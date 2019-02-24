2019 Patriot League Championship Scoring Summary

The Navy men were carried to the title by their dominant sophomore class. They scored 458.5 individual points more than 3rd place Bucknell. They also give Navy the most returning points (636.5) more than Army’s 515.
The Navy women scored nearly 100 points fewer than the men, but their margin of victory was much wider, nearly 500 points ahead of second place Army. The Navy women return 646 individual points, more than double next best Army’s 255.
The Navy men had the highest single event score with 83 points in the 200 IM. The highest women’s single event score was Navy’s 69 in the 200 free.
Women’s scorer were led by Navy triple event winners Lauren Barber and Matina Thomas (60 pts). Ann Foley of Lehigh was next best with 54.
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Final Scores Men
1. U.S. Navy: 1037.5
2. Army West Point: 781.5
3. Bucknell: 397
4. BU Swimming: 376
5. Lehigh: 330
6. Loyola (Md): 277
7. American: 154
8. LAFA: 126
9. Holy Cross: 97
10. Colgate: 78
Final Scores Women
1. U.S. Navy: 941
2. Army West Point: 496
3. Bucknell: 482
4. Lehigh: 447
5. BU Swimming: 405
6. Loyola (Md): 285
7. Colgate: 175
8. Holy Cross: 153
9. American: 142
10. LAFA: 68
Individual Scores by Year Men
U.S. Navy
Army West Point
Bucknell
BU Swimming
Lehigh
Loyola (Md)
American
LAFA
Holy Cross
Colgate
FR
99
120
65
38
36
76
5
9
0
0
SO
458.5
204.5
73
45
87
23
9
5
5
0
JR
79
190.5
37
33
58
7
5
0
0
0
SR
219
78.5
68
116
11
20
17
0
10
0
Returning
636.5
515
175
116
181
113
19
14
5
0
Individual Scores by Year Women
U.S. Navy
Army West Point
Bucknell
Lehigh
BU Swimming
Loyola (Md)
Colgate
Holy Cross
American
LAFA
FR
324
89
89
51
50
22
14
0
0
0
SO
106
107
61
121
42
72
11
22
26
0
JR
216
59
56
54
62
69
13
14
0
0
SR
101
141
124
59
103
12
15
9
0
0
Returning
646
255
206
226
154
163
38
36
26
0
Score Progression Men
What the score was after each event
U.S. Navy
Army West Point
Bucknell
BU Swimming
Lehigh
Loyola (Md)
American
LAFA
Holy Cross
Colgate
200 Medley Relay
40
34
32
26
30
28
24
22
14
18
3 mtr Diving
93
70
52
38
55
31
30
22
14
18
800 Free Relay
133
104
80
70
85
57
54
44
28
36
500 Free
196
137
90
98
106
57
54
44
28
36
200 IM
279
177
108
99
109
63
54
44
32
36
50 Free
331
232
127
109
112
79
54
44
32
36
400 Medley Relay
365
272
159
137
138
109
78
66
50
50
100 Fly
439
305
166
144
144
120
91
66
54
50
400 IM
519
341
185
151
147
129
91
66
55
50
200 Free
581
377
191
178
159
131
91
70
61
50
100 Breast
620
440
215
183
160
152
91
72
61
50
100 Back
671
466
242
193
191
162
91
72
61
50
1 mtr Diving
722
498
260
210
220
166
95
72
61
50
200 Free Relay
756
538
290
238
246
198
117
96
79
64
1650 Free
793
568
311
265
279
205
117
96
79
64
200 Back
846
609
333
281
291
216
117
96
79
64
100 Free
890.5
685.5
