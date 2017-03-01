Navy Swimming’s Elite Training Camp – Sign Up Today

Camp Details

The Navy Swim Elite Training Camp is designed and implemented by our Navy Coaching staff to take swimmers to the next level of performance by focusing on a progressive stroke technique session, while adding an elite level pool training session to each day. The t technique session will include competitive stroke progressions in all strokes, starts and turns, racing prep, and video analysis. The training component will incorporate the learned techniques with a high level energy systems based training program to prepare the swimmer for excellence in the summer season.

In addition, this camp will expose swimmers to whole person performance expectations outside the pool. Whole person performance includes daily dry land and flexibility program, as well as, sports psychology, nutrition, and leadership lectures.

Camp Staff

John Morrison U.S. Naval Academy Head Coach Women’s Swimming

Rob Lias U.S. Naval Academy Associate Head Coach Women’s Swimming

Justin Livezey U.S. Naval Academy Strength Coach Men’s & Women’s Swimming

Eligibility

This camp is recommended for Male & Female swimmers 12-18 years of age, who have achieved at the minimum USA Swimming “A” time standards. Swimmers will be expected to maintain daily training volume of at least 4,500 meters per training session and 8,000 meters of daily swimming. Please see link to USA Swimming HERE.

Daily Schedule

Camp Begins Sunday June 4 @ Noon,

Ends Saturday June 10 @ Noon

7:30 am Wake up & Breakfast

9:00 am Stroke Talk

10:00 am Morning Swim Session – Stroke Work

12:00 noon Lunch and Rest

2:30 pm Dryland and Flexibility Exercises

3:00 pm Afternoon Swim Session – Training Session

5:30 pm Dinner and rest

7:00 pm Evening Activities

10:00 pm Lights out

Camp Lodging

Campers will reside in Bancroft Hall on the United States Naval Academy grounds steps away from the pool and dining hall. Each room can accommodate two to four campers with a twin bed for every camper. The r rooms also maintain a working shower and vanity with sink. There are common bathrooms in close proximity t to the dorm room. The dormitory is coed. There will be separate girls and boys wing separated by in resident counselor/chaperone approximately 1 counselor/12 campers. Swimmers will need to s supply their own bed linens, pillows, and blankets. While the rooms are air-conditioned, fans are recommended.

Pricing

Individual – $950

Muliple Family Members – First @ Full Price, each additional is 10% off

Team Discount – 10% off for 6 or more athletes from the same team + Coach may attend for free

Payment

Payment via check/money order with application or online with a credit card. Camp tuition is paid in full when registering. Cash payments NOT accepted.

What’s Included:

Each camper will receive…

Navy Elite Swim Camp T-Shirt

Navy Elite Camp latex swim cap

Gatorade Water Bottle

Cancellation Policy

Notify us immediately in writing. A $100.00 fee is in effect for any cancellation received on or before May 31, 2017.

Beginning June 1, 2017 at 12:00am EST through 24 hours before registration, cancellations for any reason will be refunded 50%.

Cancellations/early departures for any reason after the 24 hour window and during camp session will not be refunded.

Camp Meals

Campers will eat in King Hall, the on campus dining hall. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be included in the camp tuition. There will be a main meal with a variety of staple options. (ie cereals, sandwich making, etc.) ***We cannot accommodate nut allergies.

For more information, please contact 410-293-3013 or [email protected]

