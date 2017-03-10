2017 NCAA Division II Men: Day 3 Up/Down Report

Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 8-11, 2017

Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama

Prelims 10:30 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

Event schedule

Real-time results – diving

Real-time results – swimming

Video link (expected to be available when meet starts)

Championship Central

Men’s Ups/Downs*

The Royals continued to gain ground on Friday morning, picking up another 25 points over their seedings and earning spots in 7 A finals and 1 B final. Fresno State and Simon Fraser were also successful in advancing swimmers, while Clarion did better than anticipated in diving. At the other end of the spectrum, Nova S’eastern, Drury, Colorado Mesa, and Lindenwood gave up ground relative to their seeds.

Friday’s only relay is the 4×200 freestyle, which is a timed final. The eight fastest teams by psych sheet seedings have not yet swum; they will compete in tonight’s final session. The slower heats of 800 free relays swam this afternoon and are awaiting the outcome of tonight’s race to find out their placements. Therefore we have not included the 800 free relay in our calculations.

Below are the Ups (“A” finalists) / Downs (“B” finalists) for the teams who will be on the scoreboard at the conclusion of tonight’s finals:

500 Free 100 Back 100 Breast 200 Fly 1-Mtr 800 Free Relay D3 ind Queens (NC) 2/0 2/1 1/0 2/0 0/0 / 7/1 Indianapolis 0/2 1/0 0/1 0/0 2/0 / 3/3 Fresno Pacific 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 / 3/0 Nova Southeastern 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 / 3/0 Drury 1/2 0/0 1/1 0/1 0/0 / 2/4 Florida Southern 0/0 1/2 0/1 1/0 0/0 / 2/3 Grand Valley 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2/1 / 2/3 Delta State 0/0 0/0 2/0 0/0 0/2 / 2/2 Lindenwood 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 / 2/1 Simon Fraser 2/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 / 2/1 UC San Diego 0/0 0/1 0/0 2/0 0/0 / 2/1 Wayne State 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 / 2/1 Limestone 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 / 2/0 West Chester 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/2 / 1/4 Cal Baptist 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/1 / 1/3 Bridgeport 1/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 / 1/2 Colorado Mesa 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 / 1/1 Clarion 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 / 1/0 Northern Michigan 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 / 1/0 Lewis 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 / 0/2 Wingate 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 / 0/2 Bloomsburg 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 / 0/1 Florida Tech 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 / 0/1 Missouri S&T 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 / 0/1 Saint Leo 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 / 0/1 Southern Connecticut 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 / 0/1 Tampa 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 / 0/1 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 0/0 40/40

*Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Downs refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).

Predictions