2018 Winter Juniors – East: Day 3 Race Videos

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East

Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Three of the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East. The B and finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

Girls’ 400 Individual Medley

  1. Grace Sheble, NOVA of Virginia – 4:06.35
  2. Kathryn Ackerman, Michigan Lakeshore – 4:07.79
  3. Isabel Gormley, Asphalt Green – 4:08.80

Boys’ 400 Individual Medley

  1. Carson Foster, Mason Manta Rays – 3:40.86
  2. Jake Foster, Mason Manta Rays – 3:43.64
  3. Owen Conley, Dayton Raiders – 3:46.25

Girls’ 100 Butterfly

  1. Claire Curzan, TAC Titans – 51.92
  2. Kate Douglass, Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club – 51.95
  3. Gabi Albiero, Cardinal Aquatics – 51.97

Boys’ 100 Butterfly

  1. Sterling Crane, Episcopal AmberJax – 47.22
  2. Jean-pierre Khouzam, Dayton Raiders – 47.26
  3. Max Edwards, Enfinity Aquatic Club – 47.47

Girls’ 200 Freestyle

  1. Cora Dupre, Mason Manta Rays – 1:45.27
  2. Mary Smutny, South Florida Aquatic Club – 1:45.75
  3. Maxine Parker, Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club – 1:46.21

Boys’ 200 Freestyle

  1. John Walker, SwimMAC Carolina – 1:34.16
  2. Julian Hill, Gator Swim Club- – 1:35.14
  3. Jack Wright, Allegheny North – 1:35.43

Girls’ 100 Breaststroke

  1. Taylor Steele, Coastal Aquatic 1:00.54
  2. Sophia Zhang, Asphalt Green 1:00.83
  3. Janessa Mathews, Ohio State Swim 1:00.90

Boys’ 100 Breaststroke

  1. Josh Matheny, Pittsburgh Elite – 52.89
  2. Jake Foster, Mason Manta Rays – 53.20
  3. Paul Degrado, Episcopal AmberJax – 54.06

Girls’ 100 Backstroke

  1. Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club – 50.88
  2. Gretchen Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club – 51.75
  3. Isabel Ivey, Laker Swim – 52.19

Boys’ 100 Backstroke

  1. Adam Chaney, Mason Manta Rays – 47.26
  2. Wyatt Davis, Carmel Swim Club – 47.41
  3. Jacob Eismann, Ohio State Swim Club – 47.71

Girls’ 200 Freestyle Relay

  1. Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 1:29.04
  2. Nashville Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 1:30.25
  3. SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’ – 1:31.47

Boys’ 200 Freestyle Relay

  1. Mason Manta Rays ‘A’ – 1:19.98
  2. Dynamo Swim Club ‘A’ – 1:21.93
  3. SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’ – 1:22.00

 

 

Leave a Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!