2017 NCAA Division II Women: Day 3 Up/Down Report

Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 8-11, 2017

Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama

Prelims 10:30 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

Event schedule

Real-time results – diving

Real-time results – swimming

Video link (expected to be available when meet starts)

Championship Central

Women’s Ups/Downs*

West Chester, Bridgeport, Lindenwood, Carson-Newman and William Jewell surprised to the upside on Friday morning during prelims on Day Three of the 2017 NCAA Division II Championships, while Cal Baptist, Delta State, and Nova S’eastern suffered a few misses.

Drury gained a couple of points on Queens, who in the aggregate performed exactly as expected. The Royals led the way with swimmers in every A final except the 500 free, and with a pair of 200 butterflyers. Drury also earned four A final spots, but had one less B finalist than Queens.

The only relay on Friday is the 4×200 freestyle, which is a timed final. The eight fastest teams by psych sheet seedings have not yet swum; they will compete in tonight’s final session. Three heats of 800 free relays have already swum and are awaiting the outcome of tonight’s race to find out their placements. Therefore we have not included the 800 free relay in our calculations.

Below are the Ups (“A” finalists) / Downs (“B” finalists) for the teams who will be on the scoreboard at the conclusion of tonight’s finals:

500 Free 100 Back 100 Breast 200 Fly 800 Free Relay Day 3 Indiv Queens (NC) 0/1 1/0 1/0 2/1 / 4/2 Drury 1/1 1/0 2/0 0/0 / 4/1 Wayne State 0/0 1/0 2/0 0/0 / 3/0 Nova Southeastern 1/1 0/1 1/0 0/0 / 2/2 Wingate 0/0 1/0 0/2 1/0 / 2/2 Delta State 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 / 2/1 West Chester 2/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 / 2/1 Bridgeport 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 / 2/0 Lindenwood 0/1 0/1 0/1 1/1 / 1/4 Cal Baptist 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 / 1/1 Carson-Newman 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 / 1/1 Simon Fraser 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 / 1/1 UC San Diego 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 / 1/1 West Florida 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 / 1/1 Findlay 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 / 1/0 Grand Valley 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 / 1/0 MSU Mankato 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 / 1/0 Northern Michigan 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 / 1/0 Northern State 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 / 1/0 Fresno Pacific 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 / 0/2 Azusa Pacific 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 / 0/1 Cal State East Bay 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 / 0/1 California University of PA 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 / 0/1 Colorado Mesa 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 / 0/1 CS Mines 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 / 0/1 Indianapolis 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 / 0/1 LIU Post 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 / 0/1 Lynn 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 / 0/1 Saginaw Valley 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 / 0/1 St. Michael’s 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 / 0/1 Truman State 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 / 0/1 William Jewell 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 / 0/1 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 0/0 32/32

*Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Downs refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).

