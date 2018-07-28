2018 European Championships Pick ‘Em Contest Is Live

The Pick ‘Em Contest for the 2018 European Champions is live!
CLICK HERE TO ENTER!
SCORING SYSTEM
Correctly picking a swimmer to place:
- 1st – 7 points
- 2nd – 5 points
- 3rd – 4 points
- 4th – 3 points
Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4, but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point.
Picks will close on the evening of Thursday, August 2nd, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.
You CAN go in and edit your responses up until the pick deadline. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.
The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners in the relevant time period, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.
OFFICIAL RULES
Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes (which are still being determined). For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.
To win prizes, entrant must:
- Be 18 or older
- Accept responsibility for any and all taxes
- Accept responsibility for any impact on high school or college eligibility
- Be a legal resident of the United States or Canada (prizes will only be mailed to these countries)
- Must enter contest using their real name
- No purchase is required for entry
- Agree to allow SwimSwam to provide their personal information to a sponsor in order to distribute prizes
Prizes to be announced in the near future!
If I pick Peaty to lose the 100 breast and get it right, do I get an ownership stake in swimswam?
Only if you pick The Deaner to beat him
That’s wouldn’t be fair. I want peaty to have a punchers chance at least.
No you get a free trip to Vegas cause you got some wild luck
I love these. Will there be one for junior nationals?
Impact on high school or college eligibility? Someone explain.
Don’t put your eligibility in the hands of an anonymous internet message board. Call the NCAA.