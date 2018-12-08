Swimming Australia & Sponsor Optus Part Ways Pre-Tokyo

Just weeks after Swimming Australia announced that its National Training Centre (NTC) Transition Program in Canberra will be closing at the end of the 2018 calendar year, the organization has revealed it has now parted ways with major sponsor Optus.

In a letter addressed to impacted Australian athletes and coaches this week, Swimming Australia, Ltd (SAL) CEO Leigh Russell stated, “After a strategic review of our partnership (from both Optus and Swimming Australia), an agreement was reached to end our arrangement, effective, May 30, 2019. During this period, Optus remain our principal partner and we will continue to service the partnership with full commitment.”

Optus, the second largest telecommunications company in Australia, signed on as an 8-year partner with Swimming Australia just in 2016. Optus serves as a Principal Partner, bringing support to all levels of Australian swimming, including as sponsor of the ‘Optus Junior Dolphins‘, the Swimmer Ambassadorial Program, as well as branding of Swimming Australia events.

At the time Optus signed on with Swimming Australia, the telco organization stated, “We’re on board to power the Australian Swimmers as they focus on preparations for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games and beyond. Our partnership with Swimming Australia not only allows us to build on our backing of Australian athletes, but help our swimmers achieve their very best.”

However, when Optus leaves next year, just 3 years of the reported 8-year agreement will have been seen through.

Russell continued in the letter that, “The end of the partnership will not affect planned investment in our High Performance programs in the short or long-term. Funding toward the Olympic, Paralympic and Pathways program initiatives will remain at the current level.

Sport Australia’s investment will continue to fund our year-round High Performance projects, performance preparation (camps and competitions), International benchmark event campaigns and our Swimming Australia Supported High Performance Centres (in partnership with the National Institute Network).”

This isn’t the first sponsorship blow to happen within the latter half of an Olympic quadrennial. In October 2015, BHP Billiton decided to discontinue its sponsorship of the elite international meet of the Aquatic Super Series. The event, which attracted competition from the China, Japan, South Africa and Brazil.

Hancock Prospecting remains Australia’s largest sponsor.