2017 NCAA Division II Women: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

Division II Women's Swimming and Diving Championships

March 8-11, 2017

Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama

Prelims 10:30 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

Event schedule

Real-time results – diving

Real-time results – swimming

Video link (expected to be available when meet starts)

Championship Central

Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle – Final

Division II: 4:39.28 3/11/2016 Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC)

It was a tight race early on, with West Chester senior Theresa Hayward getting out to an early lead and Nova S’Eastern senior Emma Wahlstrom going with her. Grand Valley senior Leonie Van Noort, runner-up in 2016, started to move up after the 200. Wahlstrom, meanwhile, took over the lead at the 250.

Van Noort began to increase her tempo and cut into Wahlstrom’s lead with 100 left to go. Wahlstrom took the challenge and put her legs into it. She was ahead by just a tick as they turned at the 475 wall. Wahlstrom and Van Noort then sprinted for the wall, with the crowd cheering them on. Van Noort just out-touched Wahlstrom flags to wall, winning with 4:46.62 to Wahlstrom’s 4:46.87.

Caroline Jouisse of Delta State dropped over 5 seconds from her morning swim and placed third with 4:49.60, just ahead of Hayward (4:50.13) and Drury freshman Erica Dahlgren (4:50.58).

Women’s 100 Yard Backstroke – Final

NCAA DII: 52.45 3/14/2014 Mary Hanson, Cal Baptist

Rachel Helm, NMU 53.79 Yekaterina Rudenko, Drury 53.83 Hannah Peiffer, Queens (NC) 53.91 Brenna Gabrielson, Wayne State 54.36 Anastasia Klyarovskay, Delta State 54.41 Cecilia Hake, MSU Mankato 54.48 Viktoriya Arkhipova, Wingate 54.52 Meri Cizmar, Findlay 54.85

In an unbelievable finish, that saw the top three coming into the wall simultaneously, Northern Michigan freshman Rachel Helm edged Drury junior Yekaterina Rudenko and defending champion, Queens senior Hannah Peiffer. The trio appeared to hit the wall at exactly the same time, but when the waves settled the scoreboard had Helm with 53.79 to Rudenko’s 53.83 and Peiffer’s 53.91.

Nova S’eastern’s Wahlstrom pulled off an impressive double, jumping back into the pool after her 500 free. She nearly won the consolation final, getting touched out just at the end.

Women’s 100 Yard Breaststroke – Final

Theresa Michalak, West Florida 59.51R Bailee Nunn, Drury 59.69 Malin Westman, Nova S’eastern 1:00.94 Zuzanna Chwadeczko, Drury 1:00.97 Manuela Ferreira, Wayne State 1:02.01 Emily Heitchue, Wayne State 1:02.16 Michelle Prayson, Queens (NC) 1:02.25 Jaimie Bryan, UCSD 1:02.29

West Florida senior Theresa Michalak, who set the NCAA Division II record winning the 100 fly on Thursday night, picked up her third national title of the meet and set her second meet record by just out-touching Drury freshman Bailee Nunn. Michalak and Nunn have been going back and forth all weekend, out-touching each other and breaking NCAA records. In the breaststroke, Nunn had lowered the meet mark in prelims to 1:00.54.

There was much excitement to see what would happen in finals when these two competitors really went for it. Michalak was aggressive on the first 50, although Nunn was just .07 behind her at the 50 wall. Turning with them was Drury junior Zuzanna Chwadeczko. Michalak was just 1/10 faster over the second 50 and that’s all it took for the title. Both Michalak and Nunn crushed the previous meet record, however, going 59.51 and 59.69, respectively. Nova S’eastern junior Malin Westman moved past Chwadeczko into third, stopping the clock at 1:00.94, .03 ahead of Chwadeczko.