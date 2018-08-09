3x FHSAA State Champ Jabari Ramsey Commits to King University

Jabari Ramsey from Land O’ Lakes High School in Land O’ Lakes, Florida has committed to swim for King University in Bristol, Tennessee in the fall.

“I chose King University because it gives me an opportunity to not only succeed at being a great student athlete, but also a chance at being a leader of a solid group of guys who share the same mindset and ideals as me.” “The culture of the team is passionate and inspiring, and they also have an excellent exercise science program which is exactly what I want to major in.”

Ramsey is a three-time Florida Class 2A state champion in the 100 breast and a one-time champion in the 200 medley relay, making him the most gold-medaled swimmer in Pasco County history. During his high school career, he won 7 conference titles in the 100 breast and 100 fly and broke 4 school records: 100 breast, 100 fly, 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. During his senior season, the Land O’ Lakes medley relay won the state title for the first time in school history, breaking the school record by 6 seconds (1:35.97).

Ramsey swims club with Blue Wave Swimming in Brandon, Florida. After achieving PBs in the 100 breast and 100 fly during the 2017-18 high school season, he competed at Winter Juniors East and added lifetime bests in the 50 free and 200 breast. King University swims in the coach-run single-sport Bluegrass Mountain Conference with Division II champs Queens University of Charlotte, among others. The conference consisted of 11 men’s teams and 12 women’s teams until the 2017-18 season, when 5 of the women’s teams, including King, moved to Conference Carolinas where women’s swimming was “an emerging sport.” Their championship is swum “in partnership with BMC” at the same meet; the results of the Conference Carolinas teams are scored separately.

Best SCY times:

50 free: 22.69 (22.35 split)

100 free: 52.81 (48.55 split)

50 breast split: 25.46

100 breast: 56.11

200 breast: 2:10.93

50 fly: 24.41

100 fly: 52.28

200 IM: 2:04.80