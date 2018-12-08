2018 Winter Juniors – East: Day 3 Race Videos

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East
- December 5-8, 2018
- Greensboro, NC
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Three of the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East. The B and finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
Girls’ 400 Individual Medley
- Grace Sheble, NOVA of Virginia – 4:06.35
- Kathryn Ackerman, Michigan Lakeshore – 4:07.79
- Isabel Gormley, Asphalt Green – 4:08.80
Boys’ 400 Individual Medley
- Carson Foster, Mason Manta Rays – 3:40.86
- Jake Foster, Mason Manta Rays – 3:43.64
- Owen Conley, Dayton Raiders – 3:46.25
Girls’ 100 Butterfly
- Claire Curzan, TAC Titans – 51.92
- Kate Douglass, Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club – 51.95
- Gabi Albiero, Cardinal Aquatics – 51.97
Boys’ 100 Butterfly
- Sterling Crane, Episcopal AmberJax – 47.22
- Jean-pierre Khouzam, Dayton Raiders – 47.26
- Max Edwards, Enfinity Aquatic Club – 47.47
Girls’ 200 Freestyle
- Cora Dupre, Mason Manta Rays – 1:45.27
- Mary Smutny, South Florida Aquatic Club – 1:45.75
- Maxine Parker, Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club – 1:46.21
Boys’ 200 Freestyle
- John Walker, SwimMAC Carolina – 1:34.16
- Julian Hill, Gator Swim Club- – 1:35.14
- Jack Wright, Allegheny North – 1:35.43
Girls’ 100 Breaststroke
- Taylor Steele, Coastal Aquatic 1:00.54
- Sophia Zhang, Asphalt Green 1:00.83
- Janessa Mathews, Ohio State Swim 1:00.90
Boys’ 100 Breaststroke
- Josh Matheny, Pittsburgh Elite – 52.89
- Jake Foster, Mason Manta Rays – 53.20
- Paul Degrado, Episcopal AmberJax – 54.06
Girls’ 100 Backstroke
- Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club – 50.88
- Gretchen Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club – 51.75
- Isabel Ivey, Laker Swim – 52.19
Boys’ 100 Backstroke
- Adam Chaney, Mason Manta Rays – 47.26
- Wyatt Davis, Carmel Swim Club – 47.41
- Jacob Eismann, Ohio State Swim Club – 47.71
Girls’ 200 Freestyle Relay
- Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 1:29.04
- Nashville Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 1:30.25
- SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’ – 1:31.47
Boys’ 200 Freestyle Relay
- Mason Manta Rays ‘A’ – 1:19.98
- Dynamo Swim Club ‘A’ – 1:21.93
- SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’ – 1:22.00
