Improve your skills at the most unique camping experiences in the country.
Eagle Swim Camps offer two options: An overnight and day camper option.
Each camper will receive a free camp t-shirt, have all meals provided (while on campus) as well as have a once in a lifetime experience interacting with elite athletes.
Open to ages: 8-18
Enrollment is limited to the first 100 campers per session.
Prices:
Full Day Camper – $450.00
Residential (Overnight) Camper – $595.00
Features:
- Stroke Technique Instruction
- Improving Racing Turns
- Enhancing Start Efficiency
- Q&A session with Olympic Gold Medal winning athlete
- CrossFit Sphinx organized obstacle course with motivational speaker
- Sports Psychologist
FGCU Head Coach Dave Rollins
Eagle Swim Camps are led by FGCU Head Coach, Dave Rollins. Rollins is a 10- year coaching veteran who coached a 2016 Olympian, NCAA All-Americans as well as numerous collegiate conference champions and high school All- Americans. He was an NCAA Champion and 9-time collegiate All-American.
Rollins will be joined by members of the 7-time, CCSA Conference Champion FGCU Eagle swimming team and coaching staff. Camps will be focused on teaching, refining, and reinforcing elite swimming technique. Campers will walk away from camp with a deeper understanding of their strokes as well as their starts, turns, and finishes.
CAMP SCHEDULE
MAY 2017
5/28 – 6/01 ~ Sunday to Thursday Eagle Swim Camps Week I
JUNE 2017
6/04 – 6/08 ~ Sunday to Thursday Eagle Swim Camps Week II
6/11 – 6/15 ~ Sunday to Thursday Eagle Swim Camps Week III
6/18 – 6/22 ~ Sunday to Thursday Eagle Swim Camps Week IV
Register today at www.eagleswimcamps.com
Location: Lee County/FGCU Aquatics Center-Fort Myers, FL Facebook: Facebook.com/eagleswimcamps
Twitter: @EagleSwimCamps
Eagles Swim Camps is a SwimSwam partner.
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Eagle Swim Camps – Sign Up Today!"
Your swim camp sounds perfect, however, my grand daughter, lives in Massachusetts and doesn’t get out of school until June 22nd. Perhaps you should consider having a camp week in August which may then get fed by the northerners who come to the Gulf coast after the Long Course season to visit. It’s sad that I cannot find a camp for my grand daughter to attend while she visits me. She does swim with the local Sarasota Swim team, but that’s just not camp. Think about my suggestion