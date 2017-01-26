Eagle Swim Camps – Sign Up Today!

Improve your skills at the most unique camping experiences in the country.

Eagle Swim Camps offer two options: An overnight and day camper option.

Each camper will receive a free camp t-shirt, have all meals provided (while on campus) as well as have a once in a lifetime experience interacting with elite athletes.

Open to ages: 8-18

Enrollment is limited to the first 100 campers per session.

Prices:

Full Day Camper – $450.00
Residential (Overnight) Camper – $595.00

Features:

  •  Stroke Technique Instruction
  •  Improving Racing Turns
  •  Enhancing Start Efficiency
  •  Q&A session with Olympic Gold Medal winning athlete
  •  CrossFit Sphinx organized obstacle course with motivational speaker
  • Sports Psychologist

FGCU Head Coach, Dave Rollins (courtesy of FGCU)

FGCU Head Coach Dave Rollins

Eagle Swim Camps are led by FGCU Head Coach, Dave Rollins. Rollins is a 10- year coaching veteran who coached a 2016 Olympian, NCAA All-Americans as well as numerous collegiate conference champions and high school All- Americans. He was an NCAA Champion and 9-time collegiate All-American.

Rollins will be joined by members of the 7-time, CCSA Conference Champion FGCU Eagle swimming team and coaching staff. Camps will be focused on teaching, refining, and reinforcing elite swimming technique. Campers will walk away from camp with a deeper understanding of their strokes as well as their starts, turns, and finishes.

CAMP SCHEDULE

MAY 2017

5/28 – 6/01 ~ Sunday to Thursday Eagle Swim Camps Week I

JUNE 2017

6/04 – 6/08 ~ Sunday to Thursday Eagle Swim Camps Week II

6/11 – 6/15 ~ Sunday to Thursday Eagle Swim Camps Week III

6/18 – 6/22 ~ Sunday to Thursday Eagle Swim Camps Week IV

Location: Lee County/FGCU Aquatics Center-Fort Myers, FL Facebook: Facebook.com/eagleswimcamps

Twitter: @EagleSwimCamps

Eagles Swim Camps is a SwimSwam partner.

 

Deanna Blackfield

Your swim camp sounds perfect, however, my grand daughter, lives in Massachusetts and doesn’t get out of school until June 22nd. Perhaps you should consider having a camp week in August which may then get fed by the northerners who come to the Gulf coast after the Long Course season to visit. It’s sad that I cannot find a camp for my grand daughter to attend while she visits me. She does swim with the local Sarasota Swim team, but that’s just not camp. Think about my suggestion

40 minutes 19 seconds ago
