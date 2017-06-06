Absolutely Stacked Field Set for Monaco Stop of Mare Nostrum Tour

2017 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – MONACO

June 10-11, 2017

Monaco

Psych sheets

Prelims 9am/Finals 5pm (GMT +2)

Meet central

The 2017 Mare Nostrum tour, which usually brings lots of international attention, kicks off with the Monaco stop this weekend, June 10th and 11th. Many huge names spanning multiple continents are on the psych sheets, with some fantastic races specifically in the sprints looking to highlight the weekend.

Monaco is the first stop of the tour, with Barcelona acting as the 2nd stop of the tour on June 13th and 14th. The final stop will be in Canet-en-Roussillon, and that will take place June 17th and 18th.

PRIZE MONEY

Swimmers who excel at multiple or many events can rake in some serious money through the Mare Nostrum tour. The ultimate prize would be the 15,000 € reward for breaking a world record, which is offered by the Monégasque Swimming Federation. That comes out to nearly $17,000 USD, and last year Cate Campbell (as do the Japanese 200 breaststrokers) proved that it doesn’t need to be a summer championship meet to break a world record.

Here’s a breakdown of the prize money for the tour. The total prize money available for Monaco is 50,000 €.

Mare Nostrum (all-tour) record – 750 €

Meet record – 600 €

Regular events 1st – 330 € 2nd – 180 € 3rd – 90 €

Speed tournament 1st – 600 € 2nd – 300 € 3rd (semi-finalist) – 75 € 4th (semi-finalist) – 75 €



MEET PREVIEW

As mentioned before, Cate and her sister Bronte Campbell are two of the sprint stars on the women’s side. They are both entered in the 50 and the 100 free, while Cate is also the 6th seed in the 200 free, an event which she has been swimming more frequently over the past year. Other Australian sprinter freestylers include Brittany Elmslie, Madison Wilson, and Madeline Groves. On the other end of the distance spectrum is GBR’s Jazmin Carlin, the top seed in the 400 free and the 3rd seed in the 200 free.

The Campbells will be battling with Swedish star Sarah Sjöström, who has been dropping some serious speed this season as we get closer to Worlds. Sjöström is sticking with a simple sprint schedule, as she’s entered in the 50 and 100 free and 50 and 100 fly. While the Campbell sisters dominated headlines leading up to the Rio Games, the Swede has been far more impressive in 2017 and is knocking on the 50 free world record. Her countrymates Michelle Coleman and Jennie Johansson will join her in Monaco. Coleman is seeded 2nd in the 200 free and 4th in the 100 free, while Johansson is the 100 breast top seed and 50 breast 2nd seed.

Of course, we will be seeing Hungarian 2-time Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu, and lots of her. She’s taking on every single event, though luckily for her, there are 50’s of stroke and no events longer than 400 meters in Monaco. Hosszu is the top seed in both IM’s, the 100 and 200 back, the 200 free, and the 200 fly. This isn’t a FINA World Cup event, otherwise Hosszu would be limited to just four events to compete in, which would take out eleven prelims-finals races from her schedule this weekend were it a World Cup event.

Other big names on the entry lists for the women include Russian breaststroker Yulia Efimova, rising Japanese teen Rikako Ikee, British star Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, Canadian youngster Mary-Sophie Harvey, and Australian backstroker Emily Seebohm.

The men’s field is also very stacked, more so in the sprint free, where some of Australia, GBR, Brazil, and France’s best will be going head-to-head. James Magnussen will be returning to competition, seeded 2nd in the 100 free, 7th in the 50 free, and 17th in the 200 free (going the Cate Campbell route here). In the 50, though, eyes will be on top seed and Aussie Cameron McEvoy, along with Briton Ben Proud, Brazilian Bruno Fratus, and Ukrainian Andrii Govorov. Frenchman Clément Mignon is yet another big sprint name in the mix in Monaco.

Getting into the mid-distance, reigning Olympic champion Mack Horton is seeded 1st in the 400 and 6th in the 200. That 200 free could be one of the most hotly-contested meets of the weekend, with James Guy leading a stacked field that includes Australians Thomas Fraser-Holmes and McEvoy along with GBR’s Calum Jarvis and South Africa’s Myles Brown.

Brown’s countrymate Cameron van der Burgh will race Brazil’s Felipe Lima and Japan’s Yasuhiro Koseki in the sprint breaststrokes, while Koseki is far and away the top seed in the 200 breast. The 200 will also feature Russia’s Kiriil Prigoda, the only other swimmer seeded under 2:10 in the field besides Koseki. Meanwhile, Hungarian veteran Laszlo Cseh holds top seeds in four events– all three butterfly races, and the 200 IM.