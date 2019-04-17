Tokyo 2020 Announces Swimming Lineup With New Events Included

The official website for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics has released an event schedule, including the much-anticipated swimming event order that includes three new races: the men’s 800 free, women’s 1500 free and a mixed 4×100 medley relay.

The bulk of the lineup appears to be the same as past Olympics, with the three new events (officially added to the Olympic program as of summer 2017) slotting into the already-established lineup. Here’s a look at the new events and their dates of competition. The Tokyo Olympics will run heats at night and finals in the morning to accomodate live TV schedules, so the traditional competition days are technically split up between two days – that is, day 1 prelims take place on Saturday, July 25, while day 1 finals will kick off the morning of Sunday, July 26 in local time.

Women’s 1500 Free: Heats Day 3, Finals Day 4

Men’s 800 Free: Heats Day 4, Finals Day 5

Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay: Heats Day 6, Finals Day 7

Here’s a look at the full schedule, including the events surrounding the three new ones in each session:

Day Session Actual Date Local Time Events Round Day 1 Heats Sat. July 25 Evening M 400 IM heats W 100 fly heats M 400 free heats W 400 IM heats M 100 breast heats W 4×100 free relay heats Finals Sun. July 26 Morning M 400 IM final W 100 fly semifinals M 400 free final W 400 IM final M 100 breast semifinals W 4×100 free relay final Day 2 Heats Sun. July 26 Evening W 100 back heats M 200 free heats W 100 breast heats M 100 back heats W 400 free heats M 4×100 free relay heats Finals Mon. July 27 Morning W 100 fly final M 200 free semifinals W 100 breast semifinals M 100 breast final W 400 free final M 100 back semifinals W 100 back semifinals M 4×100 free relay final Day 3 Heats Mon. July 27 Evening W 200 free heats M 200 fly heats W 200 IM heats W 1500 free heats Finals Tue. July 28 Morning W 200 free semifinals M 200 free final W 100 back final M 100 back final W 100 breast final M 200 fly semifinals W 200 IM semifinals Day 4 Heats Tue. July 28 Evening M 100 free heats W 200 fly heats M 200 breast heats M 4×200 free relay heats M 800 free heats Finals Wed. July 29 Morning M 100 free semifinals W 200 free final M 200 fly final W 200 fly semifinals M 200 breast semifinals W 200 IM final W 1500 free final M 4×200 free relay final Day 5 Heats Wed. July 29 Evening W 100 free heats M 200 back heats W 200 breast heats M 200 IM heats W 4×200 free relay heats Finals Thu. July 30 Morning M 800 free final M 200 breast final W 100 free semifinals M 200 back semifinals W 200 fly final M 100 free final W 200 breast semifinals M 200 IM semifinals W 4×200 free relay final Day 6 Heats Thu. July 30 Evening W 800 free heats M 100 fly heats W 200 back heats Mixed 4×100 medley relay heats Finals Fri. July 31 Morning W 200 breast final M 200 back final W 200 back semifinals M 200 IM final W 100 free final M 100 fly semifinals Day 7 Heats Fri. July 31 Evening M 50 free heats W 50 free heats M 1500 free heats W 4×100 medley relay heats M 4×100 medley relay heats Finals Sat. Aug. 1 Morning M 100 fly final W 200 back final W 800 free final M 50 free semifinals W 50 free semifinals Mixed 4×100 medley relay final Day 8 Heats Sat. Aug. 1 Evening no events Finals Sun. Aug. 2 Morning M 50 free final W 50 free final M 1500 free final W 4×100 medley relay final M 4×100 medley relay final

A quick early analysis of any conflicts: