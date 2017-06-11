South Africa Announces Roster for 2017 World Championships

South Africa has announced its final roster for the upcoming 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. The roster includes 16 swimmers in total: 11 men and 5 women. Swimmers will travel to Budapest to compete from Sunday, July 23rd through Sunday, July 30th.

Included on the roster are 2 Olympic gold medalists: butterflier Chad Le Clos and breaststroker Cameron Van Der Burgh. Former NCAA champion Brad Tandy, who competed for Arizona, will be competing for South Africa at the meet, as well as current Alabama All-American Zane Waddell.

Full South African Roster for the 2017 FINA World Championships:

*= Swimmer qualified with a FINA A cut.

The alternates named for the roster include breaststroker Kaylene Corbett and distance freestyler Michee Van Rooyen.