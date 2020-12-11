Manaudou Stakes Claim On 50 Free During Day 2 French Elite Prelims

2020 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

One of the fastest 50m freestylers ever was in the pool this morning to claim the top seed in his pet event as Florent Manaudou produced a time of 21.89. He hit the only sub-22 second mark of the morning, setting himself up for a potential gold in his first swim at these 2020 French Elite Championships.

That already sits just .09 away from the 21.80 qualification standard the French Swimming Federation (FFN) has dictated for this event.

The women’s sprint this morning was the 50m fly, with Melanie Henique taking the top seed in a ferocious time of 25.52. That is a huge personal best for 27-year-old, erasing her previous career-quickest of 25.63 from 2017.

In fact, Henique’s time here falls just .02 outside of Marie Wattel‘s national record of 25.50 set in Gwangju at last year’s World Championships. Wattel was in this prelims race as well, capturing the 2nd seed in 26.32 while last night’s 100m free victor Beryl Gastaldello rounded out the top 3 this morning in 26.47.

The men’s 200m fly saw Arizona State University-commit Leon Marchand produce not only a lifetime best but a new French Age Record for 18-year-olds, his 2nd in as many days.

Taking the top seed of the morning, Marchand busted out a 200m fly lifetime best of 1:56.73. That crushed the prelims field in the only sub-2:01 time of all the heats, comprised of splits of 55.85/1:00.88. You can read more about his age record here.

Additional Notes: