 97 102 76 50 200 Free Relay 606 333 316 284 302 184 119 116 100 68 1650 Free 639 365 357 312 308 184 134 116 100 68 200 Back 702 402 394 316 308 191 136 116 105 68 100 Free 764 419 405 356 318 206 136 116 105 68 200 Breast 795 451 422 369 346 234 142 116 105 68 200 Fly 848 470 439 398 360 247 142 126 105 68 3 mtr Diving 901 496 452 413 373 261 149 131 114 68 400 Free Relay 941 496 482 447 405 285 175 153 142 68

Points in Each Event Men

What each team scored in each event

U.S. Navy Army West Point Bucknell BU Swimming Lehigh Loyola (Md) American LAFA Holy Cross Colgate 200 Medley Relay 40 34 32 26 30 28 24 22 14 18 3 mtr Diving 53 36 20 12 25 3 6 0 0 0 800 Free Relay 40 34 28 32 30 26 24 22 14 18 500 Free 63 33 10 28 21 0 0 0 0 0 200 IM 83 40 18 1 3 6 0 0 4 0 50 Free 52 55 19 10 3 16 0 0 0 0 400 Medley Relay 34 40 32 28 26 30 24 22 18 14 100 Fly 74 33 7 7 6 11 13 0 4 0 400 IM 80 36 19 7 3 9 0 0 1 0 200 Free 62 36 6 27 12 2 0 4 6 0 100 Breast 39 63 24 5 1 21 0 2 0 0 100 Back 51 26 27 10 31 10 0 0 0 0 1 mtr Diving 51 32 18 17 29 4 4 0 0 0 200 Free Relay 34 40 30 28 26 32 22 24 18 14 1650 Free 37 30 21 27 33 7 0 0 0 0 200 Back 53 41 22 16 12 11 0 0 0 0 100 Free 44.5 76.5 8 23 0 3 0 0 0 0 200 Breast 62 42 16 13 2 6 0 3 0 0 200 Fly 51 14 8 29 11 24 13 5 0 0 400 Free Relay 34 40 32 30 26 28 24 22 18 14

Points in Each Event Women

What each team scored in each event

U.S. Navy Army West Point Bucknell Lehigh BU Swimming Loyola (Md) Colgate Holy Cross American LAFA 200 Medley Relay 40 34 32 26 30 0 28 24 22 18 800 Free Relay 40 0 32 34 30 28 22 26 24 18 500 Free 51 17 24 10 42 9 2 0 0 0 200 IM 67 7 34 12 17 7 0 0 0 0 50 Free 45 35 5 27 14 17 0 12 0 0 1 mtr Diving 51 31 15 27 22 0 1 2 6 0 400 Medley Relay 40 34 32 28 26 30 24 22 18 14 100 Fly 48 24 17 5 22 22 12 5 0 0 400 IM 31 18 39 21 25 14 0 7 0 0 200 Free 69 5 26 35 18 0 0 2 0 0 100 Breast 40 43 4 10 26 25 5 2 0 0 100 Back 50 53 30 9 0 4 3 0 6 0 200 Free Relay 34 32 26 40 30 28 22 14 24 18 1650 Free 33 32 41 28 6 0 15 0 0 0 200 Back 63 37 37 4 0 7 2 0 5 0 100 Free 62 17 11 40 10 15 0 0 0 0 200 Breast 31 32 17 13 28 28 6 0 0 0 200 Fly 53 19 17 29 14 13 0 10 0 0 3 mtr Diving 53 26 13 15 13 14 7 5 9 0 400 Free Relay 40 0 30 34 32 24 26 22 28 0

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Men

Army West Point Holy Cross Loyola (Md) Bucknell U.S. Navy American LAFA BU Swimming Lehigh 1 6 0 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 2 11 0 0 1 0 3 4 0 0 1 9 0 0 0 1 4 6 0 1 0 7 0 0 1 1 5 5 0 0 1 7 0 0 1 1 6 1 0 1 4 4 1 0 2 1 7 2 0 0 3 5 0 0 3 2 8 6 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 3 9 8 0 1 1 2 1 0 2 0 10 5 0 2 2 1 0 0 4 1 11 2 1 3 3 0 0 0 3 3 12 0 0 2 4 1 0 1 3 4 13 1 2 3 2 0 2 1 3 1 14 2 0 1 4 0 1 1 0 6 15 0 0 2 4 0 1 1 4 3 16 2 1 2 2 0 1 0 3 4

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Women

Holy Cross Bucknell U.S. Navy Army West Point Loyola (Md) BU Swimming Colgate American Lehigh 1 0 1 12 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 0 3 5 2 2 1 0 0 2 3 0 1 8 3 1 0 0 0 2 4 0 1 2 5 2 3 0 0 2 5 0 5 5 2 1 1 0 0 1 6 0 2 5 0 1 6 1 0 0 7 1 1 1 6 1 2 1 0 2 8 0 2 4 4 1 1 0 0 2 9 1 2 4 2 2 2 0 1 1 10 1 3 3 1 1 0 1 0 5 11 0 3 1 4 1 0 1 2 3 12 2 2 0 3 1 3 1 1 2 13 0 4 1 3 1 1 0 0 5 14 0 5 1 3 0 2 0 0 4 15 3 0 1 3 2 1 4 0 1 16 1 0 1 4 1 3 2 0 3

Individual Breakdown Men

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

U.S. Navy

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Waters, Ryan SO 57 500 Free 1 4:18.59 694 200 Free 1 1:35.41 675 1650 Free 2 15:07.19 602 Mauldin, Caleb FR 56 100 Fly 3 47.91 589 100 Back 1 47.57 609 200 Back 1 1:43.86 627 Cadigan, Billy SO 51 500 Free 5 4:24.19 603 400 IM 1 3:47.52 638 200 Back 2 1:44.71 599 Johnson, Luke SO 51 500 Free 2 4:20.68 660 400 IM 5 3:53.13 535 1650 Free 1 14:58.95 642 Lauffer, Brayde SR 51 200 IM 2 1:47.05 611 400 IM 2 3:49.14 610 200 Breast 2 1:57.59 623 Piedt, Zachary SR 50 50 Free 3 20.25 576 100 Fly 2 47.65 611 100 Free 2 44.17 606 Wallace, Domini SO 48 200 Free 2 1:35.83 657 100 Back 4 48.4 546 200 Back 3 1:44.85 595 Oh, Micah SO 48 200 IM 7 1:50.89 462 400 IM 3 3:52.12 555 200 Fly 1 1:47.31 558 Everman, Vince SR 43 50 Free 4 20.26 574 100 Fly 4 47.99 582 100 Free 6 45.07 515 Tack, Ethan FR 43 200 IM 4 1:50.01 499 400 IM 6 3:54.74 503 200 Fly 4 1:48.42 513 Cook, Daniel SO 42.5 50 Free 7 20.39 546 200 Free 3 1:37.3 592 100 Free 4 44.64 560 Velazquez, Mich SR 42 200 IM 5 1:50.18 492 100 Breast 5 54.57 582 200 Breast 5 1:59.36 569 Nguyen, Dean SO 40 200 IM 6 1:50.33 485 100 Breast 7 54.69 573 200 Breast 4 1:58.49 596 Buchter, Bradle JR 40 3 mtr Diving 1 388.5 1 mtr Diving 1 365.85 Wilson, James JR 39 50 Free 9 20.39 546 100 Fly 5 48.31 554 100 Back 3 48.19 563 Bondarowicz, Ch SO 36 200 IM 10 1:50.71 469 100 Breast 6 54.63 577 200 Breast 3 1:57.93 613 Hedrick, Jake SO 33 3 mtr Diving 3 354.25 1 mtr Diving 2 329.6 Shereston, Luke SR 33 200 IM 12 1:52.06 411 100 Fly 7 48.83 506 200 Fly 3 1:47.89 535 Carter, Patrick SO 31 3 mtr Diving 2 366.7 1 mtr Diving 5 303.25 Dunworth, Jack SO 21 500 Free 7 4:26.4 565 200 Free 9 1:39.14 501 100 Free 28 46.39 363

Army West Point

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power McKenrick, Bria SO 51 200 IM 1 1:45.67 658 100 Back 2 47.85 588 200 Back 5 1:47.4 502 Zhang, Evan FR 49 200 IM 9 1:50.34 485 100 Breast 1 53.83 635 200 Breast 1 1:55.65 679 Hein, Nate JR 42.5 50 Free 5 20.38 548 100 Fly 9 48.66 522 100 Free 1 43.77 644 Ottman, Tom SR 42 500 Free 4 4:23.92 607 200 Free 8 1:39.16 499 1650 Free 3 15:15.87 558 Lin, Kevin FR 40 500 Free 8 4:27.54 544 200 Free 4 1:37.50 582 1650 Free 5 15:35.75 447 Yang, Jay JR 38 200 IM 8 1:52.27 402 400 IM 4 3:52.23 553 200 Back 7 1:48.58 456 Zock, Josh SO 38 50 Free 1 19.82 660 100 Breast 10 55.77 487 100 Free 8 45.36 482 Doo, Kevin JR 36 200 IM 17 1:54.02 327 100 Fly 1 47.3 639 100 Free 3 44.29 595 Kim, Tyler SO 31 500 Free 10 4:29.27 512 100 Back 9 49.94 419 200 Back 4 1:45.48 573 Alaimo, Danny FR 31 3 mtr Diving 4 309.65 1 mtr Diving 3 306.4 Blomquist, Andr JR 29 400 IM 8 3:58.13 429 100 Breast 9 55.49 510 200 Breast 9 2:00.17 543 Almand, Brady JR 29 50 Free 34 21.63 255 100 Breast 3 54.33 599 200 Breast 6 2:00.26 540 Webber, Billy SO 24.5 50 Free 10 20.48 526 200 Free 14 1:40.91 404 100 Free 4 44.64 560 McCredie, Brand SR 23.5 50 Free 5 20.38 548 100 Fly 16 50.35 358 100 Free 9 45.08 513 Bilbrey, James SO 23 100 Fly 14 49.59 432 400 IM 11 4:01.18 360 200 Fly 5 1:48.57 507 Lipton, Kyle SO 19 3 mtr Diving 7 260.75 1 mtr Diving 10 256.9 Mizell, Andrew SO 18 3 mtr Diving 9 257.25 1 mtr Diving 9 267.45 Dang, Ty JR 15 400 IM 13 4:01.56 352 100 Breast 8 55.14 538 Martin, Sean SR 13 50 Free 18 20.81 449 200 Free 10 1:39.4 487 100 Free 11 45.18 503 Harper, Hogan JR 1 50 Free 16 20.78 456 100 Back 18 50.96 334 100 Free 19 45.71 442

Bucknell

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power McGoey, Matthew JR 37 200 IM 3 1:48.32 565 400 IM 7 3:54.96 498 200 Back 9 1:48.17 472 Cummings, Chadd SR 29 50 Free 25 21.18 359 100 Breast 2 54.12 615 200 Breast 7 2:00.36 537 Haddad, Nick FR 27 100 Fly 22 50.39 354 100 Back 5 49.55 452 200 Back 6 1:47.61 494 McFarland, Char SR 26 50 Free 2 20.1 606 100 Breast 13 56.25 447 100 Free 12 45.39 479 Sommer, Garrett SO 25 3 mtr Diving 6 263.1 1 mtr Diving 7 268.35 Lubinski, Jacob SO 21 100 Fly 15 49.68 424 100 Back 6 50.42 379 200 Fly 11 1:52.53 335 Gavars, Mitch SO 16 500 Free 14 4:31.76 463 200 Free 19 1:41.34 380 1650 Free 6 15:38.31 432 Cadwallader, Wi FR 13 3 mtr Diving 10 238.4 1 mtr Diving 11 254.45 Weiland, Carter FR 11 500 Free 16 4:32.00 458 400 IM 10 3:56.78 459 1650 Free 14 15:52.88 345 Rakovec, Matt SO 11 500 Free 11 4:30.29 492 400 IM 18 4:04.57 286 1650 Free 12 15:51.85 351 Pitt, Liam FR 10 50 Free 15 20.71 473 100 Fly 12 49.44 447 100 Free 14 45.72 441 Gannon, Tom SR 7 50 Free 26 21.3 330 100 Breast 14 56.35 438 200 Breast 13 2:05.24 366 Rogers, Jack SR 5 50 Free 29 21.43 299 200 Free 12 1:40.50 427 100 Free 23 46.12 395 Quinn, Sean FR 4 200 IM 15 1:53.70 341 400 IM 21 4:07.01 236 200 Fly 15 1:54.16 269 Filippini, Vinc SR 1 50 Free 33 21.59 263 200 Free 16 1:41.74 358 100 Free 24 46.13 394 Flynn, Kevin SO 0 500 Free 33 4:46.6 189 100 Back 26 52.31 234 200 Back 24 1:55.83 185 Pagni, Nico SO 0 200 IM 24 1:56.98 214 100 Breast 22 58.27 283 200 Breast 18 2:07.04 304 Rose, Jack FR 0 50 Free 30 21.44 297 100 Back 20 51.18 317 200 Back 25 1:55.87 184 Buccalo, Mitch SR 0 200 IM 18 1:54.21 319 400 IM 24 4:10.67 171 200 Fly 21 1:57.64 153

BU Swimming

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Winans, Trevor SR 39 500 Free 6 4:24.93 590 200 Free 5 1:37.62 577 100 Free 7 45.13 508 Schoffstall, Ca SR 26 3 mtr Diving 8 256.5 1 mtr Diving 4 305.6 Vickery, Stuart SO 24 100 Fly 10 49.26 465 100 Back 25 52.3 235 200 Fly 2 1:47.41 554 Orringer-Hau, A FR 23 50 Free 11 20.51 519 200 Free 6 1:38.16 550 100 Free 13 45.45 472 Hagerty, Tommy JR 21 500 Free 9 4:27.91 537 200 Free 17 1:40.89 405 1650 Free 7 15:38.46 431 Choate, Michael SR 17 500 Free 13 4:31.32 472 100 Back 15 51.49 293 200 Back 8 1:49.11 434 Ewart, Alex SR 16 500 Free 15 4:31.93 460 400 IM 12 4:01.36 356 1650 Free 9 15:43.75 399 Ryan, Erik SO 12 400 IM 17 4:04.32 291 1650 Free 23 16:17.23 216 200 Fly 7 1:50.46 426 Ty, Darren JR 12 100 Fly 27 51.01 296 100 Breast 12 56.23 449 200 Breast 10 2:01.86 486 Balding, Judson SR 11 50 Free 13 20.66 485 100 Breast 17 57.01 383 100 Free 10 45.13 508 Bradford, Danie SO 8 500 Free 17 4:33.51 428 400 IM 15 4:03.24 315 1650 Free 11 15:49.41 366 Traub, Matt SR 7 50 Free 21 20.97 410 100 Back 10 50.02 412 100 Free 22 46.07 401 Meagher, Brende FR 6 200 IM 27 1:58.09 178 100 Breast 23 58.76 248 200 Breast 11 2:02.82 452 Scrivanich, Tom FR 5 500 Free 21 4:35.86 380 100 Back 19 51.11 322 200 Back 12 1:51.38 342 Malkin, David FR 3 3 mtr Diving 16 160.5 1 mtr Diving 15 187.2 White, Andrew FR 1 100 Fly 23 50.47 346 100 Back 16 52.13 246 200 Back 18 1:51.17 350 Rak, David SO 1 200 IM 16 1:54.86 293 100 Breast 20 57.93 309 200 Breast 17 2:06.66 317 Goroshko, Jake SR 0 50 Free 17 20.8 452 100 Fly 19 49.99 393 100 Free 21 45.97 412 Casas, Paolo SO 0 100 Fly 27 51.01 296 200 Free 22 1:42.58 313 200 Fly 17 1:54.26 265

Lehigh

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Wilson, Walker JR 32 500 Free 3 4:23.84 609 200 Free 7 1:39.08 504 1650 Free 13 15:52.29 349 Keller, Tyler SO 27 3 mtr Diving 5 286.5 1 mtr Diving 6 285.6 Fleck, Kevin JR 20 500 Free 12 4:30.84 482 200 Free 27 1:44.1 237 1650 Free 4 15:35.22 450 Cochran, Addiso FR 17 3 mtr Diving 11 228.6 1 mtr Diving 8 228.0 Huber, Joe SO 17 500 Free 20 4:35.17 394 100 Back 8 50.88 341 200 Back 11 1:49.53 417 Thomas, Owen FR 14 100 Fly 25 50.53 341 100 Back 7 50.44 377 200 Back 15 1:52.56 296 Gardner, Greg SO 11 500 Free 23 4:36.54 367 400 IM 22 4:09.57 190 1650 Free 8 15:39.51 425 Veliz, Croldy SR 10 3 mtr Diving 12 201.75 1 mtr Diving 12 211.9 Goldenberg, Max SO 10 100 Fly 18 49.7 422 100 Back 14 50.98 333 200 Fly 10 1:52.19 350 Feryo, Matt SO 10 100 Back 12 50.61 363 1650 Free 15 15:54.15 338 200 Back 14 1:52.31 306 Smith, Teddy SO 9 100 Fly 11 49.34 457 100 Back 24 52.19 242 200 Fly 14 1:53.85 281 Lastauskas, Nic JR 4 400 IM 14 4:01.88 345 1650 Free 16 15:57.86 317 200 Breast 19 2:07.41 292 Sept, Connor FR 4 200 IM 14 1:53.06 368 100 Breast 16 57.11 375 200 Breast 21 2:08.43 259 Giannella, Greg SO 3 50 Free 14 20.69 478 100 Fly 31 51.72 236 100 Free 20 45.84 427 Christ, Tyler JR 2 200 IM 22 1:56.88 217 100 Breast 18 57.13 373 200 Breast 15 2:06.44 324 Greer, Reid FR 1 500 Free 26 4:39.58 307 1650 Free 17 16:03.94 283 200 Fly 16 1:54.88 241 Mauk, James SR 1 400 IM 19 4:04.92 279 1650 Free 18 16:08.84 257 200 Back 16 1:53.26 270 O’Brien, Kian SR 0 50 Free 32 21.53 276 200 Free 23 1:42.75 304 100 Free 30 47.32 261 Rogers, Joey FR 0 50 Free 22 20.99 405 200 Free 18 1:41.02 398 100 Free 18 45.7 444 Hanlon, Collin SO 0 500 Free 25 4:38.73 324 200 Free 26 1:44.07 239 1650 Free 19 16:09.07 256

Loyola (Md)

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Lee, Sung FR 30 200 IM 11 1:51.89 419 100 Fly 8 48.87 502 200 Fly 6 1:50.23 436 Hussey, Reid FR 20 500 Free 18 4:34.56 407 400 IM 9 3:56.48 466 200 Fly 8 1:52.03 357 Callaghan, John SR 20 200 IM 20 1:55.77 257 100 Breast 4 54.37 596 200 Breast 12 2:02.9 449 Hayburn, Jimmy FR 12 50 Free 8 20.54 513 100 Fly 17 49.68 424 100 Free 16 46.06 402 Boran, Mark SO 8 500 Free 29 4:42.09 262 100 Back 13 50.72 354 200 Back 13 1:51.49 338 Unanue, Jeremy 7 3 mtr Diving 14 173.7 1 mtr Diving 13 201.65 Brown, Casey FR 7 200 IM 21 1:56.86 218 100 Back 22 51.65 281 200 Back 10 1:49.4 423 Pacitti, Nichol FR 7 500 Free 22 4:35.87 380 200 Free 28 1:44.30 228 1650 Free 10 15:46.33 384 Venit, Jay JR 7 50 Free 42 22.19 151 100 Breast 11 55.82 483 200 Breast 16 2:08.58 255 Rutigliano, Con SO 6 100 Fly 21 50.09 383 100 Back 11 50.2 397 200 Back 19 1:51.37 342 Clisham, Patric SO 5 50 Free 12 20.52 517 100 Fly 24 50.5 344 100 Free 26 46.3 374 Kolar, Brendon SO 2 50 Free 27 21.33 323 200 Free 21 1:42.37 324 100 Free 15 45.79 433 Anderson, Colin SO 2 50 Free 20 20.93 420 200 Free 15 1:41.00 399 100 Free 17 45.69 445 DiCapua, Luca JR 0 50 Free 48 22.72 84 100 Breast 27 59.5 201 200 Breast 28 2:13.7 128 Brooks, Jonatha FR 0 50 Free 24 21.11 376 100 Back 17 50.95 335 200 Back 21 1:54.38 231 Sears, David FR 0 50 Free 37 21.83 214 100 Breast 21 57.94 308 200 Breast 22 2:09.04 241 Hess, Brian FR 0 50 Free 28 21.39 308 100 Breast 19 57.15 371 200 Breast 23 2:09.28 234 Basalo, Alejand FR 0 500 Free 35 4:48.05 169 200 Free 34 1:48.09 96 1650 Free 25 16:34.1 146

