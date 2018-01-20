Koch and Rapsys set 2018 fastest times at Flanders Cup, Belgium

2018 Flanders Swimming Cup



Danas Rapsys dominated the field in the men’s 200m freestyle with a new meet record, he was clocked at 1:45,30. He was more than six seconds faster than second place finisher Lorenz Weiremans (BEL) with a time of 1:51,55 and Netherland’s Ben Schwietert (1:51,56).

The Urkainian set the fastest time in the world in the fresh 2018 FINA world ranking and also a new personal best time with an improvement of 0,43 seconds. His perfomance is worth 907 FINA points and puts him in a good positon to earn some extra prize money.

Simona Baumrtova (CZE) earned the top spot for the A-final with a time of 28,57 in the women’s 50m backstroke. She bettered her prelims perfomance and took the win in 28,46. Silver went to Netherland’s Kira Toussaint in 29,00 and her teammate Tessa Vermeulen won the bronze medal in 29,20.

Gytis Stankevisius (LTU) started on lane 4 in the final and took the win in 56,14 ahead of Tomas Franta (CZE, 56,19) and Brodie Williams (GBR, 56,38).

Hungary’s Liliana Szilagyi bettered Katinka Hosszu’s meet record in the 200m butterfly, posting a 2:09,21. She was followed by Zsuzsanna Jakabos in 2:11,97 and Helena Bach (DEN) in 2:15,92.

Marco Koch (Germany) was the only man under 2:10 in the 200m breaststroke, he clocked a time of 2:09,74, good for 938 FINA points, the highest score on this first competition day. Netherland’s Arno Kamminga came in second in 2:13,50 in front of Andrius Sidlauskas (LTU, 2:15,37). Koch now ranks first in the 2018 world ranking with his performance.

Fanny Lecluyse (BEL) came out on top in the women’s 100m breaststroke with a time of 1:08,01. Germany’s Anna Elendt (born 2001) set again a new personal best time in 1:09,31, her second swim under 1:10. Taiana Belonogoff (GBR) was clocked with the third fastest time in 1:09,50.

David Verraszto (HUN) set the pace in the men’s 200m IM and grabbed the win in 2:03,45. Belgium’s Emmanuel Vanluchene made it to the wall with the second fastest time in 2:04,62 followed by Hungarian Mark Mszaros (2:04,63).

With a new meet record and a time of 53,74, it was Ranomi Kromowidjojo who was victorious in the 100m freestyle. She is the fastest European swimmer now in the 2018 season so far and it will be interesting what Sarah Sjöström can show next week at the Euro Meet. Femke Heemskerk (NED) finished second in 54,03 and Germany’s Reva Foos came in third in 55,57.

The ranking in the men’s 400m freestyle race was the same as in prelims: Belgium’s Louis Croenen finished first in 3:56,65. Alin Artimon (ROU) touched second in 3:57,37 and Noah Martens (BEL) finished third in 3:59,16.

Zsuszanna Jakabos took the win in the 40om IM, posting a 4:50,04. The Hungarian was followed by Daisy Anderson (GBR, 4:52,74) and Sophia Wilson (GBR, 4:54,56).

Danas Rapsys also won the men’s 100m butterfly. He was the only man under 53 seconds with his time of 52,81. Mathys Gosen (NED) finished second in 53,42 and Deividas Margevicius (LTU) came in with the third fastest time (54,12).

The top time in the women’s 200m backstroke was set by Simona Baumrtova (CZE) in 2:14,14 ahead of Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN, 2:15,91) and Kira Toussaint (NED, 2:16,64)

Another new meet record went to Shinri Shioura in the men’s 50m freestyle. The Japanese conviced in a winning time of 22,04. Tonight, Brazil’s Bruno Fratus didn’t have a chance, he finished second in 22,30 ahead of Nyls Korstanje (NED) in 22,38.

Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) notched the win the women’s 50m butterfly. She was clocked at 25,82, this is the 2nd fastest time in this young 2018 season so far. Kimberly Buys (BEL) reached the wall with the second fastest time (26,55) ahead of Elinore de Jong (NED, 26,77).

Arno Kamminga (NED) was the winner in the last race of the evening, the 50m breaststroke. He showed a fast perfomance with a time of 27,40. As in the morning heats, he was followed by Andrius Sidlauskas (LTU, 27,78) and Basten Carts (BEL, 27,88).

Prize money:

Individual events:

1st: €250 (~USD$306)

2nd: €100 (~USD$122)

3rd: €50 (~USD$61)

Overall FINA points: