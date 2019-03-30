2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 4 Scored Prelims

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Psych Sheet

Live Stream

Live results

Cal did enough this morning to virtually guarantee they win their first NCAA men’s team title since 2014. Cal picked up 21 points over their seeds in events this morning. Texas dropped 13 points. Adding the actual scores to this morning’s scored prelims and the psych sheet scoring of the 1650, Cal have a 553 to 448 advantage over Texas. 105 points is pretty much a lock.

If Cal DQ their 400 free relay, Texas win the relay, and Texas go 1-2 on the platform, Cal will still have a 20 point cushion. No team has gained 20 points over their seeds in a night session all week – the biggest pick up was Cal’s 19 on day 2.

The top 6 places in the team battle appear set at this point, so if you’re looking for exciting team action what should you look for tonight? The answer is the battle for the top 10. Currently, before diving 7 teams are within 16 points of Michigan, the projected 9th place team. Tennessee seem likely to jump into the 9th because of their diving strength, but the battle for 10th is wide open.

Michigan (projected total: 110), Missouri (109), and Virginia (105.5) will be in an every point counts contest tonight. A big breakout from Ohio St (97) Florida St (95), or Arizona (94) could vault them into the top 10 as well

Day 4 Prelims Scoring Summary:

DAY 1 ACTUAL DAY 2 ACTUAL DAY 3 ACTUAL DAY 4 PSYCH Day 4 Psych no 1650 Day 4 Psych 1650 Day 4 Scored Prelims Diff ACTUAL + REMAINING PSYCH California 32 180 160 160 143 17 164 21 553 Texas 40 148 141 132 118 14 105 -13 448 Indiana 30 125 122.5 108 89 19 86 -3 382.5 NC State 34 102 79 59 52 7 81 29 303 Louisville 26 45 78 70 61 9 46 -15 204 Florida 28 48 60 69 49 20 22.0 -27 178 Alabama 0 60 50 43 43 0 32.0 -11 142 Harvard 24 46 28 18 17 1 32 15 131 Michigan 6 24 32 39 7 32 16.0 9 110 Missouri 13 47 28 27 27 0 21.0 -6 109 Virginia 22 16 40 21 9 12 15.5 6.5 105.5 Tennessee 0 30 52 42 42 0 15.5 -26.5 97.5 Ohio State 13 27 16 38 38 0 41 3 97 Florida St 0 37 29 34 34 0 29.0 -5 95 Arizona 10 32 30 16 10 6 16.0 6 94 TA&M 8 46 17 14 14 0 19.0 5 90 Southern Cali 0 32 43 17 17 0 5.0 -12 80 Minnesota 0 29 16 29.5 29.5 0 33 3.5 78 Georgia 0 21 25 27.5 27.5 0 32 4.5 78 Stanford 4 18 47 19 12 7 1.0 -11 77 Arizona St 18 0 18.5 14.5 14.5 0 36 21.5 72.5 Georgia Tech 2 13 14 18 18 0 19.0 1 48 Purdue 0 17 21 0 0 0 0 0 38 Miami 0 13 17 0 0 0 0 0 30 South Carolina 0 13 5 4 4 0 7.0 3 25 Penn 0 7 11 0 0 0 0 0 18 Hawaii 0 0 3 0 0 0 15.0 15 18 Duke 0 17 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 Grand Canyon 0 0 16 0 0 0 0 0 16 Virginia Tech 0 6 0 13 13 0 9.0 -4 15 Towson 0 0 2 14 14 0 13.0 -1 15 Kentucky 0 5 6 2 2 0 4.0 2 15 Notre Dame 0 3 0 11 0 11 0 0 14 Denver 0 1 0 0 0 0 9.0 9 10 LSU 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 Missouri St. (M) 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 7 Wisconsin 0 0 0 16.5 16.5 0 6.0 -10.5 6 Auburn 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 6 Princeton 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 6 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 7 7 0 0 -7 0 Brigham Young 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 -2 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCSB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Event Scores