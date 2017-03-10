2017 NCAA Division II Men: Day 3 Up/Down Report

  0 Anne Lepesant | March 10th, 2017 | College, NCAA Division II, News, Previews & Recaps

Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Men’s Ups/Downs*

The Royals continued to gain ground on Friday morning, picking up another 25 points over their seedings and earning spots in 7 A finals and 1 B final. Fresno State and Simon Fraser were also successful in advancing swimmers, while Clarion did better than anticipated in diving. At the other end of the spectrum, Nova S’eastern, Drury, Colorado Mesa, and Lindenwood gave up ground relative to their seeds.

Friday’s only relay is the 4×200 freestyle, which is a timed final. The eight fastest teams by psych sheet seedings have not yet swum; they will compete in tonight’s final session. The slower heats of 800 free relays swam this afternoon and are awaiting the outcome of tonight’s race to find out their placements. Therefore we have not included the 800 free relay in our calculations.

Below are the Ups (“A” finalists) / Downs (“B” finalists) for the teams who will be on the scoreboard at the conclusion of tonight’s finals:

500 Free 100 Back 100 Breast 200 Fly 1-Mtr 800 Free Relay D3 ind
Queens (NC) 2/0 2/1 1/0 2/0 0/0 / 7/1
Indianapolis 0/2 1/0 0/1 0/0 2/0 / 3/3
Fresno Pacific 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 / 3/0
Nova Southeastern 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 / 3/0
Drury 1/2 0/0 1/1 0/1 0/0 / 2/4
Florida Southern 0/0 1/2 0/1 1/0 0/0 / 2/3
Grand Valley 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2/1 / 2/3
Delta State 0/0 0/0 2/0 0/0 0/2 / 2/2
Lindenwood 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 / 2/1
Simon Fraser 2/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 / 2/1
UC San Diego 0/0 0/1 0/0 2/0 0/0 / 2/1
Wayne State 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 / 2/1
Limestone 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 / 2/0
West Chester 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/2 / 1/4
Cal Baptist 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/1 / 1/3
Bridgeport 1/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 / 1/2
Colorado Mesa 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 / 1/1
Clarion 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 / 1/0
Northern Michigan 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 / 1/0
Lewis 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 / 0/2
Wingate 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 / 0/2
Bloomsburg 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 / 0/1
Florida Tech 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 / 0/1
Missouri S&T 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 / 0/1
Saint Leo 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 / 0/1
Southern Connecticut 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 / 0/1
Tampa 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 / 0/1
8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 0/0 40/40

*Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Downs refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).

Predictions

Team Actual Day 2 Standings Predicted Day 3 Finish Predicted Day 4 Finish +/-Prelim +/-Psych
Queens (NC) 296 463 546 21 63
Drury 187 268 367 -3 -9
Nova Southeastern 137 215 309 4 -32
Grand Valley 149 207 270 8 -28
Florida Southern 127 195 253 -4 41
Lindenwood 111 145 195 -21 -28
Wingate 100 134 184 -4 54
Fresno Pacific 88 132 144 -14.5 57
Delta State 80 130 203 8 15
Cal Baptist 56 105 148 -4 -13
Colorado Mesa 57 104 128 2 -79
Indianapolis 37 104 128 4 -28
Simon Fraser 58 101 124 12 46
West Chester 60 96 108 4 4
Wayne State 69 95 101 1 26
Bloomsburg 85 94 105 9.5 5
Florida Tech 78 93 139 9 7
UC San Diego 44 84 107 0 -15
Missouri S&T 33 71 121 -13 -4
Limestone 28 51 55 -10 -36
Bridgeport 25 48 54 5 17
Northern Michigan 24 39 73 -6 -18
Clarion 15 32 32 0 3
Tampa 23 28 47 -16 -15
Carson-Newman 24 24 24 7 -6
Truman State 11 11 11 -1 -4
McKendree 9 9 21 3 6
Saint Leo 0 7 7 0 -2
Henderson State 0 6 6 0 -2
Southern Connecticut 1 4 4 0 -7
Lewis 0 2 13 0 1
Queens (NY) 2 2 2 0 -3
Catawba 1 1 1 1 1

 

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four teenage daughters, all of whom swim. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently a …

Read More »