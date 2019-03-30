13-Event Mexican Record Holder Lili Ibañez Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

Two-time Mexican Olympic swimmer Lili Ibañez has undergone surgery on her left shoulder to repair 3 tears. During the surgery, doctors repaired a tear in her supraspinatus tendon, her rotator cuff, and a grade 2 tear in her labrum (SLAP Repair Surgery).

“I had to make a decision and prioritize the Tokyo 2020 Olympics above any meet this summer,” Ibañez said of her decision to have the surgery now instead of waiting until after this summer’s Pan American Games and World Championships. The Pan American Games are a premier event on the Mexican sports schedule.

The 28-year old Ibañez, who swam collegiately in the United States at Texas A&M, has a Pan American Games bronze medal that she won as part of Mexico’s 800 free relay in 2011. She’s also a 6-time CAC Games champion, with 15 total medals won at that event since 2006.

Even while battling through injury, Ibañez still had the fastest year of her career in 2018. She broke Mexican National Records in the 50 free (25.15) and 100 free (55.39) in long course; and the 50 free (24.56) and 100 free (53.19) in short course as well. In total, she holds or shares 13 Mexican Records in swimming.

According to Australian shoulder surgeon Kalman Piper, the recovery process for SLAP surgery includes 6 weeks in a sling (combined with passive exercise) before active exercise can resume. Ibañez says that she expects to be able to resume kicking within a week and resume full training after 3 to 4 months.