Telegdy Takes 200 Back On Penultimate Day Of HUN C’ships

2020 HUNGARIAN SWIMMING C’SHIPS

As we’ve noted in each recap, these Hungarian Championships are an Olympic qualifying meet and have treated its timeline as such, mimicking the Tokyo 2020 timing of prelims at night and finals the following morning.

The men’s 100m freestyle already saw 21-year-old Nandor Nemeth rip a new lifetime best last night in the prelims to capture the top seed. His heats swim of 48.08 sliced .02 off of his previous career-quickest of 48.10, a mark which stood as the Hungarian national record. The man qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games in the process, easily dipping under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 48.57.

Nemeth still wound up on top of the podium this morning in the final when all was said and done, although he was over a half-second away from his evening performance. Splitting 23.60/25.07, Nemeth got to the wall in a time of 48.67, still representing the only sub-49 second swimmer of the race.

Behind him was 200m fly and 50m fly silver medalist here, Kristof Milak, who says he is still gaining strength and overcoming fatigue related to his bout with coronavirus earlier this season. Milak hit a time of 49.20 while 3rd place went to 50m fly champion Szebasztian Szabo in 49.70.

Another man who was faster last night in pursuit of Olympic qualification was Adam Telegdy in the men’s 200m back. Telegdy scored a personal best of 1:56.34 last night to land lane 4 for the final, dipping under the 1:57.50 Olympic QT in the process.

He was slightly off that performance this morning, although still under the 1:57 threshold with a winning result of 1:56.82. The next closest swimmer was David Foldhazi who collected silver in 1:59.94.

Katalin Burian was this morning’s winner in the women’s edition of the 200m back, with the 25-year-old producing a solid 2:08.92 to beat the field. Splitting 1:02.82/1:06.10, Burian cleared the 2:10.39 FINA ‘A’ cut with ease en route to putting up the 8th fastest time of her career.

Finally, in the women’s 400m IM event, Boglarka Kapas kept up her strength for the final after having to alter her racing schedule due to dizziness spells. As we reported, Kapas competed earlier in the meet before taking a short break and later revealing she had been diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease this past summer.

Last night Kapas captured the top see in the 400m IM in a time of 4:41.41 and wound up remaining on top this morning in 4:42.06. For reference, Kapas’ personal best in this 4IM rests at the 4:38.27 she put up over 2 years ago, with last night’s outing representing the 6th fastest time of her career.

17-year-old Viktoria Mihalyvari-Farkas hit a mark of 4:43.15 for runner-up status.

Additional Winners:

The women’s 100m free saw Fanni Gyurinovics get it done for gold in 55.45.

get it done for gold in 55.45. Visiting Austrian swimmer Christopher Rothbauer topped the men’s’ 200m breast field in 2:12.12, while Hungary’s top finisher was David Horvath and his time of 2:13.16.

topped the men’s’ 200m breast field in 2:12.12, while Hungary’s top finisher was and his time of 2:13.16. Eszter Bekesi took the women’s 200m breast in 2:28.31, just edging out FGCU swimmer and 100m breast champion here Petra Halmai . Halmai hit a time of 2:28.65.

took the women’s 200m breast in 2:28.31, just edging out FGCU swimmer and 100m breast champion here . Halmai hit a time of 2:28.65. David Verraszto did his thing in the men’s 400m IM, taking the race by over 2 seconds in a time of 4:15.71. Of note, 200m IM champion here Hubert Kos wound up 4th in 4:20.14. He owns a lifetime best of 4:15.77 from this past July’s 4 Nations meet.

Here is a list of Hungarian swimmers who have achieved Olympic ‘A’ cuts overall since March 2019:

Eszter Békési – 200 m breast

Péter Bernek – 200m/400m IM

Bence Biczó – 200m fly

Richárd Bohus – 100m back

Katalin Burián – 200m back

László Cseh – 200m IM, 100m/200m fly

Gergely Gyurta – 400m IM, 1500m free

Balázs Holló – 400m IM

Katinka Hosszú – 200m/400m free, 100m/200m back, 100m/200m fly, 200m/400m IM

Zsuzsanna Jakabos – 200m fly

Ákos Kalmár – 1500m free

Boglárka Kapás – 400m/1500m free, 200m fly

Tamás Kenderesi – 200m fly

Ajna Késely – 400m/800m/1500m free

Hubert Kos – 200m IM

Dominik Kozma – 200m free

Maxim Lobanovszkij – 50m free

Viktória Mihályvári-Farkas – 1500m free

Kristóf Milák – 100m/200m free, 200m fly

Nándor Németh – 100m free

Szebasztián Szabó – 100m free, 100m fly

Liliána Szilágyi – 200m fly

Ádám Telegdy – 100m/200m back

Dávid Verrasztó – 400m IM

Gábor Zombori – 400m free