341
304
291
219
117
96
79
64
200 Breast
952.5
727.5
357
317
293
225
117
99
79
64
200 Fly
1003.5
741.5
365
346
304
249
130
104
79
64
400 Free Relay
1037.5
781.5
397
376
330
277
154
126
97
78
Score Progression Women
What the score was after each event
U.S. Navy
Army West Point
Bucknell
Lehigh
BU Swimming
Loyola (Md)
Colgate
Holy Cross
American
LAFA
200 Medley Relay
40
34
32
26
30
0
28
24
22
18
800 Free Relay
80
34
64
60
60
28
50
50
46
36
500 Free
131
51
88
70
102
37
52
50
46
36
200 IM
198
58
122
82
119
44
52
50
46
36
50 Free
243
93
127
109
133
61
52
62
46
36
1 mtr Diving
294
124
142
136
155
61
53
64
52
36
400 Medley Relay
334
158
174
164
181
91
77
86
70
50
100 Fly
382
182
191
169
203
113
89
91
70
50
400 IM
413
200
230
190
228
127
89
98
70
50
200 Free
482
205
256
225
246
127
89
100
70
50
100 Breast
522
248
260
235
272
152
94
102
70
50
100 Back
572
301
290
244
272
156
97
102
76
50
200 Free Relay
606
333
316
284
302
184
119
116
100
68
1650 Free
639
365
357
312
308
184
134
116
100
68
200 Back
702
402
394
316
308
191
136
116
105
68
100 Free
764
419
405
356
318
206
136
116
105
68
200 Breast
795
451
422
369
346
234
142
116
105
68
200 Fly
848
470
439
398
360
247
142
126
105
68
3 mtr Diving
901
496
452
413
373
261
149
131
114
68
400 Free Relay
941
496
482
447
405
285
175
153
142
68
Points in Each Event Men
What each team scored in each event
U.S. Navy
Army West Point
Bucknell
BU Swimming
Lehigh
Loyola (Md)
American
LAFA
Holy Cross
Colgate
200 Medley Relay
40
34
32
26
30
28
24
22
14
18
3 mtr Diving
53
36
20
12
25
3
6
0
0
0
800 Free Relay
40
34
28
32
30
26
24
22
14
18
500 Free
63
33
10
28
21
0
0
0
0
0
200 IM
83
40
18
1
3
6
0
0
4
0
50 Free
52
55
19
10
3
16
0
0
0
0
400 Medley Relay
34
40
32
28
26
30
24
22
18
14
100 Fly
74
33
7
7
6
11
13
0
4
0
400 IM
80
36
19
7
3
9
0
0
1
0
200 Free
62
36
6
27
12
2
0
4
6
0
100 Breast
39
63
24
5
1
21
0
2
0
0
100 Back
51
26
27
10
31
10
0
0
0
0
1 mtr Diving
51
32
18
17
29
4
4
0
0
0
200 Free Relay
34
40
30
28
26
32
22
24
18
14
1650 Free
37
30
21
27
33
7
0
0
0
0
200 Back
53
41
22
16
12
11
0
0
0
0
100 Free
44.5
76.5
8
23
0
3
0
0
0
0
200 Breast
62
42
16
13
2
6
0
3
0
0
200 Fly
51
14
8
29
11
24
13
5
0
0
400 Free Relay
34
40
32
30
26
28
24
22
18
14
Points in Each Event Women
What each team scored in each event
U.S. Navy
Army West Point
Bucknell
Lehigh
BU Swimming
Loyola (Md)
Colgate
Holy Cross
American
LAFA
200 Medley Relay
40
34
32
26
30
0
28
24
22
18
800 Free Relay
40
0
32
34
30
28
22
26
24
18
500 Free
51
17
24
10
42
9
2
0
0
0
200 IM
67
7
34
12
17
7
0
0
0
0
50 Free
45
35
5
27
14
17
0
12
0
0
1 mtr Diving
51
31
15
27
22
0
1
2
6
0
400 Medley Relay
40
34
32
28
26
30
24
22
18
14
100 Fly
48
24
17
5
22
22
12
5
0
0
400 IM
31
18
39
21
25
14
0
7
0
0
200 Free
69
5
26
35
18
0
0
2
0
0
100 Breast
40
43
4
10
26
25
5
2
0
0
100 Back
50
53
30
9
0
4
3
0
6
0
200 Free Relay
34
32
26
40
30
28
22
14
24
18
1650 Free
33
32
41
28
6
0
15
0
0
0
200 Back
63
37
37
4
0
7
2
0
5
0
100 Free
62
17
11
40
10
15
0
0
0
0
200 Breast
31
32
17
13
28
28
6
0
0
0
200 Fly
53
19
17
29
14
13
0
10
0
0
3 mtr Diving
53
26
13
15
13
14
7
5
9
0
400 Free Relay
40
0
30
34
32
24
26
22
28
0
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Men
Army West Point
Holy Cross
Loyola (Md)
Bucknell
U.S. Navy
American
LAFA
BU Swimming
Lehigh
1
6
0
0
0
9
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
2
11
0
0
1
0
3
4
0
0
1
9
0
0
0
1
4
6
0
1
0
7
0
0
1
1
5
5
0
0
1
7
0
0
1
1
6
1
0
1
4
4
1
0
2
1
7
2
0
0
3
5
0
0
3
2
8
6
0
3
0
0
0
0
2
3
9
8
0
1
1
2
1
0
2
0
10
5
0
2
2
1
0
0
4
1
11
2
1
3
3
0
0
0
3
3
12
0
0
2
4
1
0
1
3
4
13
1
2
3
2
0
2
1
3
1
14
2
0
1
4
0
1
1
0
6
15
0
0
2
4
0
1
1
4
3
16
2
1
2
2
0
1
0
3
4
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Women
Holy Cross
Bucknell
U.S. Navy
Army West Point
Loyola (Md)
BU Swimming
Colgate
American
Lehigh
1
0
1
12
0
0
1
0
0
1
2
0
3
5
2
2
1
0
0
2
3
0
1
8
3
1
0
0
0
2
4
0
1
2
5
2
3
0
0
2
5
0
5
5
2
1
1
0
0
1
6
0
2
5
0
1
6
1
0
0
7
1
1
1
6
1
2
1
0
2
8
0
2
4
4
1
1
0
0
2
9
1
2
4
2
2
2
0
1
1
10
1
3
3
1
1
0
1
0
5
11
0
3
1
4
1
0
1
2
3
12
2
2
0
3
1
3
1
1
2
13
0
4
1
3
1
1
0
0
5
14
0
5
1
3
0
2
0
0
4
15
3
0
1
3
2
1
4
0
1
16
1
0
1
4
1
3
2
0
3
Individual Breakdown Men
Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.
U.S. Navy
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Waters, Ryan
SO
57
500 Free
1
4:18.59
694
200 Free
1
1:35.41
675
1650 Free
2
15:07.19
602
Mauldin, Caleb
FR
56
100 Fly
3
47.91
589
100 Back
1
47.57
609
200 Back
1
1:43.86
627
Cadigan, Billy
SO
51
500 Free
5
4:24.19
603
400 IM
1
3:47.52
638
200 Back
2
1:44.71
599
Johnson, Luke
SO
51
500 Free
2
4:20.68
660
400 IM
5
3:53.13
535
1650 Free
1
14:58.95
642
Lauffer, Brayde
SR
51
200 IM
2
1:47.05
611
400 IM
2
3:49.14
610
200 Breast
2
1:57.59
623
Piedt, Zachary
SR
50
50 Free
3
20.25
576
100 Fly
2
47.65
611
100 Free
2
44.17
606
Wallace, Domini
SO
48
200 Free
2
1:35.83
657
100 Back
4
48.4
546
200 Back
3
1:44.85
595
Oh, Micah
SO
48
200 IM
7
1:50.89
462
400 IM
3
3:52.12
555
200 Fly
1
1:47.31
558
Everman, Vince
SR
43
50 Free
4
20.26
574
100 Fly
4
47.99
582
100 Free
6
45.07
515
Tack, Ethan
FR
43
200 IM
4
1:50.01
499
400 IM
6
3:54.74
503
200 Fly
4
1:48.42
513
Cook, Daniel
SO
42.5
50 Free
7
20.39
546
200 Free
3
1:37.3
592
100 Free
4
44.64
560
Velazquez, Mich
SR
42
200 IM
5
1:50.18
492
100 Breast
5
54.57
582
200 Breast
5
1:59.36
569
Nguyen, Dean
SO
40
200 IM
6
1:50.33
485
100 Breast
7
54.69
573
200 Breast
4
1:58.49
596
Buchter, Bradle
JR
40
3 mtr Diving
1
388.5
1 mtr Diving
1
365.85
Wilson, James
JR
39
50 Free
9
20.39
546
100 Fly
5
48.31
554
100 Back
3
48.19
563
Bondarowicz, Ch
SO
36
200 IM
10
1:50.71
469
100 Breast
6
54.63
577
200 Breast
3
1:57.93
613
Hedrick, Jake
SO
33
3 mtr Diving
3
354.25
1 mtr Diving
2
329.6
Shereston, Luke
SR
33
200 IM
12
1:52.06
411
100 Fly
7
48.83
506
200 Fly
3
1:47.89
