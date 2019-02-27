2019 “Metros” Championships: Photo Vault

WASHINGTON METROPOLITAN INTERSCHOLASTIC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 6th-9th, 2019

Germantown Indoor Swimming Center, Boyds, MD

Results and team scores

Race Videos

TEAM SCORES (TOP 5)

GIRLS

The Holton-Arms School – 451.5 Bethesda-Chevy Chase HS – 282 Sherwood Warriors – 274.5 Stone Ridge – 256 Our Lady Of Good Counsel – 217.5

BOYS

Georgetown Preparatory School – 356 Churchill High School – 347 Walter Johnson High School – 290 Richard Montgomery High School – 278 Our Lady of Good Counsel – 277

The 2019 Metros Swimming and Diving Championships were held in mid-February, with The Holten-Arms School and Georgetown Preparatory School Girls and Boys winning the Girls and Boys team titles respectively. You can read our recap of the meet here. Of note, there were several meet records at the meet:

Phoebe Bacon: girls 200 IM – 1:57.31

Stone Ridge HS: girls 400 free relay – 3:25.63

Alex Colson: boys 100 fly – 48.47

Phoebe Bacon was also the recipient of the Frank Martin Award for Outstanding Performance for the 2nd consecutive year, this time winning for her 200 IM meet record.

PHOTO VAULT:

Below you’ll find pictures of the event champions holding a sign with their name, event , and time: