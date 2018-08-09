2018 European Championships: Day 7 Finals Live Recap

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 3-9, 2018 (swimming portion)
- Glasgow, Scotland
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre
The seventh and final day of swimming at the 2018 European Aquatics Championships has arrived, and we’ve got one more action-packed final to close things out.
We’ll see a total of nine finals, with the women’s 50 fly, 50 breast, 200 back and 400 free on the docket, along with the men’s 50 free, 100 fly and 400 IM individually. The session will finish with the 400 medley relays for both men and women.
Among the highlights: Sarah Sjostrom will seek her fourth gold of the meet in the women’s 50 free, Ben Proud leads a loaded men’s 50 free after breaking the textile world record last night (21.11), and Italian Simona Quadarella will look for the distance triple in the women’s 400 free after already winning the 800 and 1500 here.
Women’s 50 Fly Final
- World Record (WR): 24.43, Sarah Sjöström, 2014
- World Junior Record (WJ): 25.46, Rikako Ikee, 2017
- European Record (ER): 24.43, Sarah Sjöström, 2014
- European Junior Record (EJ): 25.66, Target Time
- Championship Record (CR): 24.87, Sarah Sjöström, 2014
- Sarah Sjostrom, SWE, 25.16
- Emilie Beckmann, DEN, 25.72
- Kimberly Buys, BEL, 25.76
Sarah Sjostrom claimed her fourth individual gold medal of the competition in winning the women’s 50 fly, clocking a time of 25.16. She has been slightly faster this year (25.07), but she looked thrilled to simply win and earn her fourth consecutive title in the event.
Emilie Beckmann of Denmark and Kimberly Buys of Belgium picked up silver and bronze with swims of 25.72 and 25.76, while medal favorites Melanie Henique (25.84) and Ranomi Kromowidjojo (25.88) were out of the top-3 in 5th and 6th. Kromowidjojo had scratched the 100 free to focus on this event. Aliena Schmidtke was 4th in 25.77.
Men’s 50 Free Final
- World Record (WR): 20.91, Cesar Cielo, 2009
- World Junior Record (WJ): 21.75, Michael Andrew, 2017
- European Record (ER): 20.94, Frederick Bousquet, 2009
- European Junior Record (EJ): 21.98, Target Time
- Championship Record (CR): 21.11, Ben Proud, 2018
- Ben Proud, GBR, 21.34
- Kristian Gkolomeev, GRE, 21.44
- Andrea Vergani, ITA, 21.68
Ben Proud was unable to match his textile WR of 21.11 from the semis, but did win the gold by a tenth in 21.34.
Kristian Gkolomeev of Greece broke his National Record once again for silver in a blazing 21.44, and Andrea Vergani of Italy took bronze in 21.68 (21.37 in semis). Vlad Morozov was also three-tenths off his semi swim, 4th in 21.74. Other than Gkolomeev, the field was considerably slower than they were in the semi-finals.
Women’s 50 Breast Final
- World Record (WR): 29.40, Lilly King, 2017
- World Junior Record (WJ): 29.86, Ruta Meilutyte, 2013
- European Record (ER): 29.48, Ruta Meilutyte, 2013
- European Junior Record (EJ): 29.48, Target Time
- Championship Record (CR): 29.66, Yuliya Efimova, 2018
- Yuliya Efimova, RUS, 29.81
- Imogen Clark, GBR, 30.34
- Arianna Castiglioni, ITA, 30.41
Like Proud, Yuliya Efimova wasn’t quite on her semi-final swim in the women’s 50 breast, but it didn’t matter as she still won gold easily in a time of 29.81. That gives the Russian the breaststroke sweep for the competition.
Imogen Clark was three-tenths off her British Record from the semis, but still managed to snag silver in 30.34, just over Italian Arianna Castiglioni (30.41) who had set the National Record in the heats (30.30). Ruta Meilutyte was locked out of the medals in 4th, 30.46. No one else in the field broke 31 seconds.
Men’s 100 Fly Final
- World Record (WR): 49.82, Michael Phelps, 2009
- World Junior Record (WJ): 50.62, Kristof Milak, 2017
- European Record (ER): 49.95, Milorad Cavic, 2009
- European Junior Record (EJ): 50.62, Kristof Milak, 2017
Championship Record (CR): 50.86, Laszlo Cseh, 2016
- Piero Codia, ITA, 50.64
- Mehdy Metella, FRA, 51.24
- James Guy, GBR, 51.42
Italian Piero Codia went out for it in the men’s 100 fly, providing some outside smoke on the opening 50 out of lane 8 with a split of 23.42. The fire didn’t go out coming home, as he had the fastest back-half in the field as well (27.22) to win gold in a time of 50.64. That crushes his Italian Record of 51.09, and also gets under Laszlo Cseh‘s 50.86 meet record from 2016.
It was a great race for the outside lanes, as Mehdy Metella and James Guy took silver and bronze out of lanes 1 and 2 in 51.24 and 51.42. 200m winner Kristof Milak just missed a medal in 4th (51.51), while Cseh, who was the top seed out of the semis, ended up 8th in 51.84.
Women’s 200 Back Final
- World Record (WR): 2:04.06, Missy Franklin, 2012
- World Junior Record (WJ): 2:06.43, Regan Smith, 2018
- European Record (ER): 2:04.94 Anastasiia Fesikova, 2009
- European Junior Record (EJ): 2:06.62, Target Time
- Championship Record (CR): 2:06.62, Krisztina Egerszegi, 1991
Men’s 400 IM Final
- World Record (WR): 4:03.84, Michael Phelps, 2008
- World Junior Record (WJ): 4:14.00, Sean Grieshop, 2016
- European Record (ER): 4:06.16, Laszlo Cseh, 2008
- European Junior Record (EJ): 4:10.79, Target Time
- Championship Record (CR): 4:09.59, Laszlo Cseh, 2008
Women’s 400 Free Final
- World Record (WR): 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky, 2016
- World Junior Record (WJ): 3:58.37, Katie Ledecky, 2016
- European Record (ER): 3:59.15, Federica Pellegrini, 2009
- European Junior Record (EJ): 4:05.61, Ajna Kesely, 2018
- Championship Record (CR): 4:01.53, Federica Pellegrini, 2008
Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay Final
- World Record (WR): 3:27.28, USA, 2009
- World Junior Record (WJ): 3:35.24, Italy, 2017
- European Record (ER): 3:28.58, Germany, 2009
- European Junior Record (EJ): 3:35.24, Italy, 2017
- Championship Record (CR): 3:31.32, France, 2012
Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay Final
- World Record (WR): 3:51.55, USA, 2017
- World Junior Record (WJ): 3:58.38, Canada, 2017
- European Record (ER): 3:53.38, Russia, 2017
- European Junior Record (EJ): 4:01.05, Target Time
- Championship Record (CR): 3:55.62, Denmark, 2014
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiveTvLinks/comments/89krhr/sports/; look for a eurosport link.
Looking forward to Proud maybe breaking 21.
How does one go that much slower in a day
Russia are mega favorites in the female relay, they have the the winners of the 100 breast,fly,back without Sarah. In the men’s it will be down to the flip of a coin, a lot of pressure on GB’s backstroker, he needs to be within 2 seconds of Kolesnikov.