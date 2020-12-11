Leon Marchand Hits 1:56.7 200 Fly PB for Another French Age Record

2020 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Last night we already saw 18-year-old Leon Marchand reap the men’s 100m fly bronze medal, punching a new lifetime best of 52.89. Splitting 24.67/28.22 in the final, Marchand dipped under the 53-second threshold for the first time in his young career.

His result of 52.89 made him the fastest Frenchman ever at his age, overtaking the previous national age standard of 53.02 the present senior national record holder Mehdy Metella put on the books over a decade ago.

Half a day later, Arizona State University-commit Marchand was back in the pool, this time contesting the men’s 200m fly. Taking the top seed of the morning, Marchand busted out a lifetime best of 1:56.73. That crushed the prelims field in the only sub-2:01 time of all the heats, comprised of splits of 55.85/1:00.88.

Entering this meet, Marchand’s career-quickest 200m fly time was marked by the 1:58.51 he notched just last month in Toulouse. However, with his 1:56.73 top seed, Marchand surpassed the previous French Age Record of 1:57.57 Jordan Coelho put on the books a decade ago.

The French Swimming Federation (FFN) has set the men’s 200m fly qualifying standard for next year’s Olympic Games at a stiff 1:55.13. However, at the rate this kid is dropping time, it’s possible he’ll get there, if not tonight, then at another opportunity before the selection period closes.