535
Carter, Patrick
SO
31
3 mtr Diving
2
366.7
1 mtr Diving
5
303.25
Dunworth, Jack
SO
21
500 Free
7
4:26.4
565
200 Free
9
1:39.14
501
100 Free
28
46.39
363
Army West Point
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
McKenrick, Bria
SO
51
200 IM
1
1:45.67
658
100 Back
2
47.85
588
200 Back
5
1:47.4
502
Zhang, Evan
FR
49
200 IM
9
1:50.34
485
100 Breast
1
53.83
635
200 Breast
1
1:55.65
679
Hein, Nate
JR
42.5
50 Free
5
20.38
548
100 Fly
9
48.66
522
100 Free
1
43.77
644
Ottman, Tom
SR
42
500 Free
4
4:23.92
607
200 Free
8
1:39.16
499
1650 Free
3
15:15.87
558
Lin, Kevin
FR
40
500 Free
8
4:27.54
544
200 Free
4
1:37.50
582
1650 Free
5
15:35.75
447
Yang, Jay
JR
38
200 IM
8
1:52.27
402
400 IM
4
3:52.23
553
200 Back
7
1:48.58
456
Zock, Josh
SO
38
50 Free
1
19.82
660
100 Breast
10
55.77
487
100 Free
8
45.36
482
Doo, Kevin
JR
36
200 IM
17
1:54.02
327
100 Fly
1
47.3
639
100 Free
3
44.29
595
Kim, Tyler
SO
31
500 Free
10
4:29.27
512
100 Back
9
49.94
419
200 Back
4
1:45.48
573
Alaimo, Danny
FR
31
3 mtr Diving
4
309.65
1 mtr Diving
3
306.4
Blomquist, Andr
JR
29
400 IM
8
3:58.13
429
100 Breast
9
55.49
510
200 Breast
9
2:00.17
543
Almand, Brady
JR
29
50 Free
34
21.63
255
100 Breast
3
54.33
599
200 Breast
6
2:00.26
540
Webber, Billy
SO
24.5
50 Free
10
20.48
526
200 Free
14
1:40.91
404
100 Free
4
44.64
560
McCredie, Brand
SR
23.5
50 Free
5
20.38
548
100 Fly
16
50.35
358
100 Free
9
45.08
513
Bilbrey, James
SO
23
100 Fly
14
49.59
432
400 IM
11
4:01.18
360
200 Fly
5
1:48.57
507
Lipton, Kyle
SO
19
3 mtr Diving
7
260.75
1 mtr Diving
10
256.9
Mizell, Andrew
SO
18
3 mtr Diving
9
257.25
1 mtr Diving
9
267.45
Dang, Ty
JR
15
400 IM
13
4:01.56
352
100 Breast
8
55.14
538
Martin, Sean
SR
13
50 Free
18
20.81
449
200 Free
10
1:39.4
487
100 Free
11
45.18
503
Harper, Hogan
JR
1
50 Free
16
20.78
456
100 Back
18
50.96
334
100 Free
19
45.71
442
Bucknell
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
McGoey, Matthew
JR
37
200 IM
3
1:48.32
565
400 IM
7
3:54.96
498
200 Back
9
1:48.17
472
Cummings, Chadd
SR
29
50 Free
25
21.18
359
100 Breast
2
54.12
615
200 Breast
7
2:00.36
537
Haddad, Nick
FR
27
100 Fly
22
50.39
354
100 Back
5
49.55
452
200 Back
6
1:47.61
494
McFarland, Char
SR
26
50 Free
2
20.1
606
100 Breast
13
56.25
447
100 Free
12
45.39
479
Sommer, Garrett
SO
25
3 mtr Diving
6
263.1
1 mtr Diving
7
268.35
Lubinski, Jacob
SO
21
100 Fly
15
49.68
424
100 Back
6
50.42
379
200 Fly
11
1:52.53
335
Gavars, Mitch
SO
16
500 Free
14
4:31.76
463
200 Free
19
1:41.34
380
1650 Free
6
15:38.31
432
Cadwallader, Wi
FR
13
3 mtr Diving
10
238.4
1 mtr Diving
11
254.45
Weiland, Carter
FR
11
500 Free
16
4:32.00
458
400 IM
10
3:56.78
459
1650 Free
14
15:52.88
345
Rakovec, Matt
SO
11
500 Free
11
4:30.29
492
400 IM
18
4:04.57
286
1650 Free
12
15:51.85
351
Pitt, Liam
FR
10
50 Free
15
20.71
473
100 Fly
12
49.44
447
100 Free
14
45.72
441
Gannon, Tom
SR
7
50 Free
26
21.3
