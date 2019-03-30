2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 4 Scored Prelims

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
Cal did enough this morning to virtually guarantee they win their first NCAA men’s team title since 2014. Cal picked up 21 points over their seeds in events this morning. Texas dropped 13 points. Adding the actual scores to this morning’s scored prelims and the psych sheet scoring of the 1650, Cal have a 553 to 448 advantage over Texas. 105 points is pretty much a lock.
If Cal DQ their 400 free relay, Texas win the relay, and Texas go 1-2 on the platform, Cal will still have a 20 point cushion. No team has gained 20 points over their seeds in a night session all week – the biggest pick up was Cal’s 19 on day 2.
The top 6 places in the team battle appear set at this point, so if you’re looking for exciting team action what should you look for tonight? The answer is the battle for the top 10. Currently, before diving 7 teams are within 16 points of Michigan, the projected 9th place team. Tennessee seem likely to jump into the 9th because of their diving strength, but the battle for 10th is wide open.
Michigan (projected total: 110), Missouri (109), and Virginia (105.5) will be in an every point counts contest tonight. A big breakout from Ohio St (97) Florida St (95), or Arizona (94) could vault them into the top 10 as well
Day 4 Prelims Scoring Summary:
|DAY 1 ACTUAL
|DAY 2 ACTUAL
|DAY 3 ACTUAL
|DAY 4 PSYCH
|Day 4 Psych no 1650
|Day 4 Psych 1650
|Day 4 Scored Prelims
|Diff
|ACTUAL + REMAINING PSYCH
|California
|32
|180
|160
|160
|143
|17
|164
|21
|553
|Texas
|40
|148
|141
|132
|118
|14
|105
|-13
|448
|Indiana
|30
|125
|122.5
|108
|89
|19
|86
|-3
|382.5
|NC State
|34
|102
|79
|59
|52
|7
|81
|29
|303
|Louisville
|26
|45
|78
|70
|61
|9
|46
|-15
|204
|Florida
|28
|48
|60
|69
|49
|20
|22.0
|-27
|178
|Alabama
|0
|60
|50
|43
|43
|0
|32.0
|-11
|142
|Harvard
|24
|46
|28
|18
|17
|1
|32
|15
|131
|Michigan
|6
|24
|32
|39
|7
|32
|16.0
|9
|110
|Missouri
|13
|47
|28
|27
|27
|0
|21.0
|-6
|109
|Virginia
|22
|16
|40
|21
|9
|12
|15.5
|6.5
|105.5
|Tennessee
|0
|30
|52
|42
|42
|0
|15.5
|-26.5
|97.5
|Ohio State
|13
|27
|16
|38
|38
|0
|41
|3
|97
|Florida St
|0
|37
|29
|34
|34
|0
|29.0
|-5
|95
|Arizona
|10
|32
|30
|16
|10
|6
|16.0
|6
|94
|TA&M
|8
|46
|17
|14
|14
|0
|19.0
|5
|90
|Southern Cali
|0
|32
|43
|17
|17
|0
|5.0
|-12
|80
|Minnesota
|0
|29
|16
|29.5
|29.5
|0
|33
|3.5
|78
|Georgia
|0
|21
|25
|27.5
|27.5
|0
|32
|4.5
|78
|Stanford
|4
|18
|47
|19
|12
|7
|1.0
|-11
|77
|Arizona St
|18
|0
|18.5
|14.5
|14.5
|0
|36
|21.5
|72.5
|Georgia Tech
|2
|13
|14
|18
|18
|0
|19.0
|1
|48
|Purdue
|0
|17
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Miami
|0
|13
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|South Carolina
|0
|13
|5
|4
|4
|0
|7.0
|3
|25
|Penn
|0
|7
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|15.0
|15
|18
|Duke
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Virginia Tech
|0
|6
|0
|13
|13
|0
|9.0
|-4
|15
|Towson
|0
|0
|2
|14
|14
|0
|13.0
|-1
|15
|Kentucky
|0
|5
|6
|2
|2
|0
|4.0
|2
|15
|Notre Dame
|0
|3
|0
|11
|0
|11
|0
|0
|14
|Denver
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9.0
|9
|10
|LSU
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Missouri St. (M)
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|16.5
|16.5
|0
|6.0
|-10.5
|6
|Auburn
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Princeton
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|0
|0
|-7
|0
|Brigham Young
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn St
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCSB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Event Scores
|200 Back
|100 Free
|200 Breast
|200 Fly
|400 Free Relay
|California
|31
|23
|42
|28
|40
|Texas
|48
|21
|0
|4
|32
|Indiana
|0
|19.5
|17
|15.5
|34
|NC State
|12
|19.
|0
|20
|30
|Louisville
|2.
|0.
|3
|17
|24
|Ohio State
|0
|0
|13
|2
|26
|Arizona St
|14
|0.
|0
|0
|22
|Minnesota
|0
|17
|16
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|20
|0
|0
|12
|Georgia
|9
|0
|11
|12
|0
|Alabama
|0
|14
|0
|0
|18
|Florida St
|0
|1
|0
|0
|28
|Florida
|12
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Missouri
|0
|7
|0
|0
|14
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|14
|5
|0
|TA&M
|0
|0
|12
|7
|0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|10
|0
|6
|Michigan
|0
|0
|14
|0
|2
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|15.5
|0
|Tennessee
|3
|4.5
|0
|0
|8
|Hawaii
|13
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|Denver
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|Wisconsin
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Cali
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Stanford
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
If our MAN Vol Divers can keep buoying up the swim ship, we can actually finish 9th!!! Go Zipzeng, William and Mathew come on diver ONE MORE TIME we need help!!!
What happened to Auburn?
They had a few big transfers after the coaching changes last year, and there wasn’t a whole lot left in the cupboard. I’d give Gary some time to bring in his own recruiting classes.
Swimswam, can you guys ban Coach M? He’s been trolling on every article and I think no one has any interest in reading his pointless (and weird) comments.