American

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Callander, Scot SR 17 50 Free 23 21.04 393 100 Fly 6 48.48 539 200 Fly 13 1:53.6 291 Riebling, Liam SO 9 500 Free 32 4:46.07 197 100 Fly 19 49.99 393 200 Fly 9 1:50.97 403 Hernandez, Chri FR 5 3 mtr Diving 13 177.15 1 mtr Diving 16 163.35 Chidsey, Connor JR 5 3 mtr Diving 15 164.8 1 mtr Diving 14 193.65 Kawut, Adam FR 0 500 Free 34 4:46.77 187 200 Free 29 1:45.06 195 200 Fly 18 1:56.35 191 Sooter, Garrett JR 0 200 IM 26 1:57.78 187 100 Breast 31 1:00.03 171 200 Breast 26 2:11.63 172 Carter, Langsto FR 0 50 Free 39 22.06 172 100 Breast 37 1:04.59 29 100 Free 34 48.17 183 Bennett, Luke FR 0 500 Free 24 4:36.79 362 200 Free 20 1:41.97 345 1650 Free 24 16:25.51 180 Fromkin, Sam SR 0 200 IM 23 1:56.92 216 400 IM 20 4:06.74 242 200 Back 22 1:54.6 223 Bean, Matt SO 0 50 Free 44 22.55 102 100 Back 23 51.87 265 200 Back 23 1:55.61 192 Bohbot-Dridi, Y FR 0 200 IM 30 1:59.63 135 100 Fly 26 50.6 334 100 Free 29 47.14 280 Johnson, Blaine JR 0 50 Free 46 22.68 88 100 Breast 38 1:05.05 23 100 Free 46 50.74 46 Wehbe, Dillane FR 0 500 Free 40 4:55.81 86 200 Free 36 1:48.50 86 100 Free 37 48.39 166

LAFA

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Gorgan, Michael FR 5 50 Free 31 21.47 290 100 Breast 15 56.73 406 200 Breast 14 2:06.34 327 McFarland, Tann SO 5 500 Free 27 4:40.83 284 100 Fly 32 52.0 215 200 Fly 12 1:52.76 326 Lloyd, Justin FR 4 500 Free 19 4:34.8 402 200 Free 13 1:40.88 406 1650 Free 21 16:10.05 251 Currie, Bryce JR 0 50 Free 36 21.81 218 200 Free 24 1:43.38 272 100 Free 31 47.52 242 Decker, Noah SR 0 200 IM 34 2:07.27 24 100 Back 31 54.87 102 200 Back 26 1:56.74 160 Witmer, David SO 0 100 Breast 28 59.77 185 200 Breast 32 2:17.50 69 Nomura, Naoki FR 0 100 Fly 34 52.85 157 100 Back 32 55.25 88 200 Fly 19 1:57.31 162 Goodwill, Kyle FR 0 200 IM 25 1:57.15 208 400 IM 26 4:15.01 111 100 Free 35 48.2 181 Doherty, Kyle SR 0 50 Free 19 20.86 437 100 Fly 33 52.11 207 100 Free 27 46.34 369 Duque, Taylor FR 0 100 Fly 30 51.59 247 100 Breast 25 59.1 226 100 Free 32 47.85 211 Ross, Brian SR 0 200 IM 32 2:02.14 82 100 Back 29 53.73 151 200 Back 28 1:57.59 138 Picut, Kyle FR 0 50 Free 55 24.96 2 100 Breast 39 1:08.67 3 100 Free 48 53.69 5 Veatch, Chris SO 0 50 Free 45 22.56 101 200 Free 32 1:47.01 126 100 Free 40 49.63 88 Cairns, Mitch JR 0 500 Free 42 5:04.35 35 200 Free 38 1:51.55 35 1650 Free 29 17:53.21 11 van Dijk, Ryan SO 0 100 Breast 32 1:00.27 158 200 Breast 29 2:14.23 118

Holy Cross

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Tierney, Steven SR 10 100 Fly 13 49.46 445 200 Free 11 1:39.65 473 100 Free 25 46.17 389 Kramer, Nathan SO 5 200 IM 13 1:53.03 369 400 IM 16 4:03.52 309 200 Back 17 1:51.14 352 Collier, Cole SO 0 50 Free 50 22.98 60 100 Back 30 54.04 137 100 Free 43 49.9 76 Cerulli, Chris SO 0 50 Free 49 22.87 70 200 Free 33 1:47.50 111 100 Free 41 49.79 81 Wilinski, Kaike SO 0 100 Fly 29 51.55 250 100 Back 27 52.86 199 200 Back 27 1:57.25 147 Dierkes, Steve FR 0 500 Free 38 4:52.49 117 100 Fly 36 54.84 67 200 Fly 23 2:02.81 53 Severson, Sean SR 0 200 IM 29 1:59.25 145 100 Breast 30 59.98 174 200 Breast 30 2:14.47 114 Johanson, Colin SO 0 50 Free 53 23.97 14 100 Back 33 55.57 78 200 Back 31 2:00.35 83 Fox, Ben FR 0 50 Free 40 22.1 165 100 Back 28 53.39 169 100 Free 39 48.61 149 Sullivan, Mack SO 0 200 IM 28 1:58.75 159 100 Breast 26 59.36 209 200 Breast 20 2:08.37 261 Dillard, Joe SR 0 50 Free 51 23.1 52 100 Breast 24 58.91 238 200 Breast 24 2:10.32 205 Lagasse, Kevin SR 0 50 Free 47 22.69 87 100 Breast 35 1:02.71 66 100 Free 41 49.79 81 Vesey, Ben FR 0 500 Free 36 4:51.59 126 200 Free 35 1:48.42 88 1650 Free 27 17:04.82 63 Magel, Andrew SO 0 200 IM 31 2:01.39 96 100 Breast 34 1:00.75 135 200 Breast 25 2:11.02 187 Berlage, Will FR 0 200 IM 33 2:05.17 41 400 IM 27 4:30.2 15 200 Breast 33 2:21.02 36 Fusco, Christop JR 0 500 Free 41 4:56.29 82 100 Back 34 56.77 48 200 Back 30 2:00.03 88 Devine, Sam SR 0 3 mtr Diving 19 116.3 1 mtr Diving 19 115.45 Realbuto, Chris JR 0 50 Free 38 21.95 191 100 Free 36 48.28 174 200 Fly 24 2:03.45 46

