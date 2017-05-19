19 Swim Camps You Will Love This Summer

See 19 “Summer Swim Camps” you will love to attend this summer. These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming.

2017 DUKE SWIM CAMPS

Duke Swim Camp, is located in Durham, North Carolina on the beautiful campus of Duke University. This camp is open to boys and girls ages 9 and up. Duke Swim Camp is specifically designed for the swimmer wanting to learn elite level techniques and training skills. Our staff conducts two daily sessions, which include a workout, technique and drill work on all four competitive strokes, starts, and turns, as well as video feedback. Enrollment is limited to 60 campers to ensure the most effective staff to camper ratio.

UPPER VALLEY SWIM CAMP AT DARTMOUTH COLLEGE

The Upper Valley Swim Camp is designed for competitive swimmers who are looking to improve technique across all strokes, starts and turns. Swimmers will focus on a specific stroke and skill each day of the camp, swimmers will improve their technique through a progression of drills and video review led by a member of the coaching staff.

2017 MICHIGAN WOLVERINE SWIM CAMP

The Michigan Swim Camp is designed to provide each competitive swimmer with the opportunity to improve their pursuit of excellence both in and out of the pool. It is open to any and all participants limited only by age (8 – 18) and specified number of campers. During registration, campers will select from one of two tracts depending upon their needs.

THE RACE CLUB SUMMER SWIM CAMPS

We offer a morning and afternoon session on each day focusing on technique of all 4 strokes, starts and turns. Discover what it takes to become a World Class swimmer in the 5 disciplines of fast swimming covered in talks throughout the camp.

2017 TOTAL PERFORMANCE SWIM CAMPS AT KENYON COLLEGE & CALVIN COLLEGE

Our swim camp programs are designed to inspire competitive swimmers to achieve their own “Total Performance.” Total Performance Swim Camps focuses on what matters to athletes and parents most: world-class coaching, excellence in training and technique, personal attention, mentoring and fun! Our camps are located at both Kenyon College and Calvin College – prestigious liberal arts schools with amazing facilities, safe campuses, and most importantly…nationally-ranked swim teams!

2017 PINE CREST SWIM CAMPS ARE READY FOR SIGNUPS NOW

Our premiere summer swim camp program. Spend one to seven weeks at our camp and we will impact your swimming tremendously. Our primary objective is for you to attain heights in the pool that you would not have achieved had you not come to Pine Crest Swim Camp.

2017 CARDINAL SWIM CAMP

Our goal is to provide an atmosphere where swimmers are excited to learn about all areas of competitive swimming: from technique, to racing, and training. The camps are open to all swimmers ages 12-18. We will focus on many areas including breakdown of all four competitive strokes, drills, starts, turns as well as goal setting, dryland training and educational lectures.

2017 PITTSBURGH SWIM CAMPS

We are excited to have you attend our camps this summer. We are looking forward to working with each camper, whether the are just learning to swim or looking to master some of the best training and technique methods used by the University of Pittsburgh coaching staff. Please see below for all camp offerings. There is something for everyone.

2017 NOTRE DAME SWIMMING CAMPS

This is a serious camp dedicated to proper stroke technique and good practice habits. Open to any and all swimmers ages 9–17. At least two water sessions per day, totaling four hours will be supplemented with classroom discussion and dry land activity.

2017 GAMECOCK SWIM CAMPS

Technique and Turns Camp will focus on body line driven technique, while introducing athletes to Olympic level drills and exercises. Swimmers will learn new techniques to make both their swimming and turns easier and faster. Our aim is to develop a more comprehensive swimmer so that they may have the technique to train at the highest level possible.

MARK BERNARDINO SWIM CAMP FORK UNION MILITARY ACADEMY

Our staff is truly unique in its qualification and commitment to young men and women. Our coaches are proven professionals, each of whom possess the ability to teach, to demonstrate, and to positively motivate swimmers of all ages. While each staff member brings skills unique to his or her personality, all eagerly look forward to teaching, educating, and guiding the swimmer in his or her development as a person and athlete. Any success experienced by a swimmer is a very special moment for our staff.

NAVY SWIMMING’S ELITE TRAINING CAMP

The Navy Swim Elite Training Camp is designed and implemented by our Navy Coaching staff to take swimmers to the next level of performance by focusing on a progressive stroke technique session, while adding an elite level pool training session to each day. The t technique session will include competitive stroke progressions in all strokes, starts and turns, racing prep, and video analysis. The training component will incorporate the learned techniques with a high level energy systems based training program to prepare the swimmer for excellence in the summer season.

TOP DAWG SWIM CAMP AT BUTLER UNIVERSITY

Top Dawg Swim Camp (TDSC) focuses on developing the entire swimmer through stroke proficiency, good eating habits, mental training and individual discipline. TDSC plans many daily activities both in the pool and away from the pool, making the experience truly enjoyable for each swimmer. During the camp, swimmers are divided up into competition teams. Throughout the week of the camp, each team competes against other teams for prizes, awards and both individual & team recognition. Campers are always motivated to do their best.

2017 MAVERICK SWIM CAMP

This 5-day camp is a perfect format for swimmers to learn new drills, refine stroke technique, and focus on racing skills that can positively impact swimming performance. Athletes are challenged and engaged in a safe and supportive co-ed camp environment. Our experienced coaching staff works hard to make the week a fun and memorable experience for everyone.

NEAL STUDD SWIM CAMP AT FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY

The Neal Studd Swim Camp at Florida State University, is a camp that focuses on giving each swimmer age 7-18 the tools to improve their overall technique. The camp focuses on, fitness, stroke technique, starts, turns, nutrition and mental training. Each camper will recieve specific instruction on all 4 strokes, turns and starts. There will be classroom sessions on these principles as well as talks on nutrition. We will also have champion swimmers come in to talk to our campers. Our goal each session is to give your camper the tools to improve their swimming as well as give them a renewed love of the sport!

2017 FUSION SWIM CAMPS FEATURE TOP-NOTCH SWIM PROGRAMS

2017 Fusion Swim Camps have been set up so young swimmers can hone their skills in competitive strokes, turn mechanics, breathing and body positioning. A strong emphasis is placed on overall conditioning. Therefore, an energetic and committed staff have come together to conduct a program which makes it possible for swimmers to leave camp with a renewed level of excitement about swimming.

2017 NIKE SWIM CAMPS

Designed for competitive youth and high school swimmers, the Nike Swim Camps are stroke technique camps directed by some of the most respected coaches in the country. At each camp location, our goal is to provide an ultra-positive learning experience in an effort to enhance the quality of each camper’s performance through a better understanding and greater appreciation for competitive swimming. Additional locations being added prior to summer.

2017 EAGLE SWIM CAMPS

Improve your skills at the most unique camping experiences in the country. Eagle Swim Camps offer two options: An overnight and day camper option. Each camper will receive a free camp t-shirt, have all meals provided (while on campus) as well as have a once in a lifetime experience interacting with elite athletes.

SUN DEVIL SWIM CAMPS WITH COACH BOB BOWMAN AND RYAN MALLAM

Experience the vision of legendary Olympic Head Coach Bob Bowman and the technical expertise of Associate Head Coach Ryan Mallam through a series of structured practices. Push yourself to greatness while soaking up the sun at ASU’s Mona Plummer Aquatic Complex.

