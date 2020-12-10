Nemeth Slices .02 Off Hungarian 100 Free NR In Night Prelims

2020 HUNGARIAN SWIMMING C’SHIPS

While competing on day 3 of the 2020 Hungarian Swimming Championships, Nandor Nemeth checked in with a new national record en route to claiming the men’s 100m freestyle top seed for tomorrow morning’s final.

As we’ve noted in each recap, these Hungarian Championships are an Olympic qualifying meet and have treated its timeline as such, mimicking the Tokyo 2020 timing of prelims at night and finals the following morning.

As such, Nemeth was racing in the men’s 100m free heats tonight when the 21-year-old hit a time of 48.08 and shaved .02 off of his previous lifetime best and Hungarian standard of 48.10. That previous mark was registered at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju where Nemeth finished in 6th place.

Splits for Nemeth’s previous 48.10 swim from Gwangju included 23.08/25.02. Contrast that to tonight’s performance by Nemeth in Kaposvár where he got to the 50m mark in a quicker 22.89 and closed in 25.19.

Nemeth was the only swimmer to get under the 49-second barrier in tonight’s prelim with the morning final yet to come. His time in Gwangju already qualified him for the Tokyo Olympic Games, having gotten under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 48.57.