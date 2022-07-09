15-Year-Old Erika Pelaez Wins 200 Free, 100 Fly at 2022 Plantation Sectionals

2022 Southern Zone South Sectional Championships

July 7-10

Plantation Aquatic Complex Plantation, Florida

LCM

Day 2 of the 2022 Southern Zone South Sectional Championships featured another 10 events — eight individual races and two relays — on Friday in Plantation, Florida.

Erika Pelaez won the first final of the day with a new personal-best 2:02.10 in the women’s 200-meter free. The 15-year-old Eagle Aquatics swimmer dropped .45 seconds off her previous best from last March, which stands as the 39th-fastest time ever in the girls’ 13-14 national age group (NAG). Her new PB moves her up from fifth to fourth among 15-year-old girls this season.

Pelaez pulled out another victory in the women’s 100 fly, reaching the wall first in 1:01.02. Her time was slightly slower than her 59.81 from April’s International Team Trials. On Saturday, Pelaez will race the 100 back, where she owns the 11th-fastest time for the girls’ 13-14 NAG. Her personal-best 1:00.95 from International Team Trials ranks No. 19 for the girls’ 15-16 NAG.

Pelaez’s Eagle Aquatics teammate, Kaii Winkler, earned the win in the second final of the day, the men’s 200 free. The 16-year-old clocked a 1:52.19, just .14 seconds off his personal best from International Team Trials. In the women’s 100 breast, Olivia Dinehart of South Florida Aquatics posted a 1:12.79 to pick up the victory. The 17-year-old Auburn commit was just .25 off her personal best from last February. Aly Bozutto placed third with a 1:13.80, marking the 13th-fastest time among 15-year-old girls this season. Kito Campbell placed first in the men’s 100 breast with a 1:04.87. The 19-year-old Azura Florida Aquatics swimmer came .25 seconds shy of his Jamaican national record from April.

In the men’s 100 fly, NC State commit Mitchell Ledford reached the wall first in 53.81. The Treasure Coast Swimming member was less than a second slower than his personal best from last August. Rising University of Florida sophomore Anna Auld triumphed in the women’s 400 IM with a 4:51.34, slightly over a second slower than her personal best from last year’s Plantation Sectionals. In the men’s 400 IM, 17-year-old Dario Martin of Olympus Swimming Club cruised to a victory in 4:37.18, nearly four seconds slower than his personal best from February.

The Planet Swim Aquatics’ quartet of Penny Zarczynski (1:00.28), Maryn McDade (59.88), Olivia Moore (59.27), and Anna Moore (58.76) combined to total 3:58.19 and take the women’s 400 free relay title by more than a second. McDade was the lone new member not on Thursday’s victorious 800 free relay squad. In the men’s 400 free relay showdown, Azura Florida Aquatics claimed the crown in 3:30.62 behind its team of Matheo Mateos (52.59), Sidrell Williams (52.39), Sauod Alshamroukh (53.03), and Gabriel Araya (52.61). Everyone except for Williams raced on Thursday’s victorious 800 free relay team. They touched the wall almost four seconds ahead of 2nd-place Saint Andrew’s Aquatics (3:34.09).

Combined team standings

Azura Florida Aquatics, 443.5 South Florida Aquatic Club, 352 Academy Aquatic Club, 275.5 Planet Swim Aquatics, 270.5 Saint Andrew’s Aquatics, 227

Men’s team standings

Azura Florida Aquatics, 317.5 Academy Aquatic Club, 179.5 Saint Andrew’s Aquatics, 151 South Florida Aquatic Club, 134 Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team, 85

Women’s team standings