South Africa has announced its final roster for the upcoming 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. The roster includes 16 swimmers in total: 11 men and 5 women. Swimmers will travel to Budapest to compete from Sunday, July 23rd through Sunday, July 30th.
Included on the roster are 2 Olympic gold medalists: butterflier Chad Le Clos and breaststroker Cameron Van Der Burgh. Former NCAA champion Brad Tandy, who competed for Arizona, will be competing for South Africa at the meet, as well as current Alabama All-American Zane Waddell.
Full South African Roster for the 2017 FINA World Championships:
- Ayrton Sweeney– 200 IM, 400 IM
- Brad Tandy– 50 free*
- Brent Szurdoki– 1500 free*
- Cameron Van Der Burgh– 50 breast, 100 breast*
- Chad Le Clos– 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly, 200 fly*
- Clayton Jimmie– 4×100 free relay
- Devon Myles Brown– 200 free*
- Douglas Erasmus– 4×100 free relay
- Emma Chellius– 50 free
- Erin Gallagher– 100 free
- Kate Beavon– 400 free, 800 free
- Martin Binedell– 200 back
- Matthew Meyer– 400 free, 800 free
- Samantha Randle– 200 back, 1500 free
- Tatjana Schoenmaker– 200 breast*
- Zane Waddell– 50 free*
*= Swimmer qualified with a FINA A cut.
The alternates named for the roster include breaststroker Kaylene Corbett and distance freestyler Michee Van Rooyen.
1 Comment on "South Africa Announces Roster for 2017 World Championships"
I see that Calvyn Justus is not in the mix here;
but, he was on one of the Rio relays for RSA, right?