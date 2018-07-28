2018 European Championships Pick ‘Em Contest Is Live

The Pick ‘Em Contest for the 2018 European Champions is live!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER!

SCORING SYSTEM

Correctly picking a swimmer to place:

  • 1st – 7 points
  • 2nd – 5 points
  • 3rd – 4 points
  • 4th – 3 points

Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4, but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point.

Picks will close on the evening of Thursday, August 2nd, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.

You CAN go in and edit your responses up until the pick deadline. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.

The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners in the relevant time period, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.

OFFICIAL RULES

Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes (which are still being determined). For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.

To win prizes, entrant must:

  • Be 18 or older
  • Accept responsibility for any and all taxes
  • Accept responsibility for any impact on high school or college eligibility
  • Be a legal resident of the United States or Canada (prizes will only be mailed to these countries)
  • Must enter contest using their real name
  • No purchase is required for entry
  • Agree to allow SwimSwam to provide their personal information to a sponsor in order to distribute prizes

Prizes to be announced in the near future!

In This Story

9
Leave a Reply

5 Comment threads
4 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Pvdh

If I pick Peaty to lose the 100 breast and get it right, do I get an ownership stake in swimswam?

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
59 minutes ago
Bub

Only if you pick The Deaner to beat him

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago
Pvdh

That’s wouldn’t be fair. I want peaty to have a punchers chance at least.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
50 minutes ago
WV Swimmer

No you get a free trip to Vegas cause you got some wild luck

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago
Hswimmer

I love these. Will there be one for junior nationals?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
58 minutes ago
Joshua

Impact on high school or college eligibility? Someone explain.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago
Braden Keith

Don’t put your eligibility in the hands of an anonymous internet message board. Call the NCAA.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
44 seconds ago

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!