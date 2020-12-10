17-Year-Old Kos Clocks Another Sub-2:00 200 IM For Hungarian Gold

2020 HUNGARIAN SWIMMING C’SHIPS

Last night we were treated to a powerful swim by rising teenage sensation Hubert Kos. The 17-year-old crushed a monster lifetime best of 1:58.31 in the prelims of the men’s 200m IM, overtaking his previous PB of 1:59.06 en route to taking the top seed.

His time also easily undercut the FINA ‘A’ time needed for the Olympic Games.

As a reminder, this meet is following the Tokyo 2020 timing in terms of prelims taking place in the evening hours while finals occur the following morning.

Although this morning’s final didn’t bring quite the same heat, Kos still logged the 2nd fastest time of his career. Topping the podium in a time of 1:59.01, Kos represented the only swimmers under the 2:00 barrier. Last night Daniel Sos got it done in 1:59.88, but this morning fell to 2:01.48 for runner-up.

Of note, veteran Laszlo Cseh placed 5th overall out of last night’s 200m IM heats, posting a very casual 2:06.89. He wound up opting out of the final, which is the same tactic he used in both the 200m fly and the 50m fly.

In that 50m fly, it was national record holder Szebasztian Szabo who roared into the top seed with a night swim of 22.96. That outing came within .06 of the former Serbian’s best-ever of 22.90, the Hungarian standard he produced while placing 5th at last year’s World Championships.

This morning, Szabo still wound up on top but in a slightly slower 23.19. That was enough to hold off the 200m fly silver medalist here Kristof Milak, who collected another 2nd place finish in a time of 23.61.

The women’s 50m fly saw just one swimmer get under 27 seconds, courtesy of Monika Olle. She hit a tine of 26.89 to narrowly miss her own PB of 26.83 from just this past July.

Additional Winners:

The women’s 200m IM saw Dalma Sebestyén get to the wall first in 2:13.22, edging out Zsuzsanna Jakabos and her silver medal-worthy 2:13.89. 16-year-old Panna Ugrai rounded out the top 3 in 2:18.19.

get to the wall first in 2:13.22, edging out and her silver medal-worthy 2:13.89. 16-year-old rounded out the top 3 in 2:18.19. The men’s 400m free was won by Balázs Holló in 3:49.44, representing just one of two sub-3:50 swimmers in the final. The other was reigning European Junior Champion Gabor Zombori , with the 18-year-old collecting a time of 3:49.52. Open water Olympic qualifier Kristof Rasovszky was 3rd in line in 3:50.99

in 3:49.44, representing just one of two sub-3:50 swimmers in the final. The other was reigning European Junior Champion , with the 18-year-old collecting a time of 3:49.52. Open water Olympic qualifier was 3rd in line in 3:50.99 Anjna Kesely doubled up on her 800m free victory already here with a win in the 500m free. The 2016 Olympian posted 4:13.11 to win by over 3 seconds.

Olympic Times Met by HUN Swimmers Through Day 1 at these Championships:

Here is a list of Hungarian swimmers who have achieved Olympic ‘A’ cuts overall since March 2019:

Eszter Békési – 200 m breast

Péter Bernek – 200m/400m IM

Bence Biczó – 200m fly

Richárd Bohus – 100m back

Katalin Burián – 200m back

László Cseh – 200m IM, 100m/200m fly

Gergely Gyurta – 400m IM, 1500m free

Balázs Holló – 400m IM

Katinka Hosszú – 200m/400m free, 100m/200m back, 100m/200m fly, 200m/400m IM

Zsuzsanna Jakabos – 200m fly

Ákos Kalmár – 1500m freee

Boglárka Kapás – 400m/1500m free, 200m fly

Tamás Kenderesi – 200m fly

Ajna Késely – 400m/800m/1500m free

Dominik Kozma – 200m free

Maxim Lobanovszkij – 50m free

Viktória Mihályvári-Farkas – 1500m free

Kristóf Milák – 100m/200m free, 200m fly

Nándor Németh – 100m free

Szebasztián Szabó – 100m free, 100m fly

Liliána Szilágyi – 200m fly

Ádám Telegdy – 100m/200m back

Dávid Verrasztó – 400m IM

Gábor Zombori – 400m free