2017 Mare Nostrum Monaco – Welcome To The Sarah Sjostrom Show

2017 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – MONACO

After having to miss day 1 due to flight issues, British world champion James Guy made up for his travel delays in spades tonight in Monaco. Guy earned the top seed in the men’s 100m butterfly this morning and maintained his pole position to top the podium in the final, clocking a quick 52.30.

Splitting 24.71/27.59, Guy was able to hold off Olympic silver medalist, Laszlo Cseh of Hungary, the silver place finisher tonight just .05 behind Guy. Cseh’s swim knocked off almost 2 seconds from his morning effort of 54.33, bumping him up from 5th place after prelims. The Belarusian in the race, Yauhen Tsurkin, scored the bronze in the only other sub-53 second time of the field, notching 52.79.

For Guy, his win here further establishes the Brit as a legitimate threat internationally in the 100 fly event, even in the new era of Singapore’s Joseph Schooling and an ever-lurking South African in Chad Le Clos. At the British National Championships in April, Guy won the national title in 51.50, a mark which still stands as the 4th fastest in the world this season pre-U.S. World Trials.

Guy’s next victim tonight was his specialty, the men’s 200m freestyle race. Having missed the 400m free yesterday, Guy went after the shorter distance against the likes of Aussie Olympic medalist Mack Horton and South African Olympian Myles Brown. Firing off an opening split of 52.48, Guy closed in 54.79 to register a final time of 1:47.27 for gold. Brown settled for silver in 1:48.31, while Horton finished in 1:48.56 for bronze. Aussie Cameron McEvoy was also in the race and touched in 1:48.79 for 4th.

As with day 1, Mare Nostrum meet records bit the dust during tonight’s session, including a 59.23 100m backstroke win by Aussie Emily Seebohm. Seebohm was the only sub-minute swimmer of the field, beating Russia’s Anastasiia Fesikova of Russia and Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu who finished in silver and bronze position with respective times of 1:00.34 and 1:00.47.

Japan’s Suzuka Hasegawa was the next competitor to inflict damage on the record board, earning a new meet mark in the women’s 200m butterfly. At just 17 years of age, Hasegawa already owns the top time in the world with the 2:06.29 she threw down at April’s Japan Swim. That time checks in as the World Junior Record and the teen was only .41 off of that time tonight, roaring to the wall in 2:06.70. Paired with the sprint fly maestro that is Rikako Ikee, Japan looks to be in a secure position just 3 years out from their own Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The men’s 100m breaststroke winner was Japan’s Yasuhiro Koseki, who doubled up on his 200m distance win from yesterday. Koseki clocked 1:00.08, just over the minute mark, to win the event ahead of his 200m breast silver medal rival, Kirill Prigoda of Russia. Prigoda touched in 1:00.45, with Belarus swimmer Ilya Shymanovich in 3rd in 1:00.55.

Other big names in the 100m breaststroke race quietly finished off the podium, as Brazil’s Felipe Lima touched 4th in 1:00.96 and South Africa’s Cameron van der Burgh 7th in 1:02.30.

Finally, the scariest swim of the night came in the form of Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom, who absolutely smoked the women’s 100m freestyle field. Sjostrom cranked out an opening split of 25.63, but brought it home in an incredible 26.97 to slam the timepad in 52.60. That checks-in as the Olympic gold medalist’s 2nd fastest time ever, topped only by the 52.54 she registered earlier this year at the Stockholm Open.

Even with Aussie Cate Campbell not in the running to race at the World Championships, it was still thrilling to see a clash of the sprint titans in this race. Cate (C1) was right behind Sjostrom at the 50, clocking the field’s 2nd fastest opening time of 25.76. But C1 faded on the home stretch, slowing to 28.30 to notch a 4th place time of 54.06.

Finishing just .01 ahead of C1 for bronze was Sjostrom’s partner in speeding crime Michelle Coleman who nabbed a mark within her own personal top 10 best. Silver tonight went to Cate’s sister and double world champoin Bronte Campbell, who finished in 53.68.

Pair this wicked-fast outing with Sjostrom’s 56.20 100m butterfly win from last night and the Swede is putting the world on notice in the final stretch to Budapest.

