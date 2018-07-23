16-year-old Dylan Rhee Closes Metropolitan Champs with 2:16 200 Breast

2018 MR SENIOR METROPOLITAN LCM CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday-Sunday, July 19th-22nd

Nassau County Aquatic Center, East Meadow, NY

Long Course Meters

Results on MeetMobile, search “2018 MR Senior Metropolitan LCM Championship

The fourth and final day of the 2018 Metropolitan LSC Championships featured finals for the men’s and women’s 1500 free, 200 back, 200 breast, 100 free, and 200 fly.

Westchester’s 14-year-old Kristin Cornish topped the women’s 1500 in 17:12.72, almost six seconds ahead of second-place – Laguardia’s Orla Egan in 17:18.53. Long Island Aquatic Club’s Sophia Karras took third in 17:24.41. Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics’ CJ Hinckley topped the men’s race in 15:48.67. In second was the Badgers’ Yugo Tsukikawa in 16:02.11, followed by Condor Swim Club’s Ryan Lawson in 16:13.21.

The New York Sharks’ Lauren Aylmer won the women’s 200 back in 2:18.00 (1:07.41/1:10.59). In second was Three Village Swim Club’s Kyra Sommerstad in 2:18.76, followed by the Sharks’ Joy Jiang in 2:20.33. Her Sharks teammate Matthew Styczen won the men’s race in 2:08.30, splitting 1:01.56/1:06.74. Long Island Express’ Jake Newmark took second in 2:09.22, followed by the Sharks’ Joseph Hurle in 2:09.67.

AGUA’s Sophia Zhang won the women’s 200 breast in 2:36.24 (1:13.56/1:22.68). In second was Three Village’s Angelina Harris in 2:39.53, and in third was the Badgers’ Alexa Lantin in 2:40.15. AGUA’s Dylan Rhee won the men’s race in 2:16.87 (1:06.34/1:10.53) – the No. 2 time in the nation this year for 16-year-olds, behind only Caspar Corbeau’s 2:16.33. He was followed by the Express’ Michael Chang in 2:22.90, and in third was the Sharks’ Phillip Gong in 2:25.17.

Long Island Aquatic Club’s Lauryn Johnson won the women’s 100 free in 57.34, splitting 28.07/29.27. In second was her teammate Tess Howley in 57.80, and in third, AGUA’s Charlotte Krevitt in 57.89. Matchpoint’s Ariel Okhtenberg won the men’s race in 51.55 (24.77/26.78). AGUA’s Adell Sabovic took second in 52.71, followed by the Express’ Jake Newmark in 53.48.

16-year-old Morgan Rinn, of the Long Island Express, won the women’s 200 fly in 2:13.67 (1:03.72/1:09.95). In second was the Sharks’ Joy Jiang in 2:17.70, and in third, Long Island Aquatic Club’s Sophia Gregorace in 2:17.55. AGUA’s Dylan Porges won the much-closer men’s race in 2:02.21 (58.65/1:03.56), followed by the Badgers’ Spencer Lafata in 2:02.62. 24-year-old Steven Sholdra, of the New York Athletic Club, was third in 2:06.44.