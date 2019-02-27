2019 “Metros” Championships: Photo Vault

WASHINGTON METROPOLITAN INTERSCHOLASTIC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 6th-9th, 2019
- Germantown Indoor Swimming Center, Boyds, MD
- Results and team scores
- Race Videos
TEAM SCORES (TOP 5)
GIRLS
- The Holton-Arms School – 451.5
- Bethesda-Chevy Chase HS – 282
- Sherwood Warriors – 274.5
- Stone Ridge – 256
- Our Lady Of Good Counsel – 217.5
BOYS
- Georgetown Preparatory School – 356
- Churchill High School – 347
- Walter Johnson High School – 290
- Richard Montgomery High School – 278
- Our Lady of Good Counsel – 277
The 2019 Metros Swimming and Diving Championships were held in mid-February, with The Holten-Arms School and Georgetown Preparatory School Girls and Boys winning the Girls and Boys team titles respectively. You can read our recap of the meet here. Of note, there were several meet records at the meet:
- Phoebe Bacon: girls 200 IM – 1:57.31
- Stone Ridge HS: girls 400 free relay – 3:25.63
- Alex Colson: boys 100 fly – 48.47
Phoebe Bacon was also the recipient of the Frank Martin Award for Outstanding Performance for the 2nd consecutive year, this time winning for her 200 IM meet record.
PHOTO VAULT:
Below you’ll find pictures of the event champions holding a sign with their name, event , and time:
