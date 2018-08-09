2018 Pan Pac Pick’em Day 1 Update

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Contest rules and prize information

The first night of Pan Pacs saw a few surprising out comes, but the first event, the women’s 800 free, wasn’t one of them. Katie Ledecky won as picked by 100% of pick’em entries. She was followed by Ariane Titmus in 2nd, the pick of 21%, Leah Smith in 3rd, the pick of 20%, and Kiah Melverton, picked by 32%.

The men’s 1500 free was dominated by Americans. Jordan Wilimovsky (57%) won over countrymen Zane Grothe (4%) and Robert Finke (39%). Jack McLoughlin (2%), a popular choice to win, was 4th.

Lilly King (97%) won the women’s 100 breast. Jessica Hansen (0%) was a surprise in 2nd as she was picked by no one there. Katie Meili was the consensus choice for 2nd. Japanese swimmers Reona Aoki (45%) and Satomi Suzuki (25%) were 3rd and 4th.

Yasuhiro Koseki (71%) won the men’s 100 breast as expected. Jake Packard (1%) was an upset for 2nd. Jao Gomes (20%) and Andrew Wilson (16%) rounded out the top 4.

The women’s 200 free was the first big upset of the night. Taylor Ruck (8%) was the surprise winner over favored Katie Ledecky (1%) who was 3rd (props to the 3 people who picked her there, AANDY, Iamtheone, and Inserticity). Rikako Ikee (2%) was 2nd. Allison Schmitt (23%) was the main point scorer for pick’em entries.

The men’s 200 free was a more divided event among pick’em entries, but narrow favorite Townley Haas (52%) came through. Andrew Seliskar (19%) was 2nd followed by Katsuhiro Matsumoto (6%) and 4th place surprise Fernando Scheffer (1%).

Yui Ohashi (45%) was a fairly popular winning pick in the women’s 400 IM, but scratches by Leah Smith and Sydney Pickrem threw a wrench in everyone’s picks behind her. Melanie Margalis (4%) was 2nd. Sakiko Shimizu (9%) was 3rd, and Brooke Forde (7%) was 4th.

The men’s 400 IM was much more to form and is a candidate for the most predictable top 4 at the entire meet. Chase Kalisz (90%) won followed by Kosuke Hagino (69%), Daiya Seto (69%), and Jay Litherland (79%).

The mixed medley relay was the least predictable event of the evening. With 98% of entries picking the US to win, Australia (1%) were big upset winners. Japan (5%) the consensus pick for 4th were 2nd. The US (0%-2 people total) were 3rd and Canada (19%) where 4th.

Standings

The day 1 winner was Ajansz with 106 points. They were followed by godawgs17 with 102, SwimSwam’s Karl Ortegon and Rafael with 101. If you’re outside the top 10, view your entry here.