2018 Pan Pac Pick’em Day 1 Update

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first night of Pan Pacs saw a few surprising out comes, but the first event, the women’s 800 free, wasn’t one of them. Katie Ledecky won as picked by 100% of pick’em entries. She was followed by Ariane Titmus in 2nd, the pick of 21%, Leah Smith in 3rd, the pick of 20%, and Kiah Melverton, picked by 32%.

The men’s 1500 free was dominated by Americans. Jordan Wilimovsky (57%) won over countrymen Zane Grothe (4%) and Robert Finke (39%). Jack McLoughlin (2%), a popular choice to win, was 4th.

Lilly King (97%) won the women’s 100 breast. Jessica Hansen (0%) was a surprise in 2nd as she was picked by no one there. Katie Meili was the consensus choice for 2nd. Japanese swimmers Reona Aoki (45%) and Satomi Suzuki (25%) were 3rd and 4th.

Yasuhiro Koseki (71%) won the men’s 100 breast as expected. Jake Packard (1%) was an upset for 2nd. Jao Gomes (20%) and Andrew Wilson (16%) rounded out the top 4.

The women’s 200 free was the first big upset of the night. Taylor Ruck (8%) was the surprise winner over favored Katie Ledecky (1%) who was 3rd (props to the 3 people who picked her there, AANDY, Iamtheone, and Inserticity). Rikako Ikee (2%) was 2nd. Allison Schmitt (23%) was the main point scorer for pick’em entries.

The men’s 200 free was a more divided event among pick’em entries, but narrow favorite Townley Haas (52%) came through. Andrew Seliskar (19%) was 2nd followed by Katsuhiro Matsumoto (6%) and 4th place surprise Fernando Scheffer (1%).

Yui Ohashi (45%) was a fairly popular winning pick in the women’s 400 IM, but scratches by Leah Smith and Sydney Pickrem threw a wrench in everyone’s picks behind her. Melanie Margalis (4%) was 2nd. Sakiko Shimizu (9%) was 3rd, and Brooke Forde (7%) was 4th.

The men’s 400 IM was much more to form and is a candidate for the most predictable top 4 at the entire meet. Chase Kalisz (90%) won followed by Kosuke Hagino (69%), Daiya Seto (69%), and Jay Litherland (79%).

The mixed medley relay was the least predictable event of the evening. With 98% of entries picking the US to win, Australia (1%) were big upset winners. Japan (5%) the consensus pick for 4th were 2nd. The US (0%-2 people total) were 3rd and Canada (19%) where 4th.

Standings

The day 1 winner was Ajansz with 106 points. They were followed by godawgs17 with 102, SwimSwam’s Karl Ortegon and Rafael with 101. If you’re outside the top 10, view your entry here.

Day 1 Points
1 Ajansz 106
2 godawgs17 102
3 Karl Ortegon 101
3 Rafael 101
5 busdt 99
6 DragonSwim 97
7 freestyle18 96
7 comerfordFan 96
9 woleai 95
9 Spotted Zebra 95
9 pooholla 95

Rafael

First time ever appearing on top scorers of pick em!

1 minute ago

