Top Dawg Swim Camp at Butler University – Sign Up Today

CAMP GENERALS

Top Dawg Swim Camp (TDSC) focuses on developing the entire swimmer through stroke proficiency, good eating habits, mental training and individual discipline. TDSC plans many daily activities both in the pool and away from the pool, making the experience truly enjoyable for each swimmer. During the camp, swimmers are divided up into competition teams. Throughout the week of the camp, each team competes against other teams for prizes, awards and both individual & team recognition. Campers are always motivated to do their best.

The goal of each camp or clinic is to provide swimmers with new and unique insights, drills and videos making the swimmer more proficient in the water. The result is athletes become better swimmers which reflect in time improvements.

Camps fill up quickly, so don't delay!

2017 TOP DAWG SWIM CAMPS AT BUTLER UNIVERSITY

JUNE 10 – 14

COMMUTERS (DAY CAMPER) AGES 8-18

$495

TECHNIQUE & NUTRITION CAMP

RESIDENTIAL (OVERNIGHT) AGES 8-18

$640

JULY 8 – 12

COMMUTERS (DAY CAMPER) AGES 8-18

$495

TECHNIQUE & NUTRITION CAMP

RESIDENTIAL (OVERNIGHT) AGES 8-18

$640

CAMP HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE

Stroke technique and skills work and refinement

Certified teachers (who are former swimmers) manage your child’s education

Expert coaching staff manages practice while refining stroke technique

Low camper to staff ratio with 24-hour supervision

Premium apartment style living (overnight campers) at Butler’s newest residence

Underwater videotaping at high frame speed with optional coach’s evaluation

Swimming nutrition and motivation (mental training) discussions

Professional dry land sessions and fun evening social activities

Every camper receives a high quality Top Dawg Camp T-shirt and Top Dawg Swim Cap

Every camper is eligible to receive merit-based prizes during camp

WHERE IS THE CAMP AT?

Butler University, located in Indianapolis, hosts Top Dawg Swim Camp. for the sixth consecutive summer in 2016. Stroke instruction includes start, turn, and finish work, dryland practice sessions, underwater video analysis, and fun games for all campers.

Located in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood, on a 295-acre campus, five miles from downtown Indianapolis–the TDSC at Butler University is designed to help competitive swimmers improve their stroke technique so they can compete at the next level.

LENGTH OF THE CAMP

All technique camps are 5 day—4 night camps. Overnight stay is not required but highly recommended to enhance the camper’s experience. Evenings also give coaches time to talk with the swimmers and potentially review the swimmer’s videos with them. Swimmers are given time to socialize and a nutritional breakfast is provided for the overnight campers, enhancing their performance at the camp.

COMMUTERS (DAY CAMPERS)

Day Campers (commuters) who do not stay at the dorms will need their own transportation to and from the pool. Campers will need to provide their own breakfast and arrive prior to the start of the first session. Campers will also need to be picked up at the designated camp location at the time specified by the camp administrator.

ALEXANDER FEDOROV DIRECTOR/EDUCTION ADMINISTRATOR

Director Fedorov (A.K.A. “Coach Alex”) holds a degree in biomedical sciences from Auburn University with post-graduate training in dentistry, medicine and nutrition. While in undergrad, he excelled as a swimmer competing at internationally and was recognized as Auburn University’s Southeastern Conference representative/nomination as Student-Athlete of the Year and SEC Swimmer of the Year, respectively. Coach Alex has numerous awards both in swimming and academia. For the past 5 years, Coach Alex has worked as this camps video production manager, parent contact liaison, camp logistics manager, nutrition and medical consultant. See complete bio here.

MAURICE STEWART OR COACH “MO” BUTLER UNIVERSITY HEAD COACH

The future of the Butler women’s swimming team has become increasingly bright as the Head Coach, Maurice Stewart rebuilds a culture and attitude of success into the women’s swim team. Coach Stewart, who enters his 9th season, is reshaping the swim team dynamic and team cohesiveness with a very young and talented squad of freshmen and sophomores. This foundational class of student-athletes has already achieved success earning three regular season wins which is the most since 2007, and six athletes enter the All-Time Top 10 performance list in 14 different events compared to five in the 2009-2010 season. This year, and future accomplishments will lead the way to excite and persuade future prospects to attend Butler University which will create a winning tradition that Butler Swimming can and will achieve! See complete bio here.