Sprint Rounds:

Entering today’s session, the 50m distance of each stroke held a field of 4, which then was narrowed down to the final 2 competitors who would compete head-to-head for gold. Below are the results of each of the 50m events:

Men’s 50m butterfly – The field was narrowed down to Britain’s Adam Barrett and Finland’s Riku Poytakivi , who battled down to the wire. Ultimately, the sprinters were separated by just .02 of a second, with Barrett winning in 23.62 to Poytakivi’s 23.64.

and Finland’s , who battled down to the wire. Ultimately, the sprinters were separated by just .02 of a second, with Barrett winning in 23.62 to Poytakivi’s 23.64. Women’s 50m butterfly – As if Sarah Sjostrom hadn’t shown enough speed already this meet with her sprints yesterday and her incredible 100m freestyle victory earlier this session, the Swede fired off another impressive performance in the fly event. Going head-to-head with Japanese teenager and world junior record holder Rikako Ikee , Sjostrom cranked out a 25.26 in the semi-finals for a new meet record, only to lower it to 24.90 to ultimately take the gold. Ikee hung with her more seasoned competitor and finished in a still-quick 25.95 after notching 25.74 in the 2nd to last round.

hadn’t shown enough speed already this meet with her sprints yesterday and her incredible 100m freestyle victory earlier this session, the Swede fired off another impressive performance in the fly event. Going head-to-head with Japanese teenager and world junior record holder , Sjostrom cranked out a 25.26 in the semi-finals for a new meet record, only to lower it to 24.90 to ultimately take the gold. Ikee hung with her more seasoned competitor and finished in a still-quick 25.95 after notching 25.74 in the 2nd to last round. Men’s 50m backstroke – Belarus’ Mikita Tsmyh was able to deny Aussie Mitch Larkin of his backstroke sweep, holding off the Olympic silver medalist in this sprint by just .07 of a second. Tsmyh touched in 25.01 for the win, with Larkin in 25.08. Larkin already won the 200m back earlier tonight.

was able to deny Aussie of his backstroke sweep, holding off the Olympic silver medalist in this sprint by just .07 of a second. Tsmyh touched in 25.01 for the win, with Larkin in 25.08. Larkin already won the 200m back earlier tonight. Women’s 50m backstroke – The oldest Aussie to join a World Championships squad, 29-year-old Holly Barratt is bringing home some cash and hardware down under, as she won the 50m back skins. Coming down to the narrowest of margins, Barratt clocked 27.66 to Belarusian Aliaksandra Herasimnia ‘s 27.67 to stand atop the podium tonight.

is bringing home some cash and hardware down under, as she won the 50m back skins. Coming down to the narrowest of margins, Barratt clocked 27.66 to Belarusian ‘s 27.67 to stand atop the podium tonight. Men’s 50m breaststroke – Felipe Lima of Brazil and Cameon van der Burgh of South Africa tied at 27.18 in the semi-final but VDB got the job done in the final with a new meet record. VDB touched in 26.99 to Lima’s 27.16 to win the event, a nice consolation after finishing off the podium in the 100m earlier this session.

of Brazil and of South Africa tied at 27.18 in the semi-final but VDB got the job done in the final with a new meet record. VDB touched in 26.99 to Lima’s 27.16 to win the event, a nice consolation after finishing off the podium in the 100m earlier this session. Women’s 50m breaststroke – Russia’s Yulia Efimova collected her 3rd gold of the meet, adding this event to her 100m and 200m breaststroke victories. Efimova touched in 30.23 to her counterpart Jennie Johansson (SWE) 30.43.

collected her 3rd gold of the meet, adding this event to her 100m and 200m breaststroke victories. Efimova touched in 30.23 to her counterpart (SWE) 30.43. Men’s 50m freestyle – Brazilian Bruno Fratus was the king throughout the rounds of the splash n’ dash, ultimately winning in 21.78 against Finland’s Ari Pekka Liukkonen who touched in 21.90. Fratus has already been 21.70 this season at the Maria Lenk Trophy, while Liukkonen just notched his season best, beating the 21.94 he earned in Mesa.

was the king throughout the rounds of the splash n’ dash, ultimately winning in 21.78 against Finland’s who touched in 21.90. Fratus has already been 21.70 this season at the Maria Lenk Trophy, while Liukkonen just notched his season best, beating the 21.94 he earned in Mesa. Women’s 50m freestyle – Sarah Sjostrom set the pool on fire by clocking her 4th best time ever in this event. Touching in 23.95, Sjostrom beat out Bronte Campbell who earned 24.58 in the one-on-one battle. Sjostrom’s outing tonight checks-in as the 9th fastest time ever in the world in this event.

Additional Winners Tonight: