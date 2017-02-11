Swim with a 2012 Olympic Head Coach and

six time Coach of the Year on the campus of the Florida State Seminoles!

For further questions please contact, Dan Carrington (Camp Director) at:

(850) 644-5946 or email at dcarrington@fsu.edu

Summer 2017 Dates

All Sessions offer an intensive training option!

Session 1:

Monday June 5th – Friday June 9th

Overnight Campers stay in Bryan Hall

Session 2:

Saturday June 10th- Wednesday June 14th

Overnight Campers stay in Bryan Hall

Session 3:

Monday June 19th – Friday June 23rd

Overnight Campers stay in Broward Hall

WHY THE NEAL STUDD SWIM CAMP AT FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY?

The Neal Studd Swim Camp at Florida State University, is a camp that focuses on giving each swimmer age 7-18 the tools to improve their overall technique. The camp focuses on, fitness, stroke technique, starts, turns, nutrition and mental training. Each camper will recieve specific instruction on all 4 strokes, turns and starts. There will be classroom sessions on these principles as well as talks on nutrition. We will also have champion swimmers come in to talk to our campers. Our goal each session is to give your camper the tools to improve their swimming as well as give them a renewed love of the sport! We love to hear from our campers each year, that they have a “renewed love of the sport” and/or that they “were so excited to drop time”.

Some highlights for our camp include:

Swimming with Coach Studd, a 2012 Head Olympic Coach – National Coach of the Year – Honorable Mention (swimswam)

A unique environment! FSU’s campus boasts one of the most beautiful campuses in America, 50-m outdoor pool and even its own lake and beach for the ultimate summer experience at FSU Reservation also called “The Rez”.

Coach Studd has been running swim camps for over a decade, instilling a winning tradition to competitive swimmers.

Staff/swimmer ratio of 1 to 10.

Residential Campers will stay in the residence halls with one roommate. There is one bathroom shared between two rooms with a ratio of four campers to one shared bathroom.

One conditioning and one stroke/technique during each daily workouts (Intensive option is mostly training).

Classroom sessions on a range of topics such as, staying motivated, nutrition, mental training, technique and preparing for college swimming.

Video Analysis: For an additional $75 each camper has the opportunity for a video analysis of their technique underwater, using technique analysis software. These campers will receive a video of themselves and important technique coaching tips on how to improve. Paid by cash or check at the camp.

Private Lessons: Private essons with the coaches also available on a first come first serve basis, at $50 for each half hour. Paid by cash or check at the camp.

COST PER SESSION:

Half Day Camper (8:00am 11am) $200

Day Camper (8:00am-4:30pm)

$395 (sign up before 4/1/17)

$445 (after 4/1/17)

Residential Camper (Overnight)

$595 (sign up before 4/1/17)

$650 (after 4/1/17)

** Camp registrations will be processed on Monday of each week leading up to the deadline. You will receive an email confirmation once your payment has been received and/or processed.

