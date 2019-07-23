2019 FINA World Championships: Day 3 Finals Preview

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The third of eight finals session at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju will feature a total of five finals and three sets of semi-finals.

Day 3 Finals Events

Men’s 200 free – final

Women’s 1500 free – final

Men’s 50 breast – semi-final

Women’s 100 back – final

Men’s 100 back – final

Women’s 200 free – semi-final

Men’s 200 fly – semi-final

Women’s 100 breast – final

The biggest news coming into this session is the fact that Katie Ledecky, the three-time defending champion in the women’s 1500 free, has scratched out of the event due to illness. While that event awaits a new champion, the defending gold medalist in the four other medal events arguably all come in as the favorite to repeat.

TOP STORYLINES OF DAY 3