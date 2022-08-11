NJ 15-18 Boys’ Summer League Relay Swims Faster Than National Public HS Record

Willowdale Swim Club’s 15-18 boys broke two Tri-County Summer League relay records on Sunday at the 65th Annual Burt German Swim Championships located in South Jersey.

Willowdale’s Josh Seidman (17), Nick Pezzella (18), Ryan Cortes (17), and Nick Short (18) took down the two short course meters records in the 200 medley and free relays. The boys’ 200 medley relay performance proved to be the more impressive of the two since their time was faster than the SCM NISCA public school record.

The relay team posted a time of 1:43.85 which shaved off one second from the previous Tri-County Summer League record set in 2015. The four boys who attend/attended public high school swam a time that was faster than the current national public high school record of 1:43.99.

The Mainland Regional High School team of Destin Lasco, Erik Truong, Glenn Lasco, and Joseph Rogers continues to hold this SCM medley relay record which was set in 2018.

The overall high school record was set by Phillips Academy Andover in late 2018 with a record-shattering 200 medley relay swim (1:41.15). Previously, the record was a 1:43.97 held by The Baylor School.

Seidman is the only one of the four who does/did not attend Cherry Hill East High School. He is a rising senior at Eastern Regional High School located in Voorhees, NJ. Cortes is also a rising senior and will return to the Jersey Wahoos club team where he will once again swim with Seidman.

Pezzella and Short are recent Cherry Hill East graduates and both swam for South Jersey Aquatic Club. This fall, Pezzella will be starting his freshman year at Georgetown University, and Short will begin his collegiate career at the University of Pittsburgh.

The boys who have been swimming for the summer league Willowdale club team since they were in the 11-12 age group finished with a lifetime best of 1:34.29 in the 200 free relay.