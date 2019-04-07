Marco Koch Goes World #5 2:08.7 in 200 Breast on Bergen Night 2

2019 BERGEN SWIM FESTIVAL

April 5-7, 2019

Bergen, Norway

Meet website

Live results

LCM (50m)

Marco Koch of Germany had one of the biggest swims of night 2 of the Bergen Swim Festival, as he hit the wall at 2:08.72 to win the 200 breast. That time moves him to 5th in the world this season, just six tenths from the leading time. Koch’s best of 2:07.47 is from 2014, but that time from last night is faster than any performance he had in 2018, and it’s just .03 off of his 2017 best of 2:08.69.

Katinka Hosszu won three events last night, first taking the 200 free (1:57.89), and then the 100 back (1:00.33), and then finally the 200 IM (2:11.16 meet record). Taking second in the 100 back behind Hosszu was Norway’s Ingeborg Løyning in 1:00.71, breaking the Norwegian national record with her swim.

Norway’s Stina Colleou and Germany’s Jessica Steiger tied in the women’s 200 breast at 2:27.97. Just two hundredths behind them was another German: teenager Eva Kummen at 2:27.99. Yesterday was a great day for Kummen, who in prelims dropped her lifetime best from 2:31.31 from 2018 to a 2:29.19, and then lopped another second and change off of it last night in finals.

After winning the 1500 free handily on the first night of competition, the 800 free win wasn’t as much of a blowout for Germany’s Florian Wellbrock. He went 7:49.44, just ahead of Norway’s Henrik Christiansen (7:51.88), while he was a few seconds off of his season-best 7:45.60 from March.

OTHER WINNERS