2017 Notre Dame Swimming Camps – Sign Up Today

Camp Sessions

Swimming Camp Session I: June 11th-15th

Swimming Camp Session II: June 18th-22nd

Boarders: $727.31 Non-Boarders: $623.56

Register here for Swim Camps

THE SITE

The setting for the Notre Dame Summer Swimming Camp is the nationally renowned campus of the University of Notre Dame, located on the outskirts of South Bend, Indiana, 90 Miles east of Chicago on the Indiana Toll Road. All campers will reside in one of the residence halls normally occupied by undergraduate students of the University. Meals will be served in the North Dining Hall. Many of the nation’s finest athletic facilities will be utilized during each camp session.

Register here for Swim Camps

Camp Session I: June 11th-15th

This is a serious camp dedicated to proper stroke technique and good practice habits. Open to any and all swimmers ages 9–17. At least two water sessions per day, totaling four hours will be supplemented with classroom discussion and dry land activity.

ELIGIBILITY: This camp is open to any and all swimmers, who, in June of 2017, will be 9–17 years of age.

FEES

BOARDER: $727.31

NON-BOARDER: $623.56

Register here for Swim Camps

Camp Session II: June 18th-22nd

This is a serious camp dedicated to proper stroke technique and good practice habits. Open to any and all swimmers ages 9–17. At least two water sessions per day, totaling four hours will be supplemented with classroom discussion and dry land activity.

ELIGIBILITY: This camp is open to any and all swimmers, who, in June of 2017, will be 9–17 years of age.

FEES

BOARDER: $727.31

NON-BOARDER: $623.56

Register here for Swim Camps

STAFF

MIKE LITZINGER, HEAD MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Mike Litzinger, a veteran of 14 seasons as a head coach in men’s and women’s swimming and diving and a key member of the University of North Carolina men’s and women’s swimming staff the last eight years, was named head women’s swimming and diving coach at the University of Notre Dame in April 2015.

Litzinger (pronounced LITZ-ing-er) brought with him to South Bend the experience of seven years as head coach of both the men’s and women’s programs at the University of Utah (2000-07) and seven more as head women’s coach at St. Bonaventure University (1989-1996). He has been the associate head coach at North Carolina since 2011 after first joining the Tar Heel staff in 2007.

Litzinger’s eight-year women’s resume with the Tar Heels featured a 57-17 dual meet mark (.770), seven runner-up finishes in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championships and top 19 finishes in the NCAA Championships each of the last four seasons–including a best of 12th in 2012-13. During his tenure the Tar Heels produced 33 individual All-Americans and 13 relay units that claimed All-America status.

On the men’s side during those same eight seasons beginning in 2007-08, the Tar Heels finished 56-15 (.788) in dual meets, ended up second three times and third four times in the ACC Championships and enjoyed top-15 finishes in the NCAA Championships three straight years from 2010-12, the first time since 1956-58 North Carolina had done that in men’s swimming & diving. Litzinger assisted in producing 34 individual North Carolina men’s All-Americans and 13 relay squads that garnered All-America honors.

Register here for Swim Camps

JOE SPAHN, ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Joseph Spahn enters his first year with the University of Notre Dame men’s swimming and diving team in 2015.

Prior to being hired at Notre Dame, Spahn worked at the University of Hawai’i Manoa as an assistant coach and the women’s recruiting coordinator. In this role, he served as the travel coordinator and women’s recruiting coordinator, and was the lead coach for middle distance swimmers across all strokes and the IM group. Spahn was instrumental in helping the team win the school’s first women’s conference title (mountain pacific sports federation) since 2006, and merely the second since 1986. Both the men’s and women’s teams continually finished within the top five in the MPSF standings during his tenure.

In addition to his coaching experience, Spahn has coached at several swim camps including the Tar Heel swim camp, Texas Longhorn swim camp, Air Force Academy swim camp and Colorado State University swim camp.

Register here for Swim Camps

Contact Information:

For questions prior to the start of camp, contact the Notre Dame Sports Camps Office:

574-631-8788 • [email protected]

Swim Camp news is courtesy of Notre Dame Swim Camps, a SwimSwam partner.