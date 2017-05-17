Upper Valley Swim Camp at Dartmouth College – Sign Up Today

CAMP OVERVIEW
June 26th – 30th, 2017 / Registration Monday 8:00 – 9:00 am
Overnight Campers Register Here $850
Day Campers Register Here $600
Ages
10 – 16 for overnight campers
8 – 16 for day campers
Location
Dartmouth College – Alumni Gym – Hanover, NH
Description
The Upper Valley Swim Camp is designed for competitive swimmers who are looking to improve technique across all strokes, starts and turns. Swimmers will focus on a specific stroke and skill each day of the camp, swimmers will improve their technique through a progression of drills and video review led by a member of the coaching staff. Each camper will leave with an under and above water video of all four stroke, inducing a voice over with tips for improving each area. For those who are interested there will be an opportunity for additional training outside of the standard technique sessions.
- Improve your technique in all four strokes as well as starts and turn
- Low Swimmer to coach ratio, staff made up of College Coaches as well as current swim team member
- Outdoor evening activities in the beautiful New Hampshire summer
- Every Swimmer will leave with a T-Shirt, Cap and Camp notebook and Video review
Typical daily schedule
7:30 – 8:30 – optional training session
8:30 – 9:30 – Breakfast
9:45 – 11:15 – Water session focusing on one of the major stroke
11:30 – 12:30 – Lunch
12:30 – 1:15 – Small group skill review
1:30 – 3:00 – Second pool session
3:00 – 5:00 – Group activity/free time
5:00 – 6:00 – Dinner
6:00 – 8:00 – Fun group activity (hiking, karaoke, movie night, trivia)
8:30 – 9:00 – Head to bed/lights out
For Upper Valley Swim Camp complete details, go here.
Swim camp news is courtesy of Upper Valley Swim Camp, a SwimSwam partner.
