Gasson, Clareburt, Fairweather Seek OLY Qualification In Auckland

2020 AUCKLAND C’SHIPS (NZL)

Wednesday, December 9th – Sunday, December 13th

West Wave Aquatic Center, Auckland, NZL

LCM (50m)

Olympic Qualifier

Swimming NZL 2020 Olympic Games Selection Policy

Psych Sheets

The 2020 Auckland Championships are nearly upon us, with the 5-day meet representing the first domestic Olympic qualifying opportunity for Kiwi swimmers.

Swimming New Zealand’s qualification criteria are rather broad for the Tokyo Games, with athletes merely needing to clock a qualification time beneath those listed below at any FINA-sanctioned Olympic qualifying event taking place between March 2019 and May 21, 2021.

For Helena Gasson and Lewis Clareburt, the pair are coming off of the International Swimming League (ISL) season 2, with the former having competed for LA Current and the latter as a member of New York Breakers. Gasson was particularly impressive in the short course Budapest bubble, producing 5 national records over the course of the season.

Erika Fairweather has also been doing some damage leading up to this meet, with the 16-year-old recently knocking down a 27-year-old NZL Age Record in the 800m free.

Below is a listing of other key Kiwis expected to swim this week based on the psych sheets, but note a trio of names is absent. They are Luan Grobbelaar, Ali Galyer, and Michael Pickett. For 18-year-old Pickett’s part, he’ll be racing at the Queensland Championships this week in Australia.

Bradlee Ashby

Lewis Clareburt

Brearna Crawford

Carina Doyle

Erika Fairweather

Helena Gasson

Emma Godwin

Andrew Jeffcoat

Laura Littlejohn

Zac Reid