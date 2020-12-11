16-Year-Old Fairweather Hits New 200 Free PB, Falls .10 Outside OLY Qual

2020 AUCKLAND C’SHIPS (NZL)

While competing on day 3 of the 2020 Auckland Championships, 16-year-old Erika Fairweather established a new national age record in the women’s 200m freestyle.

Entering this 5-day affair, Fairweather owned a personal best of 1:57.96, a time she put up last year in Budapest en route to claiming the gold at the 2019 FINA World Junior Championships. As she was 15 years of age at the time, that checked in as NZL’s Age Record for 15-year-olds.

The New Zealand Age Record for 16-year-olds actually stood at Fairweather’s 1:59.06, which she logged this past February.

Flash forward to tonight in Auckland, however, and Fairweather found a way to shave over half a second off that outing to registered a new PB of 1:57.38.

Note that splits

Splits for her 1:57.96 versus her 1:57.38 are below:

Old PB of 1:57.96 – 57.94/1:00.02

New PB of 1:57.38 – 57.25/1:00.13

As happy as Fairweather may be with a new PB, the teen must be frustrated falling just .10 shy of the FINA ‘A’ cut for the 2020 Olympic GAmes, which stands at 1:57.28. She’ll have additional opportunities, however.