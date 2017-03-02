2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – INDIANAPOLIS
- Thursday, March 2nd-Saturday, March 4th
- Indianapolis, Indiana
The 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series at Indianapolis is slated to kick off on Thursday morning at the IUPUI Natatorium. Swimmers will compete in the 100 free, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 400 free.
Among the big name scratches for day 1 prelimsis Great Britain’s Adam Peaty, the Olympic champion and World Record holder in the 100 breast. Peaty has scratched out of the 200 breast prelims, where he was seeded 5th on the psych sheets. Also dropping out of that race before prelims was Great Britain’s Dan Wallace.
Argentinian National Record holder Santiago Grassi is out of the 100 fly, an event in which he was the 4th seed. Team USA’s Zane Grothe, the 20th seed, has also scratched the event, though it’s likely he did so in order to focus on the 400 free later in the session.
The only major scratch on the women’s side came from Canadian junior standout Mary-Sophie Harvey. She was entered as the 5th seed in the 400 free before deciding to scratch out.
1 Comment on "2017 Arena PSS Indianapolis: Peaty Scratches 200 Breast on Day 1"
Interesting – Peaty was just saying on social media yesterday that he was excited to see what kind of 200 he could come up with in Indy. I *really* want to see him have a go at it… He was 2.09 as a 59.2 100br swimmer. Nowt’s linear, but surely he could produce a very competitive 200?