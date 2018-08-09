2018 European Championships: Day 7 Finals Live Recap

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The seventh and final day of swimming at the 2018 European Aquatics Championships has arrived, and we’ve got one more action-packed final to close things out.

We’ll see a total of nine finals, with the women’s 50 fly, 50 breast, 200 back and 400 free on the docket, along with the men’s 50 free, 100 fly and 400 IM individually. The session will finish with the 400 medley relays for both men and women.

Among the highlights: Sarah Sjostrom will seek her fourth gold of the meet in the women’s 50 free, Ben Proud leads a loaded men’s 50 free after breaking the textile world record last night (21.11), and Italian Simona Quadarella will look for the distance triple in the women’s 400 free after already winning the 800 and 1500 here.

Women’s 50 Fly Final

World Record (WR): 24.43, Sarah Sjöström, 2014

World Junior Record (WJ): 25.46, Rikako Ikee, 2017

European Record (ER): 24.43, Sarah Sjöström, 2014

European Junior Record (EJ): 25.66, Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 24.87, Sarah Sjöström, 2014

Sarah Sjostrom claimed her fourth individual gold medal of the competition in winning the women’s 50 fly, clocking a time of 25.16. She has been slightly faster this year (25.07), but she looked thrilled to simply win and earn her fourth consecutive title in the event.

Emilie Beckmann of Denmark and Kimberly Buys of Belgium picked up silver and bronze with swims of 25.72 and 25.76, while medal favorites Melanie Henique (25.84) and Ranomi Kromowidjojo (25.88) were out of the top-3 in 5th and 6th. Kromowidjojo had scratched the 100 free to focus on this event. Aliena Schmidtke was 4th in 25.77.

Men’s 50 Free Final

World Record (WR): 20.91, Cesar Cielo, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 21.75, Michael Andrew, 2017

European Record (ER): 20.94, Frederick Bousquet, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 21.98, Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 21.11, Ben Proud, 2018

Ben Proud was unable to match his textile WR of 21.11 from the semis, but did win the gold by a tenth in 21.34.

Kristian Gkolomeev of Greece broke his National Record once again for silver in a blazing 21.44, and Andrea Vergani of Italy took bronze in 21.68 (21.37 in semis). Vlad Morozov was also three-tenths off his semi swim, 4th in 21.74. Other than Gkolomeev, the field was considerably slower than they were in the semi-finals.

Women’s 50 Breast Final

World Record (WR): 29.40, Lilly King, 2017

World Junior Record (WJ): 29.86, Ruta Meilutyte , 2013

, 2013 European Record (ER): 29.48, Ruta Meilutyte , 2013

, 2013 European Junior Record (EJ): 29.48, Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 29.66, Yuliya Efimova, 2018

Like Proud, Yuliya Efimova wasn’t quite on her semi-final swim in the women’s 50 breast, but it didn’t matter as she still won gold easily in a time of 29.81. That gives the Russian the breaststroke sweep for the competition.

Imogen Clark was three-tenths off her British Record from the semis, but still managed to snag silver in 30.34, just over Italian Arianna Castiglioni (30.41) who had set the National Record in the heats (30.30). Ruta Meilutyte was locked out of the medals in 4th, 30.46. No one else in the field broke 31 seconds.

Men’s 100 Fly Final

World Record (WR): 49.82, Michael Phelps, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 50.62, Kristof Milak , 2017

, 2017 European Record (ER): 49.95, Milorad Cavic, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 50.62, Kristof Milak , 2017

, 2017 Championship Record (CR): 50.86, Laszlo Cseh, 2016

Italian Piero Codia went out for it in the men’s 100 fly, providing some outside smoke on the opening 50 out of lane 8 with a split of 23.42. The fire didn’t go out coming home, as he had the fastest back-half in the field as well (27.22) to win gold in a time of 50.64. That crushes his Italian Record of 51.09, and also gets under Laszlo Cseh‘s 50.86 meet record from 2016.

It was a great race for the outside lanes, as Mehdy Metella and James Guy took silver and bronze out of lanes 1 and 2 in 51.24 and 51.42. 200m winner Kristof Milak just missed a medal in 4th (51.51), while Cseh, who was the top seed out of the semis, ended up 8th in 51.84.

Women’s 200 Back Final

World Record (WR): 2:04.06, Missy Franklin, 2012

World Junior Record (WJ): 2:06.43, Regan Smith, 2018

European Record (ER): 2:04.94 Anastasiia Fesikova, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 2:06.62, Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 2:06.62, Krisztina Egerszegi, 1991

Men’s 400 IM Final

World Record (WR): 4:03.84, Michael Phelps, 2008

World Junior Record (WJ): 4:14.00, Sean Grieshop, 2016

European Record (ER): 4:06.16, Laszlo Cseh , 2008

, 2008 European Junior Record (EJ): 4:10.79, Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 4:09.59, Laszlo Cseh, 2008

Women’s 400 Free Final

World Record (WR): 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky, 2016

World Junior Record (WJ): 3:58.37, Katie Ledecky, 2016

European Record (ER): 3:59.15, Federica Pellegrini, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 4:05.61, Ajna Kesely, 2018

Championship Record (CR): 4:01.53, Federica Pellegrini, 2008

Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay Final

World Record (WR): 3:27.28, USA, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 3:35.24, Italy, 2017

European Record (ER): 3:28.58, Germany, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 3:35.24, Italy, 2017

Championship Record (CR): 3:31.32, France, 2012

Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay Final