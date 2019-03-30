Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 4 Scored Prelims

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal did enough this morning to virtually guarantee they win their first NCAA men’s team title since 2014. Cal picked up 21 points over their seeds in events this morning. Texas dropped 13 points. Adding the actual scores to this morning’s scored prelims and the psych sheet scoring of the 1650, Cal have a 553 to 448 advantage over Texas. 105 points is pretty much a lock.

If Cal DQ their 400 free relay, Texas win the relay, and Texas go 1-2 on the platform, Cal will still have a 20 point cushion. No team has gained 20 points over their seeds in a night session all week – the biggest pick up was Cal’s 19 on day 2.

The top 6 places in the team battle appear set at this point, so if you’re looking for exciting team action what should you look for tonight? The answer is the battle for the top 10. Currently, before diving 7 teams are within 16 points of Michigan, the projected 9th place team. Tennessee seem likely to jump into the 9th because of their diving strength, but the battle for 10th is wide open.

Michigan (projected total: 110), Missouri (109), and Virginia (105.5) will be in an every point counts contest tonight. A big breakout from Ohio St (97) Florida St (95), or Arizona (94) could vault them into the top 10 as well

Day 4 Prelims Scoring Summary:

DAY 1 ACTUAL DAY 2 ACTUAL DAY 3 ACTUAL DAY 4 PSYCH Day 4 Psych no 1650 Day 4 Psych 1650 Day 4 Scored Prelims Diff ACTUAL + REMAINING PSYCH
California 32 180 160 160 143 17 164 21 553
Texas 40 148 141 132 118 14 105 -13 448
Indiana 30 125 122.5 108 89 19 86 -3 382.5
NC State 34 102 79 59 52 7 81 29 303
Louisville 26 45 78 70 61 9 46 -15 204
Florida 28 48 60 69 49 20 22.0 -27 178
Alabama 0 60 50 43 43 0 32.0 -11 142
Harvard 24 46 28 18 17 1 32 15 131
Michigan 6 24 32 39 7 32 16.0 9 110
Missouri 13 47 28 27 27 0 21.0 -6 109
Virginia 22 16 40 21 9 12 15.5 6.5 105.5
Tennessee 0 30 52 42 42 0 15.5 -26.5 97.5
Ohio State 13 27 16 38 38 0 41 3 97
Florida St 0 37 29 34 34 0 29.0 -5 95
Arizona 10 32 30 16 10 6 16.0 6 94
TA&M 8 46 17 14 14 0 19.0 5 90
Southern Cali 0 32 43 17 17 0 5.0 -12 80
Minnesota 0 29 16 29.5 29.5 0 33 3.5 78
Georgia 0 21 25 27.5 27.5 0 32 4.5 78
Stanford 4 18 47 19 12 7 1.0 -11 77
Arizona St 18 0 18.5 14.5 14.5 0 36 21.5 72.5
Georgia Tech 2 13 14 18 18 0 19.0 1 48
Purdue 0 17 21 0 0 0 0 0 38
Miami 0 13 17 0 0 0 0 0 30
South Carolina 0 13 5 4 4 0 7.0 3 25
Penn 0 7 11 0 0 0 0 0 18
Hawaii 0 0 3 0 0 0 15.0 15 18
Duke 0 17 0 0 0 0 0 0 17
Grand Canyon 0 0 16 0 0 0 0 0 16
Virginia Tech 0 6 0 13 13 0 9.0 -4 15
Towson 0 0 2 14 14 0 13.0 -1 15
Kentucky 0 5 6 2 2 0 4.0 2 15
Notre Dame 0 3 0 11 0 11 0 0 14
Denver 0 1 0 0 0 0 9.0 9 10
LSU 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 9
Missouri St. (M) 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 7
Wisconsin 0 0 0 16.5 16.5 0 6.0 -10.5 6
Auburn 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 6
Princeton 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 6
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 7 7 0 0 -7 0
Brigham Young 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 -2 0
Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UCSB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Event Scores

200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly 400 Free Relay
California 31 23 42 28 40
Texas 48 21 0 4 32
Indiana 0 19.5 17 15.5 34
NC State 12 19. 0 20 30
Louisville 2. 0. 3 17 24
Ohio State 0 0 13 2 26
Arizona St 14 0. 0 0 22
Minnesota 0 17 16 0 0
Harvard 0 20 0 0 12
Georgia 9 0 11 12 0
Alabama 0 14 0 0 18
Florida St 0 1 0 0 28
Florida 12 0 0 0 10
Missouri 0 7 0 0 14
Georgia Tech 0 0 14 5 0
TA&M 0 0 12 7 0
Arizona 0 0 10 0 6
Michigan 0 0 14 0 2
Virginia 0 0 0 15.5 0
Tennessee 3 4.5 0 0 8
Hawaii 13 0 2 0 0
Towson 0 0 0 13 0
Denver 0 9 0 0 0
Virginia Tech 0 0 0 9 0
South Carolina 0 0 0 7 0
Wisconsin 6 0 0 0 0
Southern Cali 5 0 0 0 0
Kentucky 0 0 0 0 4
Stanford 0 0 1 0 0

4
googoodoll

If our MAN Vol Divers can keep buoying up the swim ship, we can actually finish 9th!!! Go Zipzeng, William and Mathew come on diver ONE MORE TIME we need help!!!

werhorn

What happened to Auburn?

Coach

They had a few big transfers after the coaching changes last year, and there wasn’t a whole lot left in the cupboard. I’d give Gary some time to bring in his own recruiting classes.

Rick

Swimswam, can you guys ban Coach M? He’s been trolling on every article and I think no one has any interest in reading his pointless (and weird) comments.