330
100 Breast
14
56.35
438
200 Breast
13
2:05.24
366
Rogers, Jack
SR
5
50 Free
29
21.43
299
200 Free
12
1:40.50
427
100 Free
23
46.12
395
Quinn, Sean
FR
4
200 IM
15
1:53.70
341
400 IM
21
4:07.01
236
200 Fly
15
1:54.16
269
Filippini, Vinc
SR
1
50 Free
33
21.59
263
200 Free
16
1:41.74
358
100 Free
24
46.13
394
Flynn, Kevin
SO
0
500 Free
33
4:46.6
189
100 Back
26
52.31
234
200 Back
24
1:55.83
185
Pagni, Nico
SO
0
200 IM
24
1:56.98
214
100 Breast
22
58.27
283
200 Breast
18
2:07.04
304
Rose, Jack
FR
0
50 Free
30
21.44
297
100 Back
20
51.18
317
200 Back
25
1:55.87
184
Buccalo, Mitch
SR
0
200 IM
18
1:54.21
319
400 IM
24
4:10.67
171
200 Fly
21
1:57.64
153
BU Swimming
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Winans, Trevor
SR
39
500 Free
6
4:24.93
590
200 Free
5
1:37.62
577
100 Free
7
45.13
508
Schoffstall, Ca
SR
26
3 mtr Diving
8
256.5
1 mtr Diving
4
305.6
Vickery, Stuart
SO
24
100 Fly
10
49.26
465
100 Back
25
52.3
235
200 Fly
2
1:47.41
554
Orringer-Hau, A
FR
23
50 Free
11
20.51
519
200 Free
6
1:38.16
550
100 Free
13
45.45
472
Hagerty, Tommy
JR
21
500 Free
9
4:27.91
537
200 Free
17
1:40.89
405
1650 Free
7
15:38.46
431
Choate, Michael
SR
17
500 Free
13
4:31.32
472
100 Back
15
51.49
293
200 Back
8
1:49.11
434
Ewart, Alex
SR
16
500 Free
15
4:31.93
460
400 IM
12
4:01.36
356
1650 Free
9
15:43.75
399
Ryan, Erik
SO
12
400 IM
17
4:04.32
291
1650 Free
23
16:17.23
216
200 Fly
7
1:50.46
426
Ty, Darren
JR
12
100 Fly
27
51.01
296
100 Breast
12
56.23
449
200 Breast
10
2:01.86
486
Balding, Judson
SR
11
50 Free
13
20.66
485
100 Breast
17
57.01
383
100 Free
10
45.13
508
Bradford, Danie
SO
8
500 Free
17
4:33.51
428
400 IM
15
4:03.24
315
1650 Free
11
15:49.41
366
Traub, Matt
SR
7
50 Free
21
20.97
410
100 Back
10
50.02
412
100 Free
22
46.07
401
Meagher, Brende
FR
6
200 IM
27
1:58.09
178
100 Breast
23
58.76
248
200 Breast
11
2:02.82
452
Scrivanich, Tom
FR
5
500 Free
21
4:35.86
380
100 Back
19
51.11
322
200 Back
12
1:51.38
342
Malkin, David
FR
3
3 mtr Diving
16
160.5
1 mtr Diving
15
187.2
White, Andrew
FR
1
100 Fly
23
50.47
346
100 Back
16
52.13
246
200 Back
18
1:51.17
350
Rak, David
SO
1
200 IM
16
1:54.86
293
100 Breast
20
57.93
309
200 Breast
17
2:06.66
317
Goroshko, Jake
SR
0
50 Free
17
20.8
452
100 Fly
19
49.99
393
100 Free
21
45.97
412
Casas, Paolo
SO
0
100 Fly
27
51.01
296
200 Free
22
1:42.58
313
200 Fly
17
1:54.26
265
Lehigh
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Wilson, Walker
JR
32
500 Free
3
4:23.84
609
200 Free
7
1:39.08
504
1650 Free
13
15:52.29
349
Keller, Tyler
SO
27
3 mtr Diving
5
286.5
1 mtr Diving
6
285.6
Fleck, Kevin
JR
20
500 Free
12
4:30.84
482
200 Free
27
1:44.1
237
1650 Free
4
15:35.22
450
Cochran, Addiso
FR
17
3 mtr Diving
11
228.6
1 mtr Diving
8
228.0
Huber, Joe
SO
17
500 Free
20
4:35.17
394
100 Back
8
50.88
341
200 Back
11
1:49.53
417
Thomas, Owen
FR
14
100 Fly
25
50.53
341
100 Back
7
50.44
377
