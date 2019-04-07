18-Year-Old Schouten Hits Dutch 50 Breast Textile National Record

2019 SWIM CUP – THE HAGUE

While competing on the final night of the 2019 Swim Cup – The Hague, one of two qualifying meets for Dutch swimmers hoping to nail spots on the roster for this summer’s World Championships, Tes Schouten became the 2nd fastest Dutch 50m breaststroker ever.

Entering this meet, Schouten’s personal best in this event rested at the 31.13 she clocked at this same meet last year for gold. Just last weekend she punched 31.31 at the FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat in Marseille. That time fell just shy of the 31.22 qualification time set aside by the Dutch federation for junior swimmers vying for the national line-up for Gwangju.

Tonight in The Hague, however, Schouten dipped under the 31-second threshold for the first time in her young career, taking the gold in 30.97. That cleared the junior qualifying standard for Gwangju, but also checks Schouten in as the 2nd fastest Dutch performer ever in the event.

#1 is Moniek Nijhuis, but she set the 30.38 national recodr mark at 2009 World Championships, otherwise known as the rubber suit championships. This means Schouten’s time tonight is a textile national record.

Of note, runner-up in tonight’s race, Rosey Metz, also entered the Dutch rankings as #3 all-time.

Top 3 Dutch 50m Breaststroke Performers Ever:

30.38 Moniek Nijhuis (2009 World Championships)

30.97 Tes Schouten (2019 Swim Cup The Hague)

31.18 Rosey Metz (2019 Swim Cup The Hague)