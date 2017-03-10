2017 NCAA Division II Women: Day 3 Up/Down Report

Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Women’s Ups/Downs*

West Chester, Bridgeport, Lindenwood, Carson-Newman and William Jewell surprised to the upside on Friday morning during prelims on Day Three of the 2017 NCAA Division II Championships, while Cal Baptist, Delta State, and Nova S’eastern suffered a few misses.

Drury gained a couple of points on Queens, who in the aggregate performed exactly as expected. The Royals led the way with swimmers in every A final except the 500 free, and with a pair of 200 butterflyers. Drury also earned four A final spots, but had one less B finalist than Queens.

The only relay on Friday is the 4×200 freestyle, which is a timed final. The eight fastest teams by psych sheet seedings have not yet swum; they will compete in tonight’s final session. Three heats of 800 free relays have already swum and are awaiting the outcome of tonight’s race to find out their placements. Therefore we have not included the 800 free relay in our calculations.

Below are the Ups (“A” finalists) / Downs (“B” finalists) for the teams who will be on the scoreboard at the conclusion of tonight’s finals:

500 Free 100 Back 100 Breast 200 Fly 800 Free Relay Day 3 Indiv
Queens (NC) 0/1 1/0 1/0 2/1 / 4/2
Drury 1/1 1/0 2/0 0/0 / 4/1
Wayne State 0/0 1/0 2/0 0/0 / 3/0
Nova Southeastern 1/1 0/1 1/0 0/0 / 2/2
Wingate 0/0 1/0 0/2 1/0 / 2/2
Delta State 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 / 2/1
West Chester 2/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 / 2/1
Bridgeport 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 / 2/0
Lindenwood 0/1 0/1 0/1 1/1 / 1/4
Cal Baptist 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 / 1/1
Carson-Newman 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 / 1/1
Simon Fraser 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 / 1/1
UC San Diego 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 / 1/1
West Florida 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 / 1/1
Findlay 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 / 1/0
Grand Valley 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 / 1/0
MSU Mankato 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 / 1/0
Northern Michigan 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 / 1/0
Northern State 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 / 1/0
Fresno Pacific 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 / 0/2
Azusa Pacific 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 / 0/1
Cal State East Bay 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 / 0/1
California University of PA 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 / 0/1
Colorado Mesa 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 / 0/1
CS Mines 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 / 0/1
Indianapolis 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 / 0/1
LIU Post 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 / 0/1
Lynn 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 / 0/1
Saginaw Valley 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 / 0/1
St. Michael’s 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 / 0/1
Truman State 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 / 0/1
William Jewell 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 / 0/1
8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 0/0 32/32

*Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Downs refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).

Predictions

Team Actual Day 2 Standings Predicted Day 3 Finish Predicted Day 4 Finish +/-Prelim +/-Psych
Queens (NC) 245 347 422 -4 38
Drury 223 321 409 -9 40
Wingate 173 248 323 -3 25
Lindenwood 119 182 260 13 59
Nova Southeastern 105 169 247 2 -41
West Chester 105 169 212 6 89
Wayne State 112 151 176 3 36
Fresno Pacific 114 130 171 3 3
West Florida 97 129 204 1 -32
Grand Valley 73 121 171 -8 -41
Delta State 52 111 179 -16.5 -64
Bridgeport 50 98 141 0 37
MSU Mankato 75 87 123 4 31
Cal Baptist 60 84 112 -6.5 -72
Northern State 48 68 68 -2 3
Carson-Newman 37 61 79 0 -8
UC San Diego 33 61 107 -8 -26
Cal State East Bay 56 58 63 17 20
Saint Leo 45 45 56 -1 27
Simon Fraser 17 43 51 0 6
Northern Michigan 14 33 70 -7 -21
Clarion 29 29 64 0 1
Findlay 12 27 34 8 20
Saginaw Valley 18 24 31 6 5
William Jewell 15 24 33 1 24
Henderson State 21 21 21 5 6
Truman State 11 20 38 -4 -58
Colorado Mesa 13 18 43 0 -15
CS Mines 9 16 16 -2 -16
Indianapolis 10 13 19 4 13
Tampa 12 12 14 1 -33
Azusa Pacific 3 6 16 2 3
Tiffin 5 5 5 0 3
California University of PA 0 4 4 0 -2
LIU Post 0 4 4 0 -7
Lynn 2 3 5 -7 1
St. Michael’s 0 1 4 0 1

 

