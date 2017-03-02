2017 NAIA National Championships: Women’s Finals Day 2 Live Recap

2017 NAIA National Championships – Women’s Meet

Women’s 200 Free Relay – Final

Meet Record – 1:32.15: 3/7/2014, Oklahoma Baptist University (Galarza, Forbes-Milne, MacManus, Antonissen)

Olivet Nazarene made their first major move of the meet tonight, showing that they will be a formidable opponent for SCAD, with all four of their swimmers splitting under 24. Andrea Vega (23.86) lead off the team, followed by Deirdre Gerke (23.69), Amanda Moran (23.78), and Leanne Latocha (23.36) for a total 1:34.69.

Olivet Nazarene led the way throughout, though SCAD made a formidable comeback at the end. After yesterday morning’s incredible comeback in the men’s 800 free relay, it appears that the team is moving forward with a slingshot, back-half relay strategy. Tonight, Abigail Richey (24.53) and Annie Weber Callahan (24.61) teamed up for a 49.14 first half, compared to Sara Lacusky (23.85) and Julie Woody‘s (22.50) 46.35 back half. But, it wasn’t enough to catch the Tigers, and the team ended up second with 1:35.49.

Third went to Biola’s Haley Baker (25.11), Rebecca Brandt (24.36), Emily Silzel (24.38) and Lisa Tixier (22.57) with 1:36.42.

Woody and Tixer had the top splits of the field. Idaho’s Madison Kelly (23.64), Lindenwood-Belleville’s Claire Featherstone (23.19), Brenau’s Yanne Toussaint (23.97) and B finalist out of Wayland Baptist Claire Goodrum all broke 24 off flying starts.

It’s also worth noting that Woody went 23.11 this morning off a flat start, and that Vega swam 23.86 off a flat start tonight.

Women’s 500 Free – Final

Meet Record – 4:52.24: 2011, Alex Peters

After last night’s 800 free relay victory as anchor of the winning team, and just minutes after becoming the national runner-up in the 200 free relay, SCAD sophomore Abigail Richey dove back into the pool to score her first individual national championship of the meet in the 500 freestyle. Richey finished just ahead of second-place Suzanna Gonzalez of Morningside with 4:59.00, dropping over a second from the time that won her third last year.

Gonzalez, a junior and NAIA newcomer, fought hard throughout and ended up missing the title by exactly one second with 5:00.00. This was a landmark swim for the Morningside Mustangs, as Gonzalez becomes the school’s first-ever All-American with the team’s highest finish in school history.

Third went to 2016 B finalist and Olivet Nazarene sophomore Sierra Rhodes in 5:01.58. Defending champion Courtney Hayward, a senior out of Brenau, came up fourth in 5:03.08, just slower than her prelims time.

Olivet Nazarene scored major A final points in this event, with senior Hayley Ronci (5:04.96) and junior Deirdre Gerke (5:06.82) taking fifth and sixth.

Women’s 200 IM – Final

Meet Record – 2:02.75: 3/5/2015, Christine Tixier

Tiffany Ray, ONU: 2:05.07 Sara Lacusky, SCAD: 2:06.73 Christina Klouda, Cumberlands: 2:07.45

Olivet Nazarene senior Tiffany Ray defended her NCAA title in the 200 IM, swimming 2:05.07 to drop some time off last year’s winning 2:05.84. Her best leg was a 30.88 split in the backstroke, and we will see her in the 200 back later this weekend.

Second went to SCAD sophomore Sara Lacusky in 2:06.73, followed by sophomore Christina Klouda of the Cumberlands third in 2:07.45.

SCAD was able to grab points for second and fourth (and eighth, for that matter;Lydia Reinhardt rounded out the A final in 2:10.51), with junior Rebecca Justus taking fourth in 2:08.19.

Women’s 50 Free – Final

Meet Record – 22.29: 2012, Cheyenne Coffman

Biola junior Lisa Tixier emerged victorious in a 50 free showdown between NAIA veterans, outswimming SCAD senior Julie Woody‘s 23.11 by a tenth with 23.01.

The duo each improved one placement from their performance last year, when Tixier was the runner-up and Woody tied for third. However, both saw vast improvements with their times. Last season, it took 23.92 for Tixer to take second and 24.06 for Woody to be third.

Olivet Nazarene duo Andrea Vega (23.78) and Leanne Latocha (23.82) came up third and fourth.

Women’s 1-Meter – Final

Meet Record – 417.75: 2005, Hayley Rosenlund

Women’s 400 Medley Relay – Final

Meet Record – 3:44.56: 2012, Fresno Pacific (Coffman/Malthaner/Moreno/Gjemmestad)