200 Back
15
1:52.56
296
Gardner, Greg
SO
11
500 Free
23
4:36.54
367
400 IM
22
4:09.57
190
1650 Free
8
15:39.51
425
Veliz, Croldy
SR
10
3 mtr Diving
12
201.75
1 mtr Diving
12
211.9
Goldenberg, Max
SO
10
100 Fly
18
49.7
422
100 Back
14
50.98
333
200 Fly
10
1:52.19
350
Feryo, Matt
SO
10
100 Back
12
50.61
363
1650 Free
15
15:54.15
338
200 Back
14
1:52.31
306
Smith, Teddy
SO
9
100 Fly
11
49.34
457
100 Back
24
52.19
242
200 Fly
14
1:53.85
281
Lastauskas, Nic
JR
4
400 IM
14
4:01.88
345
1650 Free
16
15:57.86
317
200 Breast
19
2:07.41
292
Sept, Connor
FR
4
200 IM
14
1:53.06
368
100 Breast
16
57.11
375
200 Breast
21
2:08.43
259
Giannella, Greg
SO
3
50 Free
14
20.69
478
100 Fly
31
51.72
236
100 Free
20
45.84
427
Christ, Tyler
JR
2
200 IM
22
1:56.88
217
100 Breast
18
57.13
373
200 Breast
15
2:06.44
324
Greer, Reid
FR
1
500 Free
26
4:39.58
307
1650 Free
17
16:03.94
283
200 Fly
16
1:54.88
241
Mauk, James
SR
1
400 IM
19
4:04.92
279
1650 Free
18
16:08.84
257
200 Back
16
1:53.26
270
O’Brien, Kian
SR
0
50 Free
32
21.53
276
200 Free
23
1:42.75
304
100 Free
30
47.32
261
Rogers, Joey
FR
0
50 Free
22
20.99
405
200 Free
18
1:41.02
398
100 Free
18
45.7
444
Hanlon, Collin
SO
0
500 Free
25
4:38.73
324
200 Free
26
1:44.07
239
1650 Free
19
16:09.07
256
Loyola (Md)
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Lee, Sung
FR
30
200 IM
11
1:51.89
419
100 Fly
8
48.87
502
200 Fly
6
1:50.23
436
Hussey, Reid
FR
20
500 Free
18
4:34.56
407
400 IM
9
3:56.48
466
200 Fly
8
1:52.03
357
Callaghan, John
SR
20
200 IM
20
1:55.77
257
100 Breast
4
54.37
596
200 Breast
12
2:02.9
449
Hayburn, Jimmy
FR
12
50 Free
8
20.54
513
100 Fly
17
49.68
424
100 Free
16
46.06
402
Boran, Mark
SO
8
500 Free
29
4:42.09
262
100 Back
13
50.72
354
200 Back
13
1:51.49
338
Unanue, Jeremy
7
3 mtr Diving
14
173.7
1 mtr Diving
13
201.65
Brown, Casey
FR
7
200 IM
21
1:56.86
218
100 Back
22
51.65
281
200 Back
10
1:49.4
423
Pacitti, Nichol
FR
7
500 Free
22
4:35.87
380
200 Free
28
1:44.30
228
1650 Free
10
15:46.33
384
Venit, Jay
JR
7
50 Free
42
22.19
151
100 Breast
11
55.82
483
200 Breast
16
2:08.58
255
Rutigliano, Con
SO
6
100 Fly
21
50.09
383
100 Back
11
50.2
397
200 Back
19
1:51.37
342
Clisham, Patric
SO
5
50 Free
12
20.52
517
100 Fly
24
50.5
344
100 Free
26
46.3
374
Kolar, Brendon
SO
2
50 Free
27
21.33
323
200 Free
21
1:42.37
324
100 Free
15
45.79
433
Anderson, Colin
SO
2
50 Free
20
20.93
420
200 Free
15
1:41.00
399
100 Free
17
45.69
445
DiCapua, Luca
JR
0
50 Free
48
22.72
84
100 Breast
27
59.5
201
200 Breast
28
2:13.7
128
Brooks, Jonatha
FR
0
50 Free
24
21.11
376
100 Back
17
50.95
335
200 Back
21
1:54.38
231
Sears, David
FR
0
50 Free
37
21.83
214
100 Breast
21
57.94
308
200 Breast
22
2:09.04
241
Hess, Brian
FR
0
50 Free
28
21.39
308
100 Breast
19
57.15
371
200 Breast
23
2:09.28
234
Basalo, Alejand
FR
0
500 Free
35
4:48.05
169
200 Free
34
1:48.09
96
1650 Free
25
16:34.1
146
American