Colgate

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Leonard, Mick SO 0 100 Breast 36 1:03.07 57 Rienhardt, Segu FR 0 50 Free 35 21.8 220 100 Breast 33 1:00.74 136 100 Free 38 48.49 158 Kelemen, Andrew SO 0 400 IM 25 4:14.7 115 1650 Free 22 16:15.24 225 200 Back 29 1:59.99 89 Maffeo, Christo FR 0 3 mtr Diving 18 120.8 1 mtr Diving 18 123.8 Flowers, Ian JR 0 100 Fly 35 53.78 108 200 Fly 22 2:02.09 62 Godelman, Jason JR 0 50 Free 54 24.18 10 100 Fly 38 59.77 3 100 Free 49 53.73 5 Ix, Chris FR 0 3 mtr Diving 17 139.5 1 mtr Diving 17 143.05 Miller, Colin FR 0 50 Free 52 23.76 20 100 Fly 37 56.86 23 100 Free 47 52.32 15 Song, Justin FR 0 500 Free 28 4:42.02 263 1650 Free 20 16:09.16 256 200 Fly 20 1:57.39 160 Russell, Graham SO 0 500 Free 43 5:04.61 34 200 Free 37 1:49.55 65 100 Free 44 49.94 74 Zeigler, Noah FR 0 500 Free 31 4:45.32 208 400 IM 23 4:10.54 173 200 Breast 27 2:13.02 142 Bligh, Cole SO 0 500 Free 37 4:52.34 118 200 Free 30 1:45.86 164 1650 Free 26 16:56.08 82 Jeffries, Spenc FR 0 3 mtr Diving 20 110.9 1 mtr Diving 20 115.4 Koch, Camden SO 0 200 IM 19 1:54.67 300 100 Back 21 51.57 287 200 Back 20 1:53.44 263 Diebold, Nick SO 0 50 Free 43 22.42 118 100 Breast 29 59.88 179 100 Free 45 50.01 71 Van Meter, Jack FR 0 50 Free 41 22.11 164 200 Free 31 1:45.9 163 100 Free 33 48.08 191 Hodes, Ehran SO 0 500 Free 39 4:53.88 103 1650 Free 28 17:20.00 39 200 Breast 31 2:15.84 92 Brekke, Anders SR 0 500 Free 30 4:44.52 221 200 Free 25 1:43.93 245

Individual Breakdown Women

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

U.S. Navy

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Barber, Lauren SR 60 200 IM 1 1:56.23 752 100 Breast 1 59.93 730 200 Breast 1 2:11.22 683 Thomas, Martina FR 60 500 Free 1 4:45.67 660 200 Free 1 1:45.21 726 100 Free 1 49.74 639 Miller, Jamie JR 53 200 IM 6 2:03.6 522 100 Back 1 54.07 620 200 Back 1 1:56.67 635 Scudder, Erin JR 49 500 Free 3 4:51.26 581 200 Free 3 1:48.35 604 1650 Free 2 16:49.58 487 Downing, Stepha JR 45 500 Free 5 4:53.48 547 400 IM 4 4:22.98 482 1650 Free 3 16:54.33 463 Boddiford, Ashl SO 43 200 IM 4 2:03.18 537 100 Back 7 55.35 540 200 Back 3 1:58.00 597 Montau, Hannah FR 40 1 mtr Diving 1 291.7 3 mtr Diving 1 321.6 Sorensen, Sarah FR 40 50 Free 3 23.08 595 200 Free 8 1:50.81 496 100 Free 6 50.63 563 Walz, Delaney JR 40 100 Fly 1 53.48 655 200 Fly 1 1:57.34 677 Harrington, Syd FR 35 500 Free 16 5:04.85 350 100 Fly 2 54.01 620 200 Fly 2 1:58.49 641 West, Brooke FR 35 50 Free 5 23.46 523 100 Back 10 55.84 506 200 Back 5 1:59.18 562 Gerdes, Meghan SO 34 1 mtr Diving 2 267.6 3 mtr Diving 2 298.1 Huffer, Kelly FR 32 400 IM 3 4:20.63 526 200 Fly 3 2:00.06 589 Turner, Carolin FR 30 1 mtr Diving 5 242.85 3 mtr Diving 3 274.05 Harrington, Kel JR 29 50 Free 13 23.6 494 100 Fly 8 55.65 500 100 Free 5 50.59 567 Kozlina, Ali SO 29 50 Free 8 23.75 463 200 Free 9 1:49.72 546 100 Free 9 50.4 583 Milbert, Madi FR 27 200 IM 14 2:05.27 460 100 Back 8 55.39 537 200 Back 6 1:59.26 559 Lawson, Casey SR 26 200 IM 10 2:04.01 507 200 Free 6 1:50.05 531 100 Free 11 50.53 572 Brockman, Emily FR 25 200 IM 9 2:03.46 527 100 Breast 10 1:05.49 383 200 Breast 9 2:19.62 451 O’Malley, Laure SR 15 50 Free 19 23.89 434 100 Breast 6 1:04.69 438 200 Breast 15 2:24.89 279

Army West Point

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Rankin, Mia FR 44 50 Free 4 23.31 552 100 Back 2 54.13 617 100 Free 7 50.87 541 Chang, Whitney SO 36 200 IM 11 2:04.41 492 100 Fly 3 54.61 578 200 Fly 5 2:02.05 518 McGovern, Meagh SR 34 500 Free 7 4:57.79 476 400 IM 8 4:25.57 431 1650 Free 8 17:09.45 382 Wineinger, Kara SR 33 100 Fly 23 57.1 380 100 Breast 2 1:01.31 651 200 Breast 3 2:14.11 612 Croman, Cecelia SR 33 100 Fly 15 55.92 478 100 Back 3 54.31 606 200 Back 4 1:58.43 584 Hallstead, Seri JR 29 1 mtr Diving 4 260.2 3 mtr Diving 5 260.95 Morel, Rebecca SO 27 200 IM 26 2:07.57 370 100 Breast 4 1:03.50 519 200 Breast 7 2:18.56 485 Yoshii, Heather SO 23 1 mtr Diving 7 218.75 3 mtr Diving 8 234.75 Carag, Lauren FR 22 50 Free 23 24.0 411 100 Back 4 54.69 582 200 Back 10 2:01.57 483 Evans, Sidney SR 18 200 IM 18 2:06.37 417 400 IM 11 4:25.29 437 1650 Free 7 17:05.9 402 Colpo, Megan FR 15 200 IM 38 2:12.81 186 100 Breast 8 1:06.35 324 200 Breast 13 2:23.63 319 Sowinski, Monic SR 15 500 Free 12 4:58.56 462 200 Free 16 1:54.93 298 1650 Free 9 17:12.8 364 Berg, Madison SO 15 50 Free 9 23.15 582 100 Fly 11 55.53 509 100 Free 18 51.81 451 Marsh, Jo JR 13 200 IM 16 2:05.94 434 100 Back 17 56.97 423 200 Back 7 1:59.58 549 Parry, Nicole JR 9 50 Free 11 23.5 515 100 Fly 28 57.58 341 100 Free 14 51.32 499 Romaine, Bri JR 8 50 Free 15 23.87 438 200 Free 13 1:51.92 443 100 Free 15 51.49 482 Smith, Bailey SR 8 50 Free 17 23.78 457 100 Back 12 56.06 490 200 Back 14 2:03.45 415 Malinowski, Isa SO 6 200 IM 28 2:08.02 353 400 IM 16 4:31.91 301 200 Fly 12 2:04.49 422 Chai, Acacia FR 5 1 mtr Diving 13 207.75 3 mtr Diving 16 187.8 Edwards, Sammie FR 3 50 Free 14 23.65 484 200 Free 17 1:53.52 365 100 Free 19 52.02 430

Bucknell

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hartigan, Maddi FR 49 500 Free 2 4:49.16 612 200 Free 7 1:50.08 530 1650 Free 1 16:44.99 510 Byrne, Julie SR 47 200 IM 3 2:02.27 567 100 Back 5 54.76 578 200 Back 2 1:57.74 604 Wyngowski, Magg SO 45 200 IM 5 2:03.35 531 400 IM 2 4:19.95 538 200 Breast 5 2:17.35 522 Rosenberg, Abig SR 30 50 Free 12 23.52 511 200 Free 5 1:49.28 565 100 Free 8 50.96 533 Hadley, Emma JR 27 100 Fly 14 55.75 492 100 Back 6 55.1 556 200 Back 8 1:59.86 540 Merriman, Abby JR 22 500 Free 10 4:56.33 501 400 IM 19 4:32.9 282 1650 Free 4 16:58.38 442 Smalec, Lindsay SR 22 200 IM 13 2:04.53 488 100 Fly 5 55.08 544 200 Fly 13 2:04.65 416 Hathaway, Meaga FR 20 500 Free 20 5:06.09 328 400 IM 6 4:24.48 453 200 Fly 10 2:03.89 446 Boyd, Steph SR 18 200 IM 20 2:06.6 408 400 IM 9 4:23.34 475 200 Back 9 2:00.98 503 Hurlburt, Jessi FR 11 1 mtr Diving 12 222.4 3 mtr Diving 11 216.7 Schumann, Alain SO 10 1 mtr Diving 10 229.55 3 mtr Diving 14 212.2 Schoelkopf, Pai JR 7 1 mtr Diving 14 204.05 3 mtr Diving 13 213.75 Weinstein, Mary SR 7 400 IM 31 4:43.18 119 100 Breast 13 1:05.82 360 200 Breast 14 2:24.29 298 Lauer, Amanda SO 6 500 Free 17 5:02.03 401 200 Free 20 1:54.37 324 1650 Free 11 17:15.66 349 Mayk, Caroline FR 6 200 IM 25 2:07.14 387 100 Fly 26 57.34 360 200 Fly 11 2:04.37 427 Taner, Meghan FR 3 100 Fly 42 1:00.36 150 100 Back 14 56.65 447 200 Back 22 2:07.4 269 Collins, Brooke JR 0 400 IM 26 4:37.00 207 100 Breast 24 1:08.47 198 200 Breast 21 2:26.29 237 Hazard, Rachel SO 0 100 Fly 30 57.89 316 100 Free 29 53.06 326 200 Fly 29 2:10.61 196 Koczur, Meg SO 0 50 Free 21 23.92 427 100 Back 20 57.46 386 200 Back 24 2:07.67 259 Faria, Lexi FR 0 50 Free 36 24.6 288 100 Fly 21 56.9 397 200 Fly 17 2:06.07 358

Lehigh

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Foley, Ann SO 54 50 Free 1 22.94 620 200 Free 2 1:47.88 622 100 Free 2 50.11 608 Fennell, Megan SO 31 1 mtr Diving 3 262.35 3 mtr Diving 4 272.4 Miles, Payton JR 28 50 Free 10 23.2 573 200 Free 12 1:50.70 502 100 Free 3 50.18 602 Norris, Annie FR 27 200 IM 23 2:06.83 399 400 IM 7 4:25.18 439 200 Fly 4 2:01.48 539 Ferreira, Court SR 26 200 IM 7 2:03.85 513 200 Free 10 1:50.34 518 100 Free 10 50.51 574 Connolly, Tori JR 20 500 Free 19 5:05.33 341 200 Free 11 1:50.35 518 1650 Free 5 17:01.37 426 Wolf, Malia SO 15 100 Fly 13 55.73 494 100 Back 25 58.09 339 200 Fly 8 2:05.1 397 Rutledge, Carly FR 13 500 Free 11 4:58.46 464 400 IM 18 4:32.36 293 1650 Free 10 17:14.77 354 Morel, Allie SR 11 200 IM 36 2:10.17 272 100 Breast 11 1:05.67 370 200 Breast 12 2:22.48 357 Bergin, Kate SR 11 400 IM 13 4:28.27 376 200 Back 13 2:03.02 431 200 Fly 14 2:05.45 383 Smilowitz, Rayn SR 11 1 mtr Diving 8 183.1 3 mtr Diving 17 187.05 Francisco, Anna SO 10 100 Fly 16 56.16 459 100 Back 9 55.74 513 200 Back 17 2:04.88 361 Olszewski, Liz FR 8 200 IM 29 2:08.61 330 100 Breast 16 1:08.65 189 200 Breast 10 2:20.26 431 Gallego, Sam SO 8 500 Free 13 5:00.36 430 400 IM 21 4:33.05 279 1650 Free 13 17:22.3 313 Wagner, Marissa JR 6 500 Free 18 5:03.16 380 400 IM 14 4:30.21 336 1650 Free 14 17:26.03 294 Thomas, Anna SO 3 200 IM 22 2:06.7 405 100 Breast 14 1:05.89 354 200 Breast 20 2:26.14 241 Horne, Sarah FR 2 100 Fly 27 57.53 345 400 IM 15 4:30.25 335 200 Fly 20 2:07.36 308 Wixted, Annie FR 1 200 IM 41 2:13.96 155 100 Breast 19 1:07.09 276 200 Breast 16 2:25.00 275 Giampietro, Oli SO 0 50 Free 18 23.82 449 100 Fly 20 56.84 402 100 Free 17 51.73 459

BU Swimming

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Soares, Carlyn JR 50 500 Free 4 4:51.38 579 400 IM 1 4:16.16 602 200 Breast 4 2:15.75 568 Nabney, Erin SR 44 200 IM 2 2:01.22 601 100 Breast 5 1:03.51 518 200 Breast 6 2:17.63 514 Avila, Julimar SR 38 50 Free 6 23.55 505 100 Fly 6 55.32 526 200 Fly 7 2:02.73 492 Lee, Sydney SO 33 500 Free 6 4:55.51 514 200 Free 4 1:48.54 596 100 Free 12 50.84 544 Russack, Kate FR 26 1 mtr Diving 6 227.3 3 mtr Diving 6 253.65 Steinfeld, Brit SR 21 500 Free 8 5:00.99 419 400 IM 12 4:26.91 404 1650 Free 12 17:21.41 318 Egan, Meghan JR 12 200 IM 19 2:06.44 415 100 Breast 7 1:04.95 420 100 Free 20 52.23 408 Leung, Francesc FR 10 500 Free 14 5:03.00 383 200 Free 14 1:52.82 399 100 Free 13 51.2 510 Lydzinski, Kara SO 9 200 IM 17 2:05.97 433 100 Fly 9 55.08 544 100 Breast 17 1:07.05 278 Balicanta, Emil FR 9 1 mtr Diving 9 248.3 3 mtr Diving 19 175.45 Brown, Sydney FR 2 50 Free 16 23.88 436 100 Back 24 58.05 342 100 Free 16 51.84 448 Carroll, Ashlyn FR 2 50 Free 41 24.95 226 100 Fly 25 57.28 365 200 Fly 15 2:05.94 363 McNulty, Joanna FR 1 500 Free 22 5:06.96 313 400 IM 22 4:34.94 243 1650 Free 16 17:36.51 242 Reidemeister, M SR 0 200 IM 31 2:08.93 318 400 IM 27 4:37.07 206 200 Fly 19 2:07.04 320 Garbacz, Bella FR 0 200 IM 21 2:06.62 408 100 Fly 24 57.27 366 200 Back 20 2:05.48 338 Freeman, Cassie SO 0 100 Fly 32 58.07 301 400 IM 23 4:35.54 233 200 Fly 21 2:07.83 290 Rogers, Michael SO 0 50 Free 52 25.44 154 100 Breast 21 1:07.59 246 200 Breast 23 2:26.92 219 Bjontegard, Nik SO 0 100 Fly 36 59.07 228 100 Breast 29 1:10.63 108 200 Fly 27 2:09.62 227 Winter, Allison SR 0 50 Free 46 25.06 208 100 Back 22 57.72 367 200 Back 18 2:05.25 347

Loyola (Md)

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Schouten, Emma SO 40 500 Free 9 4:54.46 532 400 IM 5 4:23.35 475 200 Breast 2 2:14.05 613 Koegl, Emily JR 33 200 IM 12 2:04.47 490 100 Fly 4 54.88 559 200 Fly 6 2:02.24 511 Dickey, Megan SO 32 50 Free 2 23.02 606 100 Free 4 50.3 592 Cronin, Devin JR 27 200 IM 30 2:08.74 325 100 Breast 3 1:02.32 593 200 Breast 8 2:18.9 475 Walsh, Elizabet FR 12 200 IM 15 2:05.58 448 100 Back 13 56.28 475 200 Back 11 2:02.11 464 Staszewski, Lin SR 12 1 mtr Diving 17 188.9 3 mtr Diving 7 241.45 Andrews, Abby FR 9 50 Free 45 25.02 214 100 Breast 9 1:05.2 402 200 Breast 26 2:28.96 166 Hayburn, Annie JR 7 50 Free 32 24.34 339 100 Fly 10 55.19 536 100 Back 18 57.0 421 Echeverria, All JR 2 1 mtr Diving 18 186.8 3 mtr Diving 15 191.6 Ament, Taylor FR 1 50 Free 39 24.83 246 100 Back 19 57.12 412 200 Back 16 2:04.79 364 Wade, Allison FR 0 200 IM 46 2:16.28 103 100 Breast 27 1:09.84 136 200 Breast 28 2:30.09 141 Davis, Molly FR 0 500 Free 29 5:15.93 175 100 Fly 35 58.94 237 200 Fly 28 2:10.24 207 Huckenpoehler, SR 0 50 Free 48 25.24 181 100 Fly 31 58.06 302 200 Fly 25 2:08.97 249 Hall, Morgan SO 0 500 Free 28 5:15.84 177 200 Free 28 1:58.54 158 1650 Free 19 17:58.97 148 Sharkey, Brooke SR 0 200 IM 35 2:10.14 273 200 Free 24 1:56.49 231 100 Free 21 52.46 385 Berta, Lizzie JR 0 1 mtr Diving 20 158.6 3 mtr Diving 20 162.6 Tyranski, Faith FR 0 50 Free 27 24.14 381 100 Back 23 57.77 363 100 Free 27 52.85 347 Jahan, Sophie FR 0 50 Free 29 24.17 375 200 Free 23 1:56.25 241 100 Free 35 53.86 253 Stewart, Alexa SO 0 50 Free 59 27.79 12 400 IM 24 4:35.94 225 200 Fly 24 2:08.79 255 Clark, Mary Kat SO 0 50 Free 58 27.07 29 100 Fly 41 1:00.15 161 200 Fly 26 2:09.6 228

Colgate

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Silverman, Eric SR 15 500 Free 15 5:03.78 369 200 Free 22 1:55.50 272 1650 Free 6 17:04.21 411 Criqui, Lindsay FR 12 200 IM 37 2:10.62 256 100 Fly 7 55.59 505 200 Back 26 2:09.21 209 De Torres, Laur JR 11 50 Free 30 24.21 366 100 Breast 12 1:05.74 365 200 Breast 11 2:21.75 381 La Plante, Caro SO 8 1 mtr Diving 16 193.45 3 mtr Diving 10 224.8 Caruana, Beth SO 3 100 Back 16 56.88 430 200 Back 15 2:04.31 382 200 Fly 23 2:08.05 282 Van Meter, Kate FR 2 500 Free 23 5:08.1 293 400 IM 29 4:39.47 168 1650 Free 15 17:30.4 272 Silverman, Caro JR 2 50 Free 42 24.98 221 100 Back 15 56.81 435 200 Back 29 2:09.78 191 Miquel, Kristen FR 0 200 IM 49 2:18.19 71 100 Breast 26 1:09.77 139 200 Breast 29 2:30.67 130 Peck, Emma FR 0 50 Free 55 25.86 106 100 Back 32 1:01.48 134 200 Back 33 2:17.59 43 Dutton, Sydney FR 0 1 mtr Diving 22 136.2 3 mtr Diving 22 142.4 Hall, Morgen FR 0 50 Free 57 26.05 89 200 Free 36 2:01.65 80 100 Free 46 56.54 86 Sullivan, Madi SO 0 50 Free 34 24.47 313 200 Free 21 1:55.05 293 100 Free 30 53.13 319 Castro, Olivia SR 0 50 Free 24 24.05 400 100 Fly 33 58.11 298 200 Fly 22 2:07.96 285 Arel, Kelly JR 0 500 Free 35 5:38.61 20 100 Back 36 1:06.87 14 200 Back 34 2:20.16 23 Gilroy, Courtne SR 0 200 IM 42 2:14.1 151 400 IM 35 4:45.06 98 200 Breast 25 2:28.43 179 Klein, Emma SO 0 200 IM 27 2:07.95 356 100 Fly 18 56.49 431 100 Free 22 52.48 383 Atkin, Taylor JR 0 500 Free 30 5:16.64 166 200 Free 32 1:59.64 126 1650 Free 23 18:16.93 94 Dols, Michelle SR 0 500 Free 24 5:12.74 219 400 IM 34 4:44.92 100 100 Free 36 54.07 236 Daly, Kiersten JR 0 200 IM 33 2:09.57 294 400 IM 17 4:32.27 294 200 Breast 18 2:25.69 254

Holy Cross

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hoagland, Kayle JR 14 50 Free 7 23.69 476 200 Free 15 1:54.06 339 100 Free 23 52.49 382 Larnard, Briann SO 14 100 Fly 12 55.58 506 200 Fly 9 2:03.34 468 Sherman, Casey SR 7 1 mtr Diving 15 203.8 3 mtr Diving 12 215.05 Sullivan, Emily SO 7 200 IM 24 2:06.89 397 400 IM 10 4:24.88 445 200 Breast 19 2:25.83 250 Body, Caroline SR 2 50 Free 51 25.38 162 100 Breast 15 1:06.75 297 200 Breast 22 2:26.34 235 Miko-Rydzaj, Is SO 1 400 IM 20 4:32.96 281 200 Fly 16 2:07.04 320 Bonistalli, Dan FR 0 100 Back 31 59.85 219 200 Back 25 2:08.85 220 100 Free 40 54.61 194 Giangrande, Gil FR 0 100 Fly 40 1:00.09 164 100 Back 33 1:01.59 129 200 Back 23 2:07.42 268 Gurchiek, Emma SR 0 50 Free 53 25.67 126 200 Free 33 1:59.82 121 100 Free 45 56.15 103 Zogby, Leah JR 0 500 Free 25 5:13.15 213 200 Free 27 1:58.08 172 1650 Free 17 17:41.6 218 Kandro, Adriana FR 0 1 mtr Diving 23 134.65 3 mtr Diving 21 145.4 O’Brien, Jenny SR 0 200 Free 37 2:03.81 46 100 Back 34 1:01.62 127 200 Back 31 2:12.26 127 Smith, Eve SO 0 500 Free 34 5:22.45 105 200 Free 35 2:00.23 111 200 Back 30 2:11.68 140 Saladin, Katy FR 0 200 IM 39 2:12.96 182 100 Back 27 58.2 331 200 Back 21 2:06.77 291 Cleary, Hannah FR 0 500 Free 31 5:16.81 164 100 Breast 25 1:08.81 181 1650 Free 20 18:06.79 122 Miquel, Alexia JR 0 200 IM 47 2:17.57 80 100 Breast 28 1:10.45 114 200 Breast 30 2:34.61 67 Fitzgerald, Mad JR 0 50 Free 56 25.97 96 200 Free 38 2:05.42 30 100 Free 47 56.66 82 Kelly, Rose FR 0 50 Free 43 25.0 218 100 Fly 43 1:00.43 146 100 Free 42 54.71 187 Moran, Lauren SO 0 100 Fly 38 59.33 210 100 Back 29 58.6 302 200 Back 27 2:09.32 205

American

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Derrow, Anna SO 15 1 mtr Diving 11 228.45 3 mtr Diving 9 246.35 Koenig, Lily SO 11 50 Free 32 24.34 339 100 Back 11 55.85 505 200 Back 12 2:02.82 438 Johnson, Ellen SO 0 50 Free 26 24.13 383 100 Back 26 58.13 336 200 Back 19 2:05.29 346 Hamlet, Natalie SO 0 200 IM 34 2:10.08 275 400 IM 28 4:39.45 168 200 Fly 32 2:13.26 127 Feys, Alex SO 0 100 Fly 22 57.01 388 400 IM 37 4:46.01 89 200 Fly 18 2:06.24 351 Manson, Kyra SO 0 50 Free 24 24.05 400 100 Fly 19 56.77 408 100 Free 32 53.63 273 Gill, Emily JR 0 50 Free 38 24.8 251 100 Fly 34 58.33 281 100 Back 30 59.71 228 Longstaff, Abby SO 0 50 Free 31 24.28 352 100 Back 21 57.58 377 100 Free 28 52.9 342 Brosvik, Alex SO 0 50 Free 19 23.89 434 100 Breast 18 1:07.09 276 100 Free 26 52.79 352 Felton, Eleanor FR 0 50 Free 28 24.16 377 100 Fly 17 56.39 440 100 Free 31 53.51 284 Andress, Hannah FR 0 50 Free 47 25.18 190 200 Free 31 1:59.38 133 100 Free 38 54.51 201 Lebak, Julianna FR 0 1 mtr Diving 19 167.95 3 mtr Diving 18 183.35 Burnham, Meliss FR 0 500 Free 26 5:14.37 196 400 IM 33 4:44.1 108 1650 Free 21 18:10.95 110 Bachart, Ally SO 0 50 Free 54 25.68 125 200 Free 34 2:00.01 116 100 Free 44 55.63 129 Hattab, Malak FR 0 200 IM 48 2:18.03 73 100 Breast 20 1:07.1 276 200 Breast 17 2:25.49 260 Kight, Ellie SO 0 500 Free 21 5:06.76 316 200 Free 18 1:53.55 363 100 Free 24 52.5 381 Rascher, Luci SO 0 1 mtr Diving 25 110.15 3 mtr Diving 23 102.2 Nourie, Cami FR 0 200 IM 45 2:15.67 115 100 Breast 30 1:11.8 74 200 Breast 31 2:36.21 50 Jolley, Ryan JR 0 200 IM 32 2:09.3 304 400 IM 25 4:36.41 217 200 Back 28 2:09.39 203

LAFA