16-year-old Minakov Blasts 22.77 50 Free to Become No. 2 18U in Nation

2018 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – SANTA CLARITA

Thursday-Sunday, July 19th-22nd

Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, Santa Clarita, CA

Long Course Meters

Results on MeetMobile, search “Canyons Summer CA-NV Sectional-2018”

The fourth and final day of the 2018 Santa Clarita Sectionals featured finals for the women’s 800 free, men’s 1500 free, and women’s and men’s 200 IM, 50 free, and 400 medley relay.

FAST’s Cathryn Salladin kicked off the afternoon with a commanding win in the 800 free, going 8:54.72. In second was La Mirada Armada’s Lavona Harper in 9:09.07, and in third, FAST’s Nicole Salladin in 9:10.56.

Team Santa Monica’s Gordon Mason topped the men’s 1500 by over 30 seconds, winning in 15:50.22. In second was DACA’s Daniel Marella in 16:22.11, followed by Armada’s Michael Lee in 16:27.17.

Brea Aquatics’ Jacqueline Basham won the women’s 200 IM in 2:20.68, splitting 30.26/37.70/39.82/32.90. Her teammate Zephanie Koh took second in 2:22.03, and in third was Roadrunner’s Jayssielisa Haynes in 2:22.25. Roadrunner’s Brock Bonetti won the men’s race in 2:04.64 (26.25/31.51/36.01/30.87). Brea’s Michael Tenney took second in 2:05.99, followed by Tri Valley’s Cole Reznick in 2:08.68.

Brea’s 15-year-old Marly Lough won the women’s 50 free in 26.55. In second was Rancho San Dieguito’s Kira Crage in 26.56, just ahead of Mya Jackson (unattached) in 26.57. The Terrapins’ 16-year-old Andrei Minakov went 22.77 to win the men’s race; no other 16-year-old has been under 23 in the United States this year, and only Michael Andrew has been faster in the 15-18-year-old range. In second was Stanford’s Cole Cogswell in 23.32, and in third, the Terrapins’ Maxwell Bottene in 23.50.

Brea Aquatics’ women’s team of Emily Trieu (1:05.29), Jacqueline Basham (1:12.08), Zephanie Koh (1:01.86), and Marly Lough (58.59) won the 400 medley relay in 4:17.82. Beach Cities took second in 4:20.19, followed by the Terrapins in 4:21.75. The Terrapins’ men’s team of Maxwell Bottene (58.72), Michael Dulay (1:05.35), Andrei Minakov (52.01), and Alexei Sancov (50.45) won their race in 3:46.53. Roadrunner Aquatics was second in 3:51.13, and Brea Aquatics third in 3:51.20.