Gabriele Detti Puts in 3:45 Bellwether in 400 Free in Milan

7th Trophy City of Milan

March 10th-11th, 2017

Milan, Italy

Live results

Italian Olympian Gabriele Detti opened his 2017 campaign with a 3:45.28 in the 400 free at the Trophy of the City of Milan. That time is the fastest in the world in the calendar year and second-fastest since the Olympics behind only Park Tae Hwan’s swim from the Asian Championships in November.

His splits, by 100:

54.61

57.37

57.33

55.97

The splitting was very similar to his splitting at last summer’s Olympic Games where he took a bronze medal in 3:43.49, with most of the difference coming from being 1.3 seconds slower in Milan over his last 100 meters.

Other big results included in the men’s 100 free, where 18-year old Alessandro Miressi swam a 49.44 to beat-out veteran heavyweights Marco Orsi (49.85) and Filippo Magnini(49.87).

On the women’s side, Ilaria Bianchi won the 100 fly in 58.16 and Olympic champion Federica Pellegrini topped the 200 backstroke in 2:10.20. Pellegrini didn’t swim the 200 free, an event in which she’s the World Record holder.

Day 1 Podiums:

100 Free style M

1. Alessandro Miressi (Fiamme Oro Roma / CN Torino) 49 “44

2. Marco Orsi (Fiamme Oro Roma / Uisp Bologna) 49″ 85

3. Filippo Magnini (CC Aniene) 49 “87

3. Ivano Vendrame ( CS Army / Larus) 49 “87

200 Free style F

1. Alice Mizzau (Yellow Flames / Veneto Team) 1’58 “70

2. Camille Georghiu (Pol France Antibes) 2’01” 06

3. Stefania Pirozzi (Fiamme Oro Roma / CC Napoli) 2’01 ” 23

50 breaststroke M

1. Andrea Toniato (Yellow Flames / Veneto Team) 28 “26

2. Nicolo Ossola (CS Carabinieri) 28” 74

3. Federico Poggio (Team Insubrika) 28 “82

100 breaststroke F

1. Martina Carraro (Fiamme Azzurre / Azur 91) 1’08 “02

2. Arianna Castiglioni (Yellow Flames / Insubrika Team) 1’08” 30

3. Ilaria Scarcella (CC Aniene) 1’09 “11

100 Butterfly F

1. Ilaria Bianchi (Blue Flames / Blue 91) 58 “16

2. Silvia Di Pietro (CS Carabinieri / CC Aniene) 59” 06

3. Elena Di Liddo (CC Aniene) 59 “30

100 backstroke M

1. Simone Sabbioni (CS Army / Swimming Livorno) 54 “85

2. Matteo Milli (Lombardy Team) 55” 63

3. Christopher Ciccarese (Fiamme Oro Roma / DC Aiene) 55 “81

50 backstroke F

1. Arianna Barbieri (Yellow / Blue Flames 91) 28 “82

2. Silvia Scalia (CC Aniene) 29” 03

2. Veronica Blacks (Lombardy Team) 29 “03

200 Butterfly M

1. Jordan Coelho (Pol France Antibes) 1’58 “89

2. Giacomo Carini (Yellow Flames / Vittorino Da Feltre) 1’59” 00

3. Athanasios C. Kynigakis (Greece Swimming Federation) 2’00 “39

200 medley F

1. Sara Franceschi (Yellow Flames / Swimming Livorno) 2’12 “24 RIC

previous already his 2’12” 59 of 19.05.2016 in London

2. Ilaria Cusinato (Veneto Team) 2’14 “84

3 . Anna Pirovano (Lombardy Team) 2’15 “67

400 Free style M

1. Gabriele Said (CS Army / Lombardy Team) 3’45 “28 Best world performance of the season

earlier already his 3’47” 55 today in battery

2. Damiel Joly (Pol France Antibes) 3’51 “83

3 . Domenico Acerenza (CC Napoli) 3’52 “38

50 freestyle F

1. Silvia Di Pietro (CS Carabinieri / CC Aniene) 25 “18

2. Erika Ferraioli (CS Army / CC Aniene) 25” 56

3. Agaia Piebald (CS Army / Veneto Team) 25 “67

200 breaststroke M

1. Luca Pizzini (CS Carabinieri / Bentegodi Foundation) 2’14 “00

2. Christopher Rothbauer (SVC Swimming Austria) 2’05” 07

3. Riccardo Cervi (Veneto Team) 2’16 “01

200 backstroke F

1. Federica Pellegrini (CC Aniene) 2’10 “20

2. Margherita Panziera (CC Aniene) 2’11” 20

3. Giulia Ramatelli (Financial Police) 2’14 “84

50 Butterfly M

1. Andrea Farru (Sport Full Time Sassari) 24 “05

2. Apostolos Christou (Greece Swimming Federation) 24” 21

3. Matteo Rivolta (Fiamme Oro Roma) 24 “41

400 medley M

1. Federico Turrini (CS Army / Swimming Livorno) 4’20 “77

2. Giorgio Gaetani (CS Army / Larus) 4’21” 74

3. Claudio Fossi (Lombardy Team) 4’28 “10

800 freestyle F

1. Simona Quadarella (VV.F Flames Red / CC Aniene) 8’32 “12

2. Martina Caramignoli (Fiamme Oro Roma / Aurelia Swimming) 8’37” 07

3. Martina De Memme (CS Army / Swimming Livorno) 8’38 “36