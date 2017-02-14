2017 Pittsburgh Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

We are excited to have you attend our camps this summer. We are looking forward to working with each camper, whether the are just learning to swim or looking to master some of the best training and technique methods used by the University of Pittsburgh coaching staff. Please see below for all camp offerings. There is something for everyone.

OVERNIGHT CAMP- SESSION I

Camp Location: Trees Pool University of Pittsburgh

Camp Date: June 11 – June 15

01:00 PM – 12:00 PM EST

Camp Prices: $65.72 – $595.72

OVERNIGHT CAMP: Our swim camp is designed to inspire competitive swimmers to develop their strokes and training while swimming under the guidance and experience of some of the best college coaches in the country! University of Pittsburgh Head Coach and 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist, John Hargis along with his Pittsburgh coaching staff will instruct campers on the newest stroke techniques, and other topics such as preparing for college, sport nutrition and goal setting. Camp will also include the videotapping and individual stroke analysis and instruction, nightly team building activities, and a low camper to staff ratio.

Register here for the swim camp.

FULL DAY CAMP-SESSION I

Camp Location: Trees Pool University of Pittsburgh

Camp Date: June 11 – June 15

02:00 PM – 12:00 PM EST

Camp Price: $430.36

FULL-DAY CAMP: Our swim camp is designed to inspire competitive swimmers to develop their strokes and training while swimming under the guidance and experience of some of the best college coaches in the country! University of Pittsburgh Head Coach and 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist, John Hargis along with his Pittsburgh coaching staff will instruct campers on the newest stroke techniques, and other topics such as preparing for college, sport nutrition and goal setting. Camp will also include the videotapping and individual stroke analysis and instruction, and a low camper to staff ratio.

Register here for the swim camp.

Pittsburgh Swim Camps is open to any and all entrants. For your safety and benefit, we recommend you have competitive swimming experience to participate in the overnight (e.g. USA. age group, national qualifiers, high school swimmers, or summer league swimmers) and can swim at least 50 meters in all four competitive strokes: fly, back, breast and freestyle.

HALF DAY CAMP- SESSION I

Camp Location: Trees Pool University of Pittsburgh

Camp Date: June 12 – June 15

08:30 AM – 12:00 PM EST

Camp Price: $275.60

HALF-DAY CAMP: Our Half-Day Swim Camp is designed to inspire new/beginner swimmers to develop their strokes under the guidance and experience of some of the best college coaches in the country! The camp will approach the training session from a beginners standpoint, helping younger athletes who know how to swim, continue to master the basics and taking new steps to learn more challenging swimming skills.

Register here for the swim camp.

OVERNIGHT CAMP-SESSION II

Camp Location: Trees Pool University of Pittsburgh

Camp Date: June 18 – June 22

01:00 PM – 12:00 PM EST

Camp Prices: $65.72 – $595.72

Register here for the swim camp.

FULL DAY CAMP-SESSION II

Camp Location: Trees Pool University of Pittsburgh

Camp Date: June 18 – June 22

02:00 PM – 12:00 PM EST

Camp Price: $430.36

Register here for the swim camp.

HALF DAY CAMP-SESSION II

Camp Location: Trees Pool University of Pittsburgh

Camp Date: June 19 – June 22

08:30 AM – 12:00 PM EST

Camp Price: $275.60

Register here for the swim camp.

COACHING STAFF

John Hargis was named the head coach of the Pitt swimming and diving program on April 5, 2016. A 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist and a 12-time NCAA All-American, Hargis spent the previous three seasons as the associate head coach at his alma mater, Auburn. Additionally, he was previously the head coach at Penn State from 2008-13.

For the past six seasons, Marc Christian has been an assistant coach at his graduate degree alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, where he worked with both the men’s and women’s programs.

Register here for the swim camp.

Camp Contact: Marc Christian | [email protected] | (412) 648-8240