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Callander, Scot
SR
17
50 Free
23
21.04
393
100 Fly
6
48.48
539
200 Fly
13
1:53.6
291
Riebling, Liam
SO
9
500 Free
32
4:46.07
197
100 Fly
19
49.99
393
200 Fly
9
1:50.97
403
Hernandez, Chri
FR
5
3 mtr Diving
13
177.15
1 mtr Diving
16
163.35
Chidsey, Connor
JR
5
3 mtr Diving
15
164.8
1 mtr Diving
14
193.65
Kawut, Adam
FR
0
500 Free
34
4:46.77
187
200 Free
29
1:45.06
195
200 Fly
18
1:56.35
191
Sooter, Garrett
JR
0
200 IM
26
1:57.78
187
100 Breast
31
1:00.03
171
200 Breast
26
2:11.63
172
Carter, Langsto
FR
0
50 Free
39
22.06
172
100 Breast
37
1:04.59
29
100 Free
34
48.17
183
Bennett, Luke
FR
0
500 Free
24
4:36.79
362
200 Free
20
1:41.97
345
1650 Free
24
16:25.51
180
Fromkin, Sam
SR
0
200 IM
23
1:56.92
216
400 IM
20
4:06.74
242
200 Back
22
1:54.6
223
Bean, Matt
SO
0
50 Free
44
22.55
102
100 Back
23
51.87
265
200 Back
23
1:55.61
192
Bohbot-Dridi, Y
FR
0
200 IM
30
1:59.63
135
100 Fly
26
50.6
334
100 Free
29
47.14
280
Johnson, Blaine
JR
0
50 Free
46
22.68
88
100 Breast
38
1:05.05
23
100 Free
46
50.74
46
Wehbe, Dillane
FR
0
500 Free
40
4:55.81
86
200 Free
36
1:48.50
86
100 Free
37
48.39
166
LAFA
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Gorgan, Michael
FR
5
50 Free
31
21.47
290
100 Breast
15
56.73
406
200 Breast
14
2:06.34
327
McFarland, Tann
SO
5
500 Free
27
4:40.83
284
100 Fly
32
52.0
215
200 Fly
12
1:52.76
326
Lloyd, Justin
FR
4
500 Free
19
4:34.8
402
200 Free
13
1:40.88
406
1650 Free
21
16:10.05
251
Currie, Bryce
JR
0
50 Free
36
21.81
218
200 Free
24
1:43.38
272
100 Free
31
47.52
242
Decker, Noah
SR
0
200 IM
34
2:07.27
24
100 Back
31
54.87
102
200 Back
26
1:56.74
160
Witmer, David
SO
0
100 Breast
28
59.77
185
200 Breast
32
2:17.50
69
Nomura, Naoki
FR
0
100 Fly
34
52.85
157
100 Back
32
55.25
88
200 Fly
19
1:57.31
162
Goodwill, Kyle
FR
0
200 IM
25
1:57.15
208
400 IM
26
4:15.01
111
100 Free
35
48.2
181
Doherty, Kyle
SR
0
50 Free
19
20.86
437
100 Fly
33
52.11
207
100 Free
27
46.34
369
Duque, Taylor
FR
0
100 Fly
30
51.59
247
100 Breast
25
59.1
226
100 Free
32
47.85
211
Ross, Brian
SR
0
200 IM
32
2:02.14
82
100 Back
29
53.73
151
200 Back
28
1:57.59
138
Picut, Kyle
FR
0
50 Free
55
24.96
2
100 Breast
39
1:08.67
3
100 Free
48
53.69
5
Veatch, Chris
SO
0
50 Free
45
22.56
101
200 Free
32
1:47.01
126
100 Free
40
49.63
88
Cairns, Mitch
JR
0
500 Free
42
5:04.35
35
200 Free
38
1:51.55
35
1650 Free
29
17:53.21
11
van Dijk, Ryan
SO
0
100 Breast
32
1:00.27
158
200 Breast
29
2:14.23
118
Holy Cross
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Tierney, Steven
SR
10
100 Fly
13
49.46
445
200 Free
11
1:39.65
473
100 Free
25
46.17
389
Kramer, Nathan
SO
5
200 IM
13
1:53.03
369
400 IM
16
4:03.52
309
200 Back
17
1:51.14
352
Collier, Cole
SO
0
50 Free
50
22.98
60
100 Back
30
54.04
137
100 Free
43
49.9
76
Cerulli, Chris
SO
0
50 Free
49
22.87
70
200 Free
33
1:47.50
111
100 Free
41
