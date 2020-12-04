BSN SPORTS: Help Us Save College Swimming

College swimming has seen a plethora of team cuts this year due to Covid-19, and BSN Sports understands the need more than ever to help fundraise for this cause.

The link to BSN Sports’ #savecollegeswimming My Team Shop can be found at https://www.bsnteamsports.com, using the code “SaveSwim” (case sensitive) to enter the shop.

College Swim Coaches Association of America’s (CSCAA) Director of Operations, Matt Zimmer articulates:

“Olympic Sports have suffered a disproportionate of cuts this year. Our college teams not only feed our National and Olympic teams – but they create educational and leadership opportunities for over 20,000 swimmers and divers who go on to become leaders and outside of the pool. The current environment threatens each of these opportunities and your purchase helps ensure that we can continue to support each of our programs.” #savecollegeswimming

Twenty percent of all the #savecollegeswimming My Team Shop proceeds will go to College Swim Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), and the shop will remain open from “Giving Tuesday” December 1st, until Friday, December 11th, 2020. The custom #savecollegeswimming items will not arrive before Christmas, with the possible exception of items purchased from the cross sell tab.

BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment in the United States. BSN SPORTS has hosted more than 75 FREE instructional coaching events and webinars since March of this year. Topics have ranged from Mental Fortitude, to Team Building, to X’s and O’s across many sports and categories. More than 50,000 coaches and administrators have registered for an event. BSN has recorded all of the content and made it available here.