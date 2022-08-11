2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the women’s 4×200 free relay at the 2022 European Championships, the Dutch women upset two-time defending champions Great Britain to win the women’s 4×200 free relay for the first time in the country’s history. In this article, we take a look at the splits recorded by every swimmer in that relay.

LEADOFFS:

Teenage phenom Nikoletta Padar, who scratched the 100 free semi-finals to presumably focus on this relay, had the fastest leadoff time of 1:58.52. Her best time in the event still sits at 1:57.91, a time that she swam in April 2022 at the Hungarian National championships. Freya Colbert and Imani De Jong join Padar as the other two swimmers under two minutes, with De Jong being less than a tenth of her best time of 1:57.88 set this April.

Country Swimmer Time Hungary Nikoletta Padar 1:58.52 Great Britain Freya Colbert 1:58.72 Netherlands Imani De Jong 1:58.97 France Lucile Tessariol 2:00.03 Italy Alice Mizzau 2:00.58 Poland Aleksandra Knop 2:01.28 Germany Juia Mrozinski 2:01.68 Sweden Sofia Astedt 2:04.05

ROLLING SPLITS:

Marrit Steenbergen continues her streak of being phenomenal on relays this year, and she’s done a great job filling the holes within the Dutch women after the retirement of freestyle stars Femke Hemskeerk and Ranomi Kromowidjojo. She had the fastest rolling split in the field with her anchor leg time of 1:56.26, entering the water 0.1 seconds behind Great Britain but touching the wall 0.66 seconds ahead.

Steenbergen went her fastest 200 free time ever on a relay, as her best relay split time prior to today was a 1:58.04.

Not to be ignored is Isabel Gose‘s 1:56.93 anchor, which is the second-fastest rolling split and brought Germany from sixth to fifth place position. This split time is just 0.13 seconds off of her flat start best time of 1:56.80.

Katinka Hosszu split 2:00.62 to help Hungary win bronze, earning her 97th international medal. She now just needs three more to get to the 100 mark.

Just like the men, the British women were all relatively slower than their best times, which highlights the fatigue of swimming a World Championships, Commonwealth Games, and European Championships all in one summer.