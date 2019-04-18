2-Time MSHSAA State Championship Qualifier Chase Kirby Commits to OBU

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Chase Kirby of Club North Swimming in Kansas City, Missouri has committed to swim for Oklahoma Baptist University’s class of 2023.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at Oklahoma Baptist University! I can’t wait to join such a strong program and be a part of this team. Thank you so much to my coaches, teammates, and parents for all their help and support over the years. Go Bison!”

Throughout her eight years as a member of Club North Swimming, Chase has qualified for the summer and spring Speedo Sectionals meets and she has been a member of multiple of her team’s record-holding relays. In addition, she is a two-time Missouri Valley Swimming All-Academic Team qualifier.

Chase was a team captain for the 2018-2019 season for Staley High School’s swim team, where she holds multiple school records. She has participated at the GKCS Red-White Varsity Conference in seven individual and relay events, including the 100 breast (1:12.19) and 100 free (56.49) in February of 2019. She is a four-time MSHSAA State Championship qualifier and a two-time finalist. Chase’s top times would have put her the C-final in the 100 breast and free at the 2019 RMAC Championships.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 1:08.97

50 breast – 32.39

100 free – 55.13

50 free – 25.73

Kirby verbally committed to Oklahoma Baptist days before the death of head coach Sam Freas, but still plans to attend OBU in the fall.