49.79
81
Wilinski, Kaike
SO
0
100 Fly
29
51.55
250
100 Back
27
52.86
199
200 Back
27
1:57.25
147
Dierkes, Steve
FR
0
500 Free
38
4:52.49
117
100 Fly
36
54.84
67
200 Fly
23
2:02.81
53
Severson, Sean
SR
0
200 IM
29
1:59.25
145
100 Breast
30
59.98
174
200 Breast
30
2:14.47
114
Johanson, Colin
SO
0
50 Free
53
23.97
14
100 Back
33
55.57
78
200 Back
31
2:00.35
83
Fox, Ben
FR
0
50 Free
40
22.1
165
100 Back
28
53.39
169
100 Free
39
48.61
149
Sullivan, Mack
SO
0
200 IM
28
1:58.75
159
100 Breast
26
59.36
209
200 Breast
20
2:08.37
261
Dillard, Joe
SR
0
50 Free
51
23.1
52
100 Breast
24
58.91
238
200 Breast
24
2:10.32
205
Lagasse, Kevin
SR
0
50 Free
47
22.69
87
100 Breast
35
1:02.71
66
100 Free
41
49.79
81
Vesey, Ben
FR
0
500 Free
36
4:51.59
126
200 Free
35
1:48.42
88
1650 Free
27
17:04.82
63
Magel, Andrew
SO
0
200 IM
31
2:01.39
96
100 Breast
34
1:00.75
135
200 Breast
25
2:11.02
187
Berlage, Will
FR
0
200 IM
33
2:05.17
41
400 IM
27
4:30.2
15
200 Breast
33
2:21.02
36
Fusco, Christop
JR
0
500 Free
41
4:56.29
82
100 Back
34
56.77
48
200 Back
30
2:00.03
88
Devine, Sam
SR
0
3 mtr Diving
19
116.3
1 mtr Diving
19
115.45
Realbuto, Chris
JR
0
50 Free
38
21.95
191
100 Free
36
48.28
174
200 Fly
24
2:03.45
46
Colgate
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Leonard, Mick
SO
0
100 Breast
36
1:03.07
57
Rienhardt, Segu
FR
0
50 Free
35
21.8
220
100 Breast
33
1:00.74
136
100 Free
38
48.49
158
Kelemen, Andrew
SO
0
400 IM
25
4:14.7
115
1650 Free
22
16:15.24
225
200 Back
29
1:59.99
89
Maffeo, Christo
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
18
120.8
1 mtr Diving
18
123.8
Flowers, Ian
JR
0
100 Fly
35
53.78
108
200 Fly
22
2:02.09
62
Godelman, Jason
JR
0
50 Free
54
24.18
10
100 Fly
38
59.77
3
100 Free
49
53.73
5
Ix, Chris
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
17
139.5
1 mtr Diving
17
143.05
Miller, Colin
FR
0
50 Free
52
23.76
20
100 Fly
37
56.86
23
100 Free
47
52.32
15
Song, Justin
FR
0
500 Free
28
4:42.02
263
1650 Free
20
16:09.16
256
200 Fly
20
1:57.39
160
Russell, Graham
SO
0
500 Free
43
5:04.61
34
200 Free
37
1:49.55
65
100 Free
44
49.94
74
Zeigler, Noah
FR
0
500 Free
31
4:45.32
208
400 IM
23
4:10.54
173
200 Breast
27
2:13.02
142
Bligh, Cole
SO
0
500 Free
37
4:52.34
118
200 Free
30
1:45.86
164
1650 Free
26
16:56.08
82
Jeffries, Spenc
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
20
110.9
1 mtr Diving
20
115.4
Koch, Camden
SO
0
200 IM
19
1:54.67
300
100 Back
21
51.57
287
200 Back
20
1:53.44
263
Diebold, Nick
SO
0
50 Free
43
22.42
118
100 Breast
29
59.88
179
100 Free
45
50.01
71
Van Meter, Jack
FR
0
50 Free
41
22.11
164
200 Free
31
1:45.9
163
100 Free
33
48.08
191
Hodes, Ehran
SO
0
500 Free
39
4:53.88
103
1650 Free
28
17:20.00
39
200 Breast
31
2:15.84
92
Brekke, Anders
SR
0
500 Free
30
4:44.52
221
200 Free
25
1:43.93
245
Individual Breakdown Women
Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.
