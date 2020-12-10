Caeleb Dressel Dissects 20.4 50 Free Speedo Sub-20 Challenge

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

To celebrate the 20th birthday of its Fastskin material, swimwear brand Speedo set up a spectacle to answer just that question. World record-holder Caeleb Dressel suited up in a 2008-era Speedo Fastskin LZR racer bodysuit to take on a 50 short course meter freestyle.

Dressel gets real about going 20.4 3 different times in the supersuit. He breaks down how the suit changes your body position and what changes he had to make. Dressel reveals that the week before, coach Gregg Troy did not take it easy on him; quite the opposite, having him log 70k in workouts on the week.

Caeleb is also gracious enough to share his opinion on the suits in general. He confesses that racing in it was a lot of fun and he’d love to see more events, with actual competitors, occur in the future. Think about it: The Illegal Games.

Dressel swam yesterday at the La Mirada Regional Aquatics Center in La Mirada, California. Speedo filmed the race and released results on YouTube today.

The event was billed as the sub-20 Challenge, with Dressel aiming to swim under 20 seconds for the first time in history. You can watch the event here:

Though Dressel didn’t hit 19-second territory, he did put up one of the ten fastest swims in history at 20